Adama Traore is the player I've compared Doak too as well. Once people had a good look at Traore and he was well known, defenders worked out how to play him and he looks much better on the eye that he actually is. I still think Doak would be an exciting player for a coach to work with as if his game can become come more rounded he could become a very good player but gun to my head I don't see him getting to the level where he gets any meaningful game time for a team in the Champions League who is competing for big trophies. Sterling was miles ahead of him at the same stage in terms of game intelligence and having a more varied game. But he'll forge a good career at Premier League level.