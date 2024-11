Chill out carra we normally get on! but I’m afraid that break down of the clips definitely met ‘keyboard warrior’ territory for me you’ll disagree though so let’s agree to differ.



exactly, which is why i thought you were honestly being bizarre.by all means try and dunk, but you might also wanna look up what a keyboard warrior is, as your definition is way off! you getting pissy about comments on a clip you didn't even watch is weird, sorry - and definitely closer to what a keyboard warrior is than someone talking about a footballer's video as they watch it.