Some nice words and stats from Ted Knutson today if you follow his Transfer Flow newsletter. Can't copy it all across off my phone.



Of all the players we've brought in at that kind of age he's felt the one who had 'it' the most for a while. Just looked ready for senior football from pretty much the start as well.



Impressive that he's basically seems the same player he was in the academy. When someone is so far ahead it's a bit of a concern how they adapt to better athletes but really doesn't seem an issue. Just relentless at getting in the box and creating good chances. Think it's impressive as well that he can do this without having to totally stop the defender and then beat them, always seems to have the ball moving when he's trying to take them on if that makes sense. Just seems to be missing a bit of the snideness he had at academy level. Maybe comes as he gets more confident at senior level