Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #920 on: November 13, 2024, 08:24:39 am
Hes the type of winger Slot seems to like. We seem to keep our wingers wide to isolate the opposition fullbacks and look to take them on. Hopefully he continues the way its going and see where hes at in pre season.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #921 on: November 13, 2024, 08:27:01 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on November 13, 2024, 08:24:39 am
Hes the type of winger Slot seems to like. We seem to keep our wingers wide to isolate the opposition fullbacks and look to take them on. Hopefully he continues the way its going and see where hes at in pre season.

It's interesting Slot went for Chiesa who is a right footed right winger as well, anyone know what his Feyenoord wingers were like?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #922 on: November 13, 2024, 09:40:22 am
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see Classycarra's point.

The loan is generally shifting my view though and I'm conscious he's only young.  Last season I thought he didn't make anything of his limited opportunities and looked a pretty limited footballer to boot, but I think playing regularly in what is generally a tough league will help and has helped him.

Not sure about those who have 'never been so sure' about a young player - he's nowhere near Sterling's level (as a compatriot player) at the same age for example.  Nor would I have expected him to be, Sterling was a one off.  His career seems to be following Harvey Elliott's path, which is no bad thing.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #923 on: November 13, 2024, 10:06:38 am
Quote from: JP! on November 13, 2024, 09:40:22 am
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see Classycarra's point.

The loan is generally shifting my view though and I'm conscious he's only young.  Last season I thought he didn't make anything of his limited opportunities and looked a pretty limited footballer to boot, but I think playing regularly in what is generally a tough league will help and has helped him.

Not sure about those who have 'never been so sure' about a young player - he's nowhere near Sterling's level (as a compatriot player) at the same age for example.  Nor would I have expected him to be, Sterling was a one off.  His career seems to be following Harvey Elliott's path, which is no bad thing.

I know he's a first team player, and it may seem fair to judge him as such.....but he was 17 for most of those games he had last season. Sterling was a freak of a young player but also worth remembering that our wingers when he broke through were Downing, Assaidi, Borini and Ibe and our wingers when Doak broke through were Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #924 on: November 13, 2024, 10:10:01 am
Quote from: JP! on November 13, 2024, 09:40:22 am
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see Classycarra's point.

The loan is generally shifting my view though and I'm conscious he's only young.  Last season I thought he didn't make anything of his limited opportunities and looked a pretty limited footballer to boot, but I think playing regularly in what is generally a tough league will help and has helped him.

Not sure about those who have 'never been so sure' about a young player - he's nowhere near Sterling's level (as a compatriot player) at the same age for example.  Nor would I have expected him to be, Sterling was a one off.  His career seems to be following Harvey Elliott's path, which is no bad thing.

I know it's a bit heartless but Doak would easily command a fee of £15mil minimum probably more right now, so even if he doesn't just make it here he's going to give us a massive return on investment and get him a move to a good club.

He's pretty close to making it here though, he looks a real handful.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #925 on: November 13, 2024, 10:19:58 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on November 13, 2024, 08:24:39 am
Hes the type of winger Slot seems to like. We seem to keep our wingers wide to isolate the opposition fullbacks and look to take them on. Hopefully he continues the way its going and see where hes at in pre season.




A trade-mark of Slot's attacking play is very clearly the underlapping full back. Several of our most recent goals have featured Trent, Robbo or Bradley making lung-busting runs from deep positions into the penalty area on the inside of Salah and Gakpo/Diaz. They are on the whole decoy runs (tho they don't have to be) and have served to lengthen the pitch so that our attackers can flood the box behind them and hopefully meet angled crosses from our wingers.

What is interesting in this set-up is how often Mo has used the outside of his left foot to make his crosses. I haven't seen him do that so frequently before. They are gorgeous strikes of the ball but Slot might be thinking "I wonder what would happen if we had a right-footer out there?" I'm not saying that Doak answers that 'problem', or that it is even a 'problem',  but a traditional right-footed right winger would surely work well with an underlapping right back.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #926 on: November 13, 2024, 12:44:16 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 13, 2024, 10:06:38 am
I know he's a first team player, and it may seem fair to judge him as such.....but he was 17 for most of those games he had last season. Sterling was a freak of a young player but also worth remembering that our wingers when he broke through were Downing, Assaidi, Borini and Ibe and our wingers when Doak broke through were Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.

Jota is not a winger for Slot's setup. Chiesa is. Doak looks like he might also be one as he does everything that Slot seems to like from his wingers and he is improving his end product and decision making rapidly. I think a loan to a premier league team for the next couple of seasons will help him develop much more efficiently than being a 4th or 5th choice wide player. Koumas is in the same boat where he has also done well on his loan and its become more likely for these young lads to actually fulfil their potential. They gain match experience at a very good level and as long as they stay fit, they would save us 10s of millions if not 100s. Danns should be looking for a loan in January too if he is fit again.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #927 on: November 13, 2024, 12:58:23 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on November 13, 2024, 12:44:16 pm
Jota is not a winger for Slot's setup. Chiesa is. Doak looks like he might also be one as he does everything that Slot seems to like from his wingers and he is improving his end product and decision making rapidly. I think a loan to a premier league team for the next couple of seasons will help him develop much more efficiently than being a 4th or 5th choice wide player. Koumas is in the same boat where he has also done well on his loan and its become more likely for these young lads to actually fulfil their potential. They gain match experience at a very good level and as long as they stay fit, they would save us 10s of millions if not 100s. Danns should be looking for a loan in January too if he is fit again.

Slot wasn't our manager when Doak broke through
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #928 on: November 13, 2024, 03:24:58 pm
For development purposes might it be good to loan him back to Celtic for a season?  Will get exposed to European football,  consistently playing,  definitely toughen him up,  comfortable and known environment.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #929 on: November 13, 2024, 04:42:43 pm
Quote from: JP! on November 13, 2024, 09:40:22 am
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see Classycarra's point.
:)

Quote from: GreekScouser on November 13, 2024, 12:58:23 pm
Slot wasn't our manager when Doak broke through
that highlighted section is about Jota
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #930 on: November 13, 2024, 05:25:43 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on November 13, 2024, 03:24:58 pm
For development purposes might it be good to loan him back to Celtic for a season?  Will get exposed to European football,  consistently playing,  definitely toughen him up,  comfortable and known environment.

More quality opposition in the Championship.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #931 on: November 13, 2024, 05:41:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 12, 2024, 11:09:00 pm
if we got offered 30mil in the summer, we would absolutely bite their hands off.

Say for example he continues his form for the rest of the season and rips up The Championship, his value would be high.

Obviously 30 would be the top end of that, but look what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho in the summer.

I wouldn't want to sell him without a buy back option. What use is the money to us? We never spend it anyway.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #932 on: November 13, 2024, 06:31:54 pm
He's too young to make definitive statements. A child really, there's time on his side.

He could improve on his overall field vision but I remember players like Ronaldo and Vinicius playing with their head down at that age as well.

It's very coachable.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #933 on: November 13, 2024, 07:17:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 13, 2024, 05:41:59 pm
Say for example he continues his form for the rest of the season and rips up The Championship, his value would be high.

Obviously 30 would be the top end of that, but look what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho in the summer.

I wouldn't want to sell him without a buy back option. What use is the money to us? We never spend it anyway.
that's just not how the food chain works though.

young players that buying teams think may be worth gamlbing on developing only go for big fees when they're on long contracts and starting a lot of games for their team. lets use spurs offering big money for a young grealish at villa (excelling in the championship) as an example. or that nottinghame forest forward they signed (is it johnson?)

that so rarely happens at top clubs like ours - because if they're good enough to be playing lots of games they're not being sold. what usually happens for players at top clubs (who aren't nailed on rarities like Sterling) is they go out on loan and develop there.

if a player goes out and develops well on loan (see Harry Wilson, or Van den Berg - although defenders don't go for big fees), but still ultimately isn't looking like being a first team regular, then no buying team (outside of clubs going through insane spells like Bournemouth when they signed Brad Smith) is going to need to throw the same kind of money at the table as they would for a player the selling club considers important even if not fully developed - that's not how transfer negotiations play out.

high fees are required to tempt clubs to part with a player they want to keep because they think they could deevlop into somthing great. they aren't required for players that a club thinks may be a useful squad contributor at best but never be a first choice.

noone is going to offer that for Doak - they didn't for Carvalho (a better player who has more experience too) or Wilson (a player who had an impressive loan that showed him to be one of the beter championship attackers). nor for Van den Berg who was one of the better defenders outside the top teams in germany. they didnt even do it for a player like Kelleher (not that that's loan-related). teams below us in the food chain don't have to and generally don't make 'offers we can't refuse'. but if we did get an offer of 30 mil, he'd be gone.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #934 on: November 13, 2024, 07:24:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2024, 06:31:54 pm
He could improve on his overall field vision but I remember players like Ronaldo and Vinicius playing with their head down at that age as well.

It's very coachable.
bit of selection bias in the players chosen there. for every Ronaldo, there's 99 Adama Traores who might have people saying 'it's not very coachable'.

either way, you're talking about decision making but i was talking about ability to process 'the picture'. that doesn't tend to change much.

think of other sports relying on processing and making decisions based on understanding 'the picture' rapidly like Baseball (where all youre looking at is right in front of you). people don't go from not having that underlying ability to suddenly having it. if it's not there, the possible improvement is going to be minimal.

watching Trent's first 45 minutes in the league cup against spurs it was clear he had that ability.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #935 on: November 13, 2024, 07:43:36 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 13, 2024, 07:24:03 pm
bit of selection bias in the players chosen there. for every Ronaldo, there's 99 Adama Traores who might have people saying 'it's not very coachable'.

either way, you're talking about decision making but i was talking about ability to process 'the picture'. that doesn't tend to change much.

think of other sports relying on processing and making decisions based on understanding 'the picture' rapidly like Baseball (where all youre looking at is right in front of you). people don't go from not having that underlying ability to suddenly having it. if it's not there, the possible improvement is going to be minimal.

watching Trent's first 45 minutes in the league cup against spurs it was clear he had that ability.
The point is that players can improve on it via coaching. I don't think you watched Vinicius when he was 19.The ones that made definitive statements about him then look very foolish now.

If the exact comment were to copied and paste with the only change being Vinicius in place of Doak, it would have fit how he used to play.

Can he improve? Definitely
Will he improve? Who really knows, I for one wouldn't act as if I do.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #936 on: November 13, 2024, 08:26:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2024, 07:43:36 pm
The point is that players can improve on it via coaching. I don't think you watched Vinicius when he was 19.The ones that made definitive statements about him then look very foolish now.

If the exact comment were to copied and paste with the only change being Vinicius in place of Doak, it would have fit how he used to play.

Can he improve? Definitely
Will he improve? Who really knows, I for one wouldn't act as if I do.
yes, thank you for re-demonstrating my point about selection bias! if there's a thread about vinicius from when he's younger, i recommend you criticise people making definitive statements there, where it's relevant

and thanks for repeating unrelated things that nobody disagrees with, but not engaging on the message (about processing the picture). of course he can improve, and no one has acted like they know (except K7's enthusiastic positivity that he's certain - which is no problem)

you say players can improve on "it" - but like i said, the "it" you are talking about is decision making (which we clearly see is much more frequently improved on as players develop). i am not. i'm talking more about physiological things - eyes, brains - and players gifts on those fronts don't tend to change much
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #937 on: November 13, 2024, 08:32:32 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 13, 2024, 08:26:18 pm
yes, thank you for re-demonstrating my point about selection bias! if there's a thread about vinicius from when he's younger, i recommend you criticise people making definitive statements there, where it's relevant

and thanks for repeating unrelated things that nobody disagrees with, but not engaging on the message (about processing the picture). of course he can improve, and no one has acted like they know (except K7's enthusiastic positivity that he's certain - which is no problem)

you say players can improve on "it" - but like i said, the "it" you are talking about is decision making (which we clearly see is much more frequently improved on as players develop). i am not. i'm talking more about physiological things - eyes, brains - and players gifts on those fronts don't tend to change much
"If the exact comment (LOL, including eyes and brains :D) were to copied and paste with the only change being Vinicius in place of Doak, it would have fit how he used to play."

This discussion is going absolutely nowhere mate.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #938 on: November 13, 2024, 08:35:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 13, 2024, 08:32:32 pm
"If the exact comment (LOL) were to copied and paste with the only change being Vinicius in place of Doak, it would have fit how he used to play."

This discussion is going absolutely nowhere mate.
indeed it is. because you are repeating yourself (for a third time - i got it the first time haha) and now repeating me (i just pointed out that you went nowhere/repeated your point instead of responding to the content of the reply lol)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #939 on: November 13, 2024, 09:41:23 pm
Lol

Dunno, just thought I'd join in
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #940 on: November 13, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on November 13, 2024, 09:41:23 pm
Lol

Dunno, just thought I'd join in

You've already acknowledged agreeing with one of Carra's points today; surely he won't begrudge you a laugh or two...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 am
Quote from: classycarra on November 13, 2024, 04:42:43 pm
that highlighted section is about Jota

Yeah well spotted, but the original comment was about our wing options when Sterling and Doak broke through. Doak broke through last season under Klopp, when Diogo played most of his football on the left or right wing. Irrelevant that he's not winger for Slot, although hopefully means more chance that Doak and/or Gordon could get opportunities there.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 am
Quote from: classycarra on November 13, 2024, 07:17:40 pm
that's just not how the food chain works though.

young players that buying teams think may be worth gamlbing on developing only go for big fees when they're on long contracts and starting a lot of games for their team. lets use spurs offering big money for a young grealish at villa (excelling in the championship) as an example. or that nottinghame forest forward they signed (is it johnson?)

that so rarely happens at top clubs like ours - because if they're good enough to be playing lots of games they're not being sold. what usually happens for players at top clubs (who aren't nailed on rarities like Sterling) is they go out on loan and develop there.

if a player goes out and develops well on loan (see Harry Wilson, or Van den Berg - although defenders don't go for big fees), but still ultimately isn't looking like being a first team regular, then no buying team (outside of clubs going through insane spells like Bournemouth when they signed Brad Smith) is going to need to throw the same kind of money at the table as they would for a player the selling club considers important even if not fully developed - that's not how transfer negotiations play out.

high fees are required to tempt clubs to part with a player they want to keep because they think they could deevlop into somthing great. they aren't required for players that a club thinks may be a useful squad contributor at best but never be a first choice.

noone is going to offer that for Doak - they didn't for Carvalho (a better player who has more experience too) or Wilson (a player who had an impressive loan that showed him to be one of the beter championship attackers). nor for Van den Berg who was one of the better defenders outside the top teams in germany. they didnt even do it for a player like Kelleher (not that that's loan-related). teams below us in the food chain don't have to and generally don't make 'offers we can't refuse'. but if we did get an offer of 30 mil, he'd be gone.

When I say 30 I don't mean outright. That would include a lot of add ons. Carvalho was 28 mill including adds on.

If the club were offered what was offered for Carvalho they might take it but I'd want to see him given more time to develop first. Ultimately Carvalho has flaws that can't be coached in terms of physique and speed. He's a luxury player, although I'd have been happy to keep him as a squad player. Doak has flaws that can be ironed out or coached.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 am
Club aren't taking 30m for him to be honest. He is a very talented lad from what ive seen strong as an ox also and he's just a kid still. With good coaching in a couple of years he'll be a exceptional player.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 am
Quote from: classycarra on November 13, 2024, 07:17:40 pm
that's just not how the food chain works though.

young players that buying teams think may be worth gamlbing on developing only go for big fees when they're on long contracts and starting a lot of games for their team. lets use spurs offering big money for a young grealish at villa (excelling in the championship) as an example. or that nottinghame forest forward they signed (is it johnson?)

that so rarely happens at top clubs like ours - because if they're good enough to be playing lots of games they're not being sold. what usually happens for players at top clubs (who aren't nailed on rarities like Sterling) is they go out on loan and develop there.

if a player goes out and develops well on loan (see Harry Wilson, or Van den Berg - although defenders don't go for big fees), but still ultimately isn't looking like being a first team regular, then no buying team (outside of clubs going through insane spells like Bournemouth when they signed Brad Smith) is going to need to throw the same kind of money at the table as they would for a player the selling club considers important even if not fully developed - that's not how transfer negotiations play out.

high fees are required to tempt clubs to part with a player they want to keep because they think they could deevlop into somthing great. they aren't required for players that a club thinks may be a useful squad contributor at best but never be a first choice.

noone is going to offer that for Doak - they didn't for Carvalho (a better player who has more experience too) or Wilson (a player who had an impressive loan that showed him to be one of the beter championship attackers). nor for Van den Berg who was one of the better defenders outside the top teams in germany. they didnt even do it for a player like Kelleher (not that that's loan-related). teams below us in the food chain don't have to and generally don't make 'offers we can't refuse'. but if we did get an offer of 30 mil, he'd be gone.
I think you're seriously underrating how good Doak has been so far. It's obviously a small sample and he may well cool off a bit as the season progresses, but as it stands he's basically been one of the best players in the Championship at 18 years old. The Championship is one of the top 10 leagues in world football and the intensity/style is more closely aligned to the Premier League than other leagues in the top 10.

You mention Wilson and Carvalho, and whilst both were excellent in the Championship (Carvalho moreso than Wilson), Doak is 3 years younger than Wilson was in his last season in the Championship and in terms of underlying numbers Doak is currently destroying the Championship in a way Wilson didn't. Wilson was a very good player in the Championship but he wasn't putting up true freak numbers in the way Doak currently is (again, this may change as the sample increases).

Carvalho is a different case, he really did wreck the Championship as a teenager and looked like a potential star in the making. With the benefit of hindsight, I suppose his relative lack of athleticism was always going to be an issue, as well as a lack of versatility (he's basically only a 10/second striker as he doesn't have the size to play as a 9 or the speed to play wide). Doak is clearly an athletic freak and fits Slot's style in a way Carvalho never really did with Klopp.

It's early days but things couldn't have started much better for Doak. Even if his numbers cool off somewhat, being one of the better players in the Championship at 18 is a very strong signal for the future - particularly when all the athletic tools are there.

If a £30M offer came in for Doak tomorrow I am extremely confident that we would give it zero consideration.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 01:02:39 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:26:37 am
I think you're seriously underrating how good Doak has been so far. It's obviously a small sample and he may well cool off a bit as the season progresses, but as it stands he's basically been one of the best players in the Championship at 18 years old. The Championship is one of the top 10 leagues in world football and the intensity/style is more closely aligned to the Premier League than other leagues in the top 10.

You mention Wilson and Carvalho, and whilst both were excellent in the Championship (Carvalho moreso than Wilson), Doak is 3 years younger than Wilson was in his last season in the Championship and in terms of underlying numbers Doak is currently destroying the Championship in a way Wilson didn't. Wilson was a very good player in the Championship but he wasn't putting up true freak numbers in the way Doak currently is (again, this may change as the sample increases).

Carvalho is a different case, he really did wreck the Championship as a teenager and looked like a potential star in the making. With the benefit of hindsight, I suppose his relative lack of athleticism was always going to be an issue, as well as a lack of versatility (he's basically only a 10/second striker as he doesn't have the size to play as a 9 or the speed to play wide). Doak is clearly an athletic freak and fits Slot's style in a way Carvalho never really did with Klopp.

It's early days but things couldn't have started much better for Doak. Even if his numbers cool off somewhat, being one of the better players in the Championship at 18 is a very strong signal for the future - particularly when all the athletic tools are there.

If a £30M offer came in for Doak tomorrow I am extremely confident that we would give it zero consideration.
i think you're most likely right about me underrating how well his season is going - and i would put that down to ignorance on my side. i haven't looked at numbers or anything like that, i've just shared some off the cuff views after watching a video, and watching all his LFC games. it is certainly looking a great move for all parties though.

definitely agree with the point about him being a physical freak, and that being standout at his age. you'd imagine he could become an extremely strong physical player as he further 'fills out' and his stamina develops to adult levels. i have no clue how he's doing at Middlesborough, but if he can add pressing and winning the ball to his game (it seemed to be a gap when we saw him against adults for us last year) then he'll vastly improve his chances of being able to graduate to a squad role here (Slot famously subbed his wide players a lot after they'd put a lot of energy in running themselves and the opposition into the ground). if he gets to that point, then the next point of interest would be is he now a more consistent attacking threat to the opposition (scoring/assisting/counter-pressing)

Quote from: afc tukrish on November 13, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
You've already acknowledged agreeing with one of Carra's points today; surely he won't begrudge you a laugh or two...
the more the merrier, join us!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 01:15:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:02:39 pm
i think you're most likely right about me underrating how well his season is going - and i would put that down to ignorance on my side. i haven't looked at numbers or anything like that, i've just shared some off the cuff views after watching a video, and watching all his LFC games. it is certainly looking a great move for all parties though.

definitely agree with the point about him being a physical freak, and that being standout at his age. you'd imagine he could become an extremely strong physical player as he further 'fills out' and his stamina develops to adult levels. i have no clue how he's doing at Middlesborough, but if he can add pressing and winning the ball to his game (it seemed to be a gap when we saw him against adults for us last year) then he'll vastly improve his chances of being able to graduate to a squad role here (Slot famously subbed his wide players a lot after they'd put a lot of energy in running themselves and the opposition into the ground). if he gets to that point, then the next point of interest would be is he now a more consistent attacking threat to the opposition (scoring/assisting/counter-pressing)

Quote from: afc tukrish on November 13, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
You've already acknowledged agreeing with one of Carra's points today; surely he won't begrudge you a laugh or two...
the more the merrier, join us!

International weeks should encourage a bit more jollity...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:02:39 pm
i think you're most likely right about me underrating how well his season is going - and i would put that down to ignorance on my side. i haven't looked at numbers or anything like that, i've just shared some off the cuff views after watching a video, and watching all his LFC games. it is certainly looking a great move for all parties though.

definitely agree with the point about him being a physical freak, and that being standout at his age. you'd imagine he could become an extremely strong physical player as he further 'fills out' and his stamina develops to adult levels. i have no clue how he's doing at Middlesborough, but if he can add pressing and winning the ball to his game (it seemed to be a gap when we saw him against adults for us last year) then he'll vastly improve his chances of being able to graduate to a squad role here (Slot famously subbed his wide players a lot after they'd put a lot of energy in running themselves and the opposition into the ground). if he gets to that point, then the next point of interest would be is he now a more consistent attacking threat to the opposition (scoring/assisting/counter-pressing)
the more the merrier, join us!
It's jarring to get a reply from someone that isn't unnecessarily confrontational or defensive so thanks for that!

His numbers are worth a look: https://fbref.com/en/players/733f1a7d/scout/12525/Ben-Doak-Scouting-Report

He's basically acting as a monster ball progressor as well as an outlet for his teammates. 0.65 xG+xA is very encouraging too, though if I had to bet I'd say that will come down a bit as the season goes on.

Just glad that the loan seems to be working for him so far. Not unusual for players to go to the wrong club and everything spirals from there.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 01:29:40 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:26:37 am
I think you're seriously underrating how good Doak has been so far. It's obviously a small sample and he may well cool off a bit as the season progresses, but as it stands he's basically been one of the best players in the Championship at 18 years old. The Championship is one of the top 10 leagues in world football and the intensity/style is more closely aligned to the Premier League than other leagues in the top 10.

You mention Wilson and Carvalho, and whilst both were excellent in the Championship (Carvalho moreso than Wilson), Doak is 3 years younger than Wilson was in his last season in the Championship and in terms of underlying numbers Doak is currently destroying the Championship in a way Wilson didn't. Wilson was a very good player in the Championship but he wasn't putting up true freak numbers in the way Doak currently is (again, this may change as the sample increases).

Carvalho is a different case, he really did wreck the Championship as a teenager and looked like a potential star in the making. With the benefit of hindsight, I suppose his relative lack of athleticism was always going to be an issue, as well as a lack of versatility (he's basically only a 10/second striker as he doesn't have the size to play as a 9 or the speed to play wide). Doak is clearly an athletic freak and fits Slot's style in a way Carvalho never really did with Klopp.

It's early days but things couldn't have started much better for Doak. Even if his numbers cool off somewhat, being one of the better players in the Championship at 18 is a very strong signal for the future - particularly when all the athletic tools are there.

If a £30M offer came in for Doak tomorrow I am extremely confident that we would give it zero consideration.

IIRC Wilson had a first loan at Crewe at 18 and wasn't even getting a game.

I think Doak has been written off a bit based on being a bit raw last season but he was 17 when he got most of his minutes and then had a long injury lay off.

He's currently at about the same stage as Harvey was at Blackburn. Key is staying fit as well. Long injury lay offs have really slowed down the development of Gordon and Bajcetic. Doak himself was out for over 6 months.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 02:49:16 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm


He's basically acting as a monster ball progressor as well as an outlet for his teammates.



So, Doak plays as an 8, not as a 6, because as a monster ball progressor he has to break lines on the dribble...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:49:16 pm


So, Doak plays as an 8, not as a 6, because as a monster ball progressor he has to break lines on the dribble...

Is this like Pickleball? Lazy people's version of football?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #951 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm
Is this like Pickleball? Lazy people's version of football?

Looks like the kind of game we made up in gym, where you got points for bloodying an oppo player nose...
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 03:43:47 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
Looks like the kind of game we made up in gym, where you got points for bloodying an oppo player nose...

Wasn't that british bulldog which we renamed every day due to the last iteration being banned.. Cocky Rusty, bulldog, red rover, zombie rush..
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #953 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm
Starting for Scotland in about 45 minutes.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #954 on: Today at 09:37:28 pm
Been amazing tonight. Been MOTM imo
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #955 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:37:28 pm
Been amazing tonight. Been MOTM imo

Quite excellent. Managed to spark some life into a turgid Scotland, and get off good quality shots (one of which led to the goal)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #956 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm
Not watching but sounds like a bad night for the 'Doak won't make it here because in a couple of appearances as a kid he didn't look up... or something' brigade of Rawk prognosticators.

Just when they're reeling from Curtis Jones actually turning out to be pretty damn good after all, as well!

Won't someone thing of their poor, bruised feelings?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #957 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm
Created the goal. MOTM performance.

Scotland's most dangerous player. Well in Ben.  8)
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #958 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm
Sounds like I'll be watching his inevitable highlight video of this game.
