The assist was very good awareness. Didn't just go down a blind alley and fire it in.



Also, on one chance he did that thing again where he had the ball with his left then went on the out sideand continued with his right. It's really problematic for defenders because:

1. They are positioned to show him to onto his right.

2. His control with his right and how he uses his body are so good that once he shifts it there, the defender can only really foul him. This is because they first need to adjust their body position in that split second when he shift but by then he's already accelerated. With it on his right, it is naturally away from the defender.