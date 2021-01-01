It isn't that Nyoni has "made it". It's the amazing ability some folk have to write a young player off after an hour of football.



if anyone happens to check back over those Nyoni posts, they might spot a certain someone in there talking about how ridiculous it is to write him off, and also talking optimistically (but in a "weirdly focused" way) about some of the moments in his most recent performance and his future prospect. Also known as chatting about footballers on a football forum - sharing a view of how they rate a youngster good-faith based on what they've seen, rather than giving a politicians answer ot tying one self in knots insincerely trying to say what I think will achieve validation.it might help some of the people in here who've leapt with two feet into performatively whining to calm down a little!