Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Kalito

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #960 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm
The kid made Gvardiol look daft at times ... man couldn't handle him at times ...

Once his final ball is boxed off this kid will be a superstar.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #961 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm
RyanBabel19
Pahahaha he looks brilliant, imagine not being ready at 17, oh the shame

Tbf I think this is RAWK hyperbole...has anyone said this?

Think saying he needed a loan/to play and show something at a different level is  a bit different to saying he won't make it.

Then again, someone did say Nyoni won't make it after 25 mins of preseason :D
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #962 on: Today at 10:04:13 pm
JP!
Tbf I think this is RAWK hyperbole...has anyone said this?

Think saying he needed a loan/to play and show something at a different level is  a bit different to saying he won't make it.

Then again, someone did say Nyoni won't make it after 25 mins of preseason :D

Nahhh there were a good few saying it would be a good idea to sell up in summer, it went far beyond calling for a loan to get experience
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #963 on: Today at 10:15:28 pm
The 'has anyone said this?' posts are always good value for a laugh. It's Rawk, of course they have ;)

Anyway glad to see we're still on track for the fearsome Oakey-Doaky attack partnership...  :-*
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #964 on: Today at 10:17:20 pm
Absolute gem of a player.  What a talent we have on our hands.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #965 on: Today at 10:21:13 pm
Ghost Town
The 'has anyone said this?' posts are always good value for a laugh. It's Rawk, of course they have ;)

Of course, I just find this 'gotcha' thing a bit weird. Like the story being put out was that the club were open to selling him. Clearly that was bollocks but the main thing I remember is people trying to understand why that might have been the case. He was and is clearly a very raw talent being evaluated by a new coaching staff that didn't put him in the first team.  He needed to play and develop and it wasn't gonna happen here. On balance a loan made more sense but all things seemed open at one point.

Anyway, happy for him, hope he keeps developing.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #966 on: Today at 10:23:03 pm
Some nice words and stats from Ted Knutson today if you follow his Transfer Flow newsletter. Can't copy it all across off my phone.

Of all the players we've brought in at that kind of age he's felt the one who had 'it' the most for a while. Just looked ready for senior football from pretty much the start as well.

Impressive that he's basically seems the same player he was in the academy. When someone is so far ahead it's a bit of a concern how they adapt to better athletes but really doesn't seem an issue. Just relentless at getting in the box and creating good chances. Think it's impressive as well that he can do this without having to totally stop the defender and then beat them, always seems to have the ball moving when he's trying to take them on if that makes sense. Just seems to be missing a bit of the snideness he had at academy level. Maybe comes as he gets more confident at senior level
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #967 on: Today at 10:31:41 pm
Not the complete player at 17 so obviously a busted flush. That and he's Scottish and not some £70 million flair player from South America also counts against him. According to some 'fans' here.

Keep going Ben, would love to see him carve out a career here. Can't go wrong with a bit of celtic flavours in Liverpool.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #968 on: Today at 10:43:39 pm
Player!

Glad hes getting vital match time now. Just needs to keep going.

We have a decent player on our books!!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #969 on: Today at 10:46:21 pm
good to see the loan system working for ben doak
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #970 on: Today at 10:53:04 pm
If Chiesa plans to do an Arthur we could do a lot worse than having Doak run at tired defences last 10-15 mins in games. Something to think about for our coaches January wise.

Doak is starting to scare real defenders now.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #971 on: Today at 11:02:55 pm
Ghost Town
Not watching but sounds like a bad night for the 'Doak won't make it here because in a couple of appearances as a kid he didn't look up... or something' brigade of Rawk prognosticators.

Just when they're reeling from Curtis Jones actually turning out to be pretty damn good after all, as well!

Won't someone thing of their poor, bruised feelings?

No, no he got it all wrong when he created a goal. If hed only done it like the keyboard warriors on RAWK said  hed have created the goal even better, or something.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #972 on: Today at 11:19:06 pm
