Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #920 on: Today at 08:24:39 am
Hes the type of winger Slot seems to like. We seem to keep our wingers wide to isolate the opposition fullbacks and look to take them on. Hopefully he continues the way its going and see where hes at in pre season.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #921 on: Today at 08:27:01 am
HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:24:39 am
It's interesting Slot went for Chiesa who is a right footed right winger as well, anyone know what his Feyenoord wingers were like?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #922 on: Today at 09:40:22 am
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I see Classycarra's point.

The loan is generally shifting my view though and I'm conscious he's only young.  Last season I thought he didn't make anything of his limited opportunities and looked a pretty limited footballer to boot, but I think playing regularly in what is generally a tough league will help and has helped him.

Not sure about those who have 'never been so sure' about a young player - he's nowhere near Sterling's level (as a compatriot player) at the same age for example.  Nor would I have expected him to be, Sterling was a one off.  His career seems to be following Harvey Elliott's path, which is no bad thing.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #923 on: Today at 10:06:38 am
JP! on Today at 09:40:22 am
I know he's a first team player, and it may seem fair to judge him as such.....but he was 17 for most of those games he had last season. Sterling was a freak of a young player but also worth remembering that our wingers when he broke through were Downing, Assaidi, Borini and Ibe and our wingers when Doak broke through were Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Reply #924 on: Today at 10:10:01 am
JP! on Today at 09:40:22 am
I know it's a bit heartless but Doak would easily command a fee of £15mil minimum probably more right now, so even if he doesn't just make it here he's going to give us a massive return on investment and get him a move to a good club.

He's pretty close to making it here though, he looks a real handful.
