It's a pretty shocking indictment of their squad to be fair. Hopefully he gets some minutes and an opportunity to develop, but in the games he's played for us so far he hasn't shown an ability to adapt in-game to the challenges he's come up against. Hopefully he's over his injury troubles and gets a good loan next season, to help him establish to the best of his ability. He won't be getting many chances for minutes with us in the CL now but even in the league cup (outside of an injury crisis), I don't think