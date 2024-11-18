« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 129986 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1080 on: November 18, 2024, 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2024, 02:49:14 pm
It isn't that Nyoni has "made it". It's the amazing ability some folk have to write a young player off after an hour of football.
if anyone happens to check back over those Nyoni posts, they might spot a certain someone in there talking about how ridiculous it is to write him off, and also talking optimistically (but in a "weirdly focused" way) about some of the moments in his most recent performance and his future prospect. Also known as chatting about footballers on a football forum - sharing a view of how they rate a youngster good-faith based on what they've seen, rather than giving a politicians answer ot tying one self in knots insincerely trying to say what I think will achieve validation.

it might help some of the people in here who've leapt with two feet into performatively whining to calm down a little!
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1081 on: November 18, 2024, 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 18, 2024, 04:16:09 pm
if anyone happens to check back over those Nyoni posts, they might spot a certain someone in there talking about how ridiculous it is to write him off, and also talking optimistically (but in a "weirdly focused" way) about some of the moments in his most recent performance and his future prospect. Also known as chatting about footballers on a football forum - sharing a view of how they rate a youngster good-faith based on what they've seen, rather than giving a politicians answer ot tying one self in knots insincerely trying to say what I think will achieve validation.

it might help some of the people in here who've leapt with two feet into performatively whining to calm down a little!

Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1082 on: November 18, 2024, 06:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 18, 2024, 06:05:23 pm
Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.

Pervert.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1083 on: November 18, 2024, 07:34:13 pm »
Starting for Scotland with Robbo, it's on the Scotland youtube channel if anyone interested
Offline Bincey

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1084 on: November 18, 2024, 07:51:03 pm »
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1085 on: November 18, 2024, 07:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on November 18, 2024, 07:51:03 pm
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.

Great stuff. On YouTube as mentioned above
Offline masher

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1086 on: November 18, 2024, 07:54:55 pm »
To make it at a Top club you need one or two outstanding attributes, Doak has it - his close control, dribbling and pace. He is a stocky lad and despite his height no defender is going to bully him physically. End product and goals will come with age and will dictate how good he becomes. I think its safe to say he will be a premier league player (barring injuries), whether that is at Liverpool remains to be seen but he has every chance.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1087 on: November 18, 2024, 07:55:38 pm »
Bring him home.
Offline red-nosed reign-debs

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1088 on: November 18, 2024, 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on November 18, 2024, 07:51:03 pm
Well that didn't take long. Assist after 3mins.

Nearly had another if the number 9 hadn't been rooted to the spot. 
Offline masher

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1089 on: November 18, 2024, 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on November 18, 2024, 07:53:09 pm
Great stuff. On YouTube as mentioned above

Cant find it, could you please share the link.
Offline Bincey

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1090 on: November 18, 2024, 07:57:46 pm »
Offline masher

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1091 on: November 18, 2024, 07:58:25 pm »
Offline L.Suarez

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1092 on: November 18, 2024, 08:01:24 pm »
No having two man defending him seems like a tactical mistake :D
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1093 on: November 18, 2024, 08:13:32 pm »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1094 on: November 18, 2024, 08:57:42 pm »
I refuse to believe we were considering offers for him in the summer, he has to stay.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1095 on: November 18, 2024, 09:11:15 pm »
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football. 
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1096 on: November 18, 2024, 09:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2024, 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football.
I'd be just fine if the Scots got knocked out.  and I'm just fine that they give Ben a wee break.
Online Robinred

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1097 on: November 18, 2024, 09:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2024, 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football. 

The Scots have precisely the same problem as Wales at international level - they have a handful of true international level players, and then complete the numbers with players with limited ability. Its usually exacerbated by injury, with the balance of the team even further compromised.

As a current example, look at Conor Roberts or Ralston at right fullback respectively. Both are honest pros, both are woefully short of the technical ability needed at international level. Lyndon Dykes is another example, and Grant Hanley too.

But yes, to answer your post, it was puzzling to see Doak subbed.
Offline KC7

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1098 on: November 18, 2024, 09:58:32 pm »
Ben Doak coldly tells £77m victim 'I don't see faces' as Liverpool prodigy shows the world his unbreakable confidence

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/ben-doak-coldly-tells-77m-victim-i-dont-see-faces-as-liverpool-prodigy-shows-the-world-his-unbreakable-confidence/ar-AA1uaPno


He has a top player mentality.
Offline TheFuturesRed

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1099 on: November 18, 2024, 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 18, 2024, 06:05:23 pm
Nyoni most definitely looks like hes got it and Im all in favour of blowing his trumpet.

Online Elf MoFo

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1100 on: November 18, 2024, 10:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2024, 09:11:15 pm
The Scots have taken him off just as he was getting the ball high up the pitch. Why? Because they know nothing about football.

I didn't agree with taking him off, but hey, us Scots know nothing.

Steve Clarke knows nothing... that would be fair.

That said, I was done with Clarke after the Euros but looking at the group we were in, getting 3rd place and being close to getting results in every game, with our group of players - he's done pretty well.
Offline mattD

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1101 on: November 18, 2024, 10:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 18, 2024, 10:15:42 pm
I didn't agree with taking him off, but hey, us Scots know nothing.

Steve Clarke knows nothing... that would be fair.

That said, I was done with Clarke after the Euros but looking at the group we were in, getting 3rd place and being close to getting results in every game, with our group of players - he's done pretty well.

Bizarre that Scots know nothing, particularly when the foundations of this club as it is today was built by great ones.

Didn't agree as he was doing well, but similar to Middlesbrough fans who raged at Carrick taking him off at 60 minutes, its likely for his own good.

Can't be having another Michael Owen situation of too much game time and too young an age.
Offline TheFuturesRed

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1102 on: November 18, 2024, 11:03:45 pm »
If he ever gets a song, can it be to the tune of the Hokey Cokey?  ;D

He does the Doaky Cokey in this!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2032009507264207
Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1103 on: November 19, 2024, 08:25:11 am »


Is that the Shankly Gates he has tattooed on his arm? I can't make out the detail enough.
Offline baffled

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1104 on: November 19, 2024, 08:27:57 am »
Ben Doak's ability to dribble was never in question. The complete absence of passing in his game was his problem. Looks like Carrick has convinced him to try it some times.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1105 on: November 19, 2024, 09:03:42 am »
Quote from: baffled on November 19, 2024, 08:27:57 am
Ben Doak's ability to dribble was never in question. The complete absence of passing in his game was his problem. Looks like Carrick has convinced him to try it some times.
Yeah, a couple of times last night he had his full-back backing up but instead of running down a cul-de-sac he got his head up and found a pass.  I'm sure one of them led to a good chance for Scotland (Dykes having a header saved, I think).  There's nothing worse than a predictable winger and it looks like Doak is mixing it up a lot better now.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1106 on: November 19, 2024, 09:27:38 am »
The assist was very good awareness. Didn't just go down a blind alley and fire it in.

Also, on one chance he did that thing again where he had the ball with his left then went on the out sideand continued with his right. It's really problematic for defenders because:
1. They are positioned to show him to onto his right.
2. His control with his right and how he uses his body are so good that once he shifts it there, the defender can only really foul him. This is because they first need to adjust their body position in that split second when he shift but by then he's already accelerated. With it on his right, it is naturally away from the defender.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1107 on: November 19, 2024, 10:02:59 am »
Great stuff for the kid, its the dream of a loan for a promising youngster really.
Offline jj2005

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1108 on: November 25, 2024, 09:58:22 am »
Demolishing Gvardiol is becoming quite commonplace with Kulusevski doing the same on Saturday.
Kulusevski is having a great run of form so Doak putting in a similar performance is quite an achievement.
Anyway Doak softened Gvardiol up for everyone else.
Offline riismeister

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 01:18:10 pm »
Had a good first half v Hull today. One assists and should have won a penalty with a pass in the box that hit back of opponents arm.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 01:18:10 pm
Had a good first half v Hull today. One assists and should have won a penalty with a pass in the box that hit back of opponents arm.

I've just seen that. The assist was a kick in the nuts to the "no end product" brigade because it wasn't obvious there was a solution to the problem he faced.

The 'no penalty' decision was a kick in the nuts to the game of football. The commentator said the defender's hand was in 'a natural position'. Are you efffin' kidding me? He was sprawled on the ground having been turned inside out by Doak and his trailing arm stopped Doak's cut back reaching his teammate. 
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm »
Great assist, didnt look easy to pick out a good pass but a really good ball and well finished too
Online rocco

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Another assist by Doak

Direct and nice pas to scorer
Offline riismeister

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Another assist. Having a brilliant game.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 02:07:35 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:06:32 pm
Another assist by Doak
lovely.  the lad's really coming into his own.
Online rocco

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:35 pm
lovely.  the lad's really coming into his own.

Lucky not have scored about 3 mins before the second assist , probably should have but decent save

Could have a lot more assists if boro were more clinical

Boro 3-1

Probably MOTM  ?
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
A loan that is working out really well.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 02:46:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:30:15 pm
A loan that is working out really well.

Probably a lot harder a thing to achive than many of us think as well, team got to be right, manager got to be right, level got to be right, playing style got to be right
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 03:00:03 pm »
That's the first time I've seen Doak play this season. Enticing and annoying in equal measure. It's enticing because he is so clearly a brilliant prospect. But it was annoying to see him having to contest 50-50 balls when he wanted the thing placed firmly at his feet or played into space behind the defence where he could use his pace. Too many passes that were played to his feet weren't quite on the money too, forcing him to decelerate and allowing the defender to get into a better position. Having said them he usually beat his man anyway. But how much better he will be in a team where everyone performs to a high calibre.
