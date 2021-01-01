« previous next »
Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:17:55 am
Eusebio is a lovely pick. As is Rush of course.
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:20:59 am
All the strikers so far have been top notch.....still sticking to the old 'fucking loads of top strikers to choose so waiting until late on' mantra for now though.
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:34:12 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:17:55 am
Eusebio is a lovely pick. As is Rush of course.

Yep. I thought about Eusebio as my first pick. Shamefully I forgot about Rushy (was holding off for Pat Van Den Hawe as my Welsh pick).
Betty Blue

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:35:11 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:17:55 am
Eusebio is a lovely pick. As is Rush of course.

Rush was going to be my next pick, hence the scramble. More than happy with Eusebio, he just limits the pool a bit more than Rushy would have. But on the brightside I can still pick Robbie Savage.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:20:59 am
All the strikers so far have been top notch.....still sticking to the old 'fucking loads of top strikers to choose so waiting until late on' mantra for now though.

I wouldn't disagree with that, but there are a clutch of about 5-6 strikers left IMO who are way ahead of the rest of the field. The ones below that are still very good on their day, but not the kind that can bust open any defence.
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Cracking pick with Essien Bobby. He cropped up as a good pick if it got round to me. Should have known better!
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:49:08 am
Ahhh fuck sake, had Essien nailed for my next pick  :wanker
vivabobbygraham

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm
Yeah, love the Eusebio pick. I passed on him as I've picked the 'black pearl' a few times but he gets no love...or maybe it's me?  :wave
 
An all time great who deserves a lot of love
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:03:36 pm
Yeah, love the Eusebio pick. I passed on him as I've picked the 'black pearl' a few times but he gets no love...or maybe it's me?  :wave
 
An all time great who deserves a lot of love


He got no love when I picked him either. Probably Andy Muller not rating him as highly as Lukaku cos hes heard of him.
vivabobbygraham

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:05:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:49:08 am
Ahhh fuck sake, had Essien nailed for my next pick  :wanker

So, I can count on your vote, mate. Great  ;D
vivabobbygraham

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:08:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:36 pm
He got no love when I picked him either. Probably Andy Muller not rating him as highly as Lukaku cos hes heard of him.

 :D. The poor, demented fool
Betty Blue

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:27:19 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:03:36 pm
Yeah, love the Eusebio pick. I passed on him as I've picked the 'black pearl' a few times but he gets no love...or maybe it's me?  :wave
 
An all time great who deserves a lot of love

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:36 pm
He got no love when I picked him either. Probably Andy Muller not rating him as highly as Lukaku cos hes heard of him.

Well, at least you two and DS have made up for that. My 'pa used to talk raptures about him. I've told the story before, but he was lucky enough to see Eusebio AND Pele play in the flesh at the Parc de Princes in a match between Benfica and Santos. Pele scored 2 and Eusebio 3. Always said he was the greatest striker he ever watched after Pele. Had Puskas just behind them. Pele he said was more machine-like in his brilliance, whereas Eusebio was more explosive and exciting. I was watching some clips of him last night and the player he most reminds me of in the modern game is Ronaldo - the Brazilian one. Both had that insane burst of acceleration, incredible shot power, and immovable force when on the ball.

Nice pick on Essien too by the way. Unwisely thought he might get overlooked another round. But I really wanted Boban, because Hazell the bastard always picks him before I get a chance. Going to be a painful 20 odd pick wait up here.
Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm
Me at 12:40?
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:39:18 pm
:thumbup
Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm
Robbie RedMan on the clock.
Hazell

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:27:19 pm
Well, at least you two and DS have made up for that. My 'pa used to talk raptures about him. I've told the story before, but he was lucky enough to see Eusebio AND Pele play in the flesh at the Parc de Princes in a match between Benfica and Santos. Pele scored 2 and Eusebio 3. Always said he was the greatest striker he ever watched after Pele. Had Puskas just behind them. Pele he said was more machine-like in his brilliance, whereas Eusebio was more explosive and exciting. I was watching some clips of him last night and the player he most reminds me of in the modern game is Ronaldo - the Brazilian one. Both had that insane burst of acceleration, incredible shot power, and immovable force when on the ball.

Nice pick on Essien too by the way. Unwisely thought he might get overlooked another round. But I really wanted Boban, because Hazell the bastard always picks him before I get a chance. Going to be a painful 20 odd pick wait up here.

I was going to pick Essien probably :( Not many great midfielders left from what I can see.
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:50:42 pm
I went for Jan Molby as the obvious most like for like Essien replacement.
Samie

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #136 on: Today at 02:11:20 pm
As you were.  8)

Betty took Boban so I took the Cigar muncher. :D
Betty Blue

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #137 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:20 pm
As you were.  8)

Betty took Boban so I took the Cigar muncher. :D

Thought you might be the other one to steal him from me.

Still, at least now you've got your 'Redondo' pick of the draft  ;D
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #138 on: Today at 02:37:39 pm
Surprised Prosinecki went that early. Cracking player that he was, as with strikers there's a really good amount of attacking midfielders available still. DM/CMs are dwindling massively though! Hazell looking very nicely placed in that respect, the shit.
Betty Blue

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #139 on: Today at 02:46:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:37:39 pm
Surprised Prosinecki went that early. Cracking player that he was, as with strikers there's a really good amount of attacking midfielders available still. DM/CMs are dwindling massively though! Hazell looking very nicely placed in that respect, the shit.

Still trying to steer everyone away from picking strikers, I see  :D  There are loads of DM/CMs if you do your research. Hazell has Souness anyway. You could put Charlie Adam next to him and his midfield would still be the best in the draft.
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #140 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:46:31 pm
Still trying to steer everyone away from picking strikers, I see  :D  There are loads of DM/CMs if you do your research. Hazell has Souness anyway. You could put Charlie Adam next to him and his midfield would still be the best in the draft.

Well, hed be disqualified.
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #141 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm
I'm quite sure I dont know what you're talking about Betty  :boxhead
Crosby Nick

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #142 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm
Why did Samie pick after me? I PMd Lastrador. Or is he not around?

I also wanted Godin but thats clearly not going to happen.
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #143 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
Figueroa, thats a very nice pick
Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #144 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm
Always feel like Eto'o is a bit underrated. At Barca and Inter he was one of the best forwards in the world for a couple of years.
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #145 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm
Yeah Eto'os a class pick, not like you're limiting yourself with Cameroon either
Drinks Sangria

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #146 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:41:39 pm
Yeah Eto'os a class pick, not like you're limiting yourself with Cameroon either
I've got Matip and Eto'o was basically the only other Cameroonian who can stand up as a World Class player.
Betty Blue

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #147 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:46:53 pm
I've got Matip and Eto'o was basically the only other Cameroonian who can stand up as a World Class player.

I don't know, Eric Djemba-Djemba was a legend.
El Lobo

Re: -8 of Internationals draft - Sign up and discussion
Reply #148 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm
Judging by the lack of left-backs in this draft, we might still end up seeing Assou-Ekotto.
