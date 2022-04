Apologies. Misread his PM to me...



Nicholas. I'm gonna make you responsible for a great task: Making my next pick.



Why did I choose you, you might ask? Well, it's easy. Because you come right after me, and so you can't steal my pick. And because I find you a person of great honor and integrity and won't pick Shaun Goater instead of my wished player.



So without any more preambles, I leave you my pick. It's no other than...