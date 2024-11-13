Say for example he continues his form for the rest of the season and rips up The Championship, his value would be high.



Obviously 30 would be the top end of that, but look what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho in the summer.



I wouldn't want to sell him without a buy back option. What use is the money to us? We never spend it anyway.



that's just not how the food chain works though.young players that buying teams think may be worth gamlbing on developing only go for big fees when they're on long contracts and starting a lot of games for their team. lets use spurs offering big money for a young grealish at villa (excelling in the championship) as an example. or that nottinghame forest forward they signed (is it johnson?)that so rarely happens at top clubs like ours - because if they're good enough to be playing lots of games they're not being sold. what usually happens for players at top clubs (who aren't nailed on rarities like Sterling) is they go out on loan and develop there.if a player goes out and develops well on loan (see Harry Wilson, or Van den Berg - although defenders don't go for big fees), but still ultimately isn't looking like being a first team regular, then no buying team (outside of clubs going through insane spells like Bournemouth when they signed Brad Smith) is going to need to throw the same kind of money at the table as they would for a player the selling club considers important even if not fully developed - that's not how transfer negotiations play out.high fees are required to tempt clubs to part with a player they want to keep because they think they could deevlop into somthing great. they aren't required for players that a club thinks may be a useful squad contributor at best but never be a first choice.noone is going to offer that for Doak - they didn't for Carvalho (a better player who has more experience too) or Wilson (a player who had an impressive loan that showed him to be one of the beter championship attackers). nor for Van den Berg who was one of the better defenders outside the top teams in germany. they didnt even do it for a player like Kelleher (not that that's loan-related). teams below us in the food chain don't have to and generally don't make 'offers we can't refuse'. but if we did get an offer of 30 mil, he'd be gone.