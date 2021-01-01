« previous next »
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1000
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1001
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:35:27 pm
Been a very impressive campaign for the kid from what I've seen. I was one of those who expressed doubts about whether he would make it at Liverpool, but it was in the context of people talking about the possibility of Salah leaving and almost suggesting Doak was ready to replace him. Worth bearing in mind. I very much doubt anyone here wanted him to fail so that they could win a low-traffic RAWK thread. This is good news for everyone.

Is there any chance that we don't sign a right winger next summer if Salah leaves?

Is it at all possible we go 6-12 months filling that position with options already at the club - which would include Doak, but also the likes of Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Jota and Bradley when they're not playing in other positions - and see how well Doak does before signing a new player for that position?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1002
someone posted the other day (sorry, can't remember who) that if Chiesa isn't going to make it, we should recall Ben and give him the late-game minutes on the RW that Fedo would have been getting. 

I like that idea.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1003
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:01 pm
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?

Now were talking.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1004
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:01 pm
what more do we want from a kid ffs?  Gvardiol to burst into tears and run off to the dressing room?

With the tears soaking into his great big bushy pirates beard.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1005
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:43:54 pm
Now were talking.
with them being down a man, their manager told him "No, get on with it ya big girl's blouse".
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1006
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:10 pm
with them being down a man, their manager told him "No, get on with it ya big girl's blouse".

Fast forward a year and sted consoling him after Doak secures his hattrick in the championship now were defo talking ;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1007
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:48:46 pm
Fast forward a year and sted consoling him after Doak secures his hattrick in the championship now were defo talking ;)
:)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1008
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:47 am
For those who are more skeptical  hes not just doing well in the championship hes absolutely murdering it
https://fbref.com/en/players/733f1a7d/Ben-Doak



he's not going to make it here with those tackling numbers. Let alone the aerial duels.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1009
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:07:40 pm
Chill out carra we normally get on! but Im afraid that break down of the clips definitely met keyboard warrior territory for me ;) youll disagree though so lets agree to differ.
exactly, which is why i thought you were honestly being bizarre.

by all means try and dunk, but you might also wanna look up what a keyboard warrior is, as your definition is way off! you getting pissy about comments on a clip you didn't even watch is weird, sorry - and definitely closer to what a keyboard warrior is than someone talking about a footballer's video as they watch it.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1010
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:39:56 pm
exactly, which is why i thought you were honestly being bizarre.

by all means try and dunk, but you might also wanna look up what a keyboard warrior is, as your definition is way off! you getting pissy about comments on a clip you didn't even watch is weird, sorry - and definitely closer to what a keyboard warrior is than someone talking about a footballer's video as they watch it.

I watched the clips, which is why I know you were criticising him for making a goal! Whats the term for, weirdly focussed criticism of a young player on the basis of 2 clips, in one of which he creates a goal?


Hes ripping up the championship, performing extremely well for Scotland, having had a long time out injured. But on RAWK posters are being pernickety about his awareness.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1011
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Whats the term for, weirdly focussed criticism of a young player on the basis of 2 clips, in one of which he creates a goal?


Fromola...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1012
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1013
Classycarra and Knight turning on each other is something I didn't expect to see, but I'm here for it.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1014
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:56:45 pm
Classycarra and Knight turning on each other is something I didn't expect to see, but I'm here for it.

Yes we all know you have spreadsheets of your imagined factions and alliances on RAWK.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1015
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:59:25 pm
Yes we all know you have spreadsheets of your imagined factions and alliances on RAWK.

Well at least now I know whose side I'm taking ;D
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1016
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:02:00 pm
Well at least now I know whose side I'm taking ;D

Hehe, Im on Doaks side though so youll be with me. Youre genuinely quite supportive of our players, to your credit!!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1017
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:49:24 pm
I watched the clips, which is why I know you were criticising him for making a goal! What’s the term for, ‘weirdly focussed criticism of a young player on the basis of 2 clips, in one of which he creates a goal’?


He’s ripping up the championship, performing extremely well for Scotland, having had a long time out injured. But on RAWK posters are being pernickety about his awareness.
what a strange and limiting perspective! do not talk about young players all round games, gotcha.

your pass agg posts in this thread this week have been quite something Knight! as if a post about a young player's development is not supportive! perfectly supportive of him in the ground, and in wanting him to achieve things. 'on Doak's side' - are you 12? ;D

some people just really get addicted to that whole pancakes/waffles twitter meme mentality, and enjoy the cheap feeling
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1018
Will you two take it to the hall monitors office please or your prefect badges will need to be returned ;)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1019
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:21:58 pm
he's not going to make it here with those tackling numbers. Let alone the aerial duels.


Perfect Salah replacement  few too many tackles I agree but we can coach that down
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1020
Nice little season so far compilation on the Liverpool sub Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1gsopor/ben_doak_season_202425_so_far/
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1021
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:47 am
For those who are more skeptical  hes not just doing well in the championship hes absolutely murdering it
https://fbref.com/en/players/733f1a7d/Ben-Doak

To put this in context; for some of the 99 percentile figures he's actually exceeding the top percentile person (e.g. progressive carries, and progressive passes received) as fbref works out their percentile figures by reference to top flight divisions.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1022
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:07:53 pm
To put this in context; for some of the 99 percentile figures he's actually exceeding the top percentile person (e.g. progressive carries, and progressive passes received) as fbref works out their percentile figures by reference to top flight divisions.

Yeah hes legit destroying the league

One note for those not familiar - the numbers are vs players in the championship or leagues at that level not the top leagues  so unclear how it would translate but destroying that level of football at 19 is v encouraging
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1023
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:07:53 pm
To put this in context; for some of the 99 percentile figures he's actually exceeding the top percentile person (e.g. progressive carries, and progressive passes received) as fbref works out their percentile figures by reference to top flight divisions.
i'm not sure that's actually the case mate (but that doesn't make those stats any less impressive, even if he wasn't young!)

on his page it says "Player compared to positional peers in Men's Next 14 Competitions over the last 365 days. Based on 683 minutes played."

whereas on players in our current PL squad it says "Player compared to positional peers in Men's Big 5 Leagues, UCL, UEL over the last 365 days."
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #1024
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:12:30 pm
i'm not sure that's actually the case mate (but that doesn't make those stats any less impressive, even if he wasn't young!)

on his page it says "Player compared to positional peers in Men's Next 14 Competitions over the last 365 days. Based on 683 minutes played."

whereas on players in our current PL squad it says "Player compared to positional peers in Men's Big 5 Leagues, UCL, UEL over the last 365 days."

We posted at the same time 

This doesnt undermine what hes doing much tbf  very few 18/ 19 year olds do that to the championship
