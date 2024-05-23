« previous next »
Welcome to LFC Ben Doak

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
May 23, 2024, 03:11:53 pm
It amazes me how quick people are to slate this kid - yes, he's a kid - for 'lack of end product', yet are willing to bend over backwards for somebody like Diaz.

Honestly think some folk here automatically see a home grown talent and want him binned because he's not an exotic player from overseas. Yes, Doak needs to work on his end product but the raw talent is there to make him useful.

Dare I say it, he still links up better and presses better than somebody like Diaz anyway. Give him time and patience, he'll be worth more to us.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
May 23, 2024, 03:26:32 pm
Obviously would rather he had a full preseason with Slot but at least he won't need the rest. Some game time for Scotland will do him good and Robbo will look after him.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 11:19:31 am
Suggestions that Scotland will be relying on him a bit more at the Euros, seems a bit much considering how long it's been since he last played, would be nice to see him coming on though, get his confidence and fitness back
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm
Fantastic opportunity for him to come off the bench for a few minutes here and there if he makes the final squad.

Unknown quantity to many he'll face and we know how fearless the lad is.

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm
Fantastic opportunity for him to come off the bench for a few minutes here and there if he makes the final squad.

Unknown quantity to many he'll face and we know how fearless the lad is.



Hopefully on the bench at least tonight
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 01:54:49 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Hopefully on the bench at least tonight

He missed training the other day. Is he even fit for tonight?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 02:24:55 pm
hopefully he gets some game time in warmups and makes the squad.. we need him to be fit and raring to go in August.

Good luck Ben!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 01:54:49 pm
He missed training the other day. Is he even fit for tonight?

Apparently not
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 01:54:49 pm
He missed training the other day. Is he even fit for tonight?

What's Clarke playing at selecting him? He's barely kicked a ball since knee surgery in December and only started training again the last week of the season.

Just hope he doesn't break down after rushing back like Diaz last year. Hopefully he comes back unscathed and ready for pre-season.

If he does come back okay then it'll help fitness wise though.
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 03:43:20 pm
It's a pretty shocking indictment of their squad to be fair. Hopefully he gets some minutes and an opportunity to develop, but in the games he's played for us so far he hasn't shown an ability to adapt in-game to the challenges he's come up against. Hopefully he's over his injury troubles and gets a good loan next season, to help him establish to the best of his ability. He won't be getting many chances for minutes with us in the CL now but even in the league cup (outside of an injury crisis), I don't think
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 03:52:50 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:43:20 pm
It's a pretty shocking indictment of their squad to be fair. Hopefully he gets some minutes and an opportunity to develop, but in the games he's played for us so far he hasn't shown an ability to adapt in-game to the challenges he's come up against. Hopefully he's over his injury troubles and gets a good loan next season, to help him establish to the best of his ability. He won't be getting many chances for minutes with us in the CL now but even in the league cup (outside of an injury crisis), I don't think

I don't agree. The Scottish squad does look poor but Doak's inclusion might also be a recognition that international football - including the Euros and World Cup - is a feeble thing compared to elite club football. So why not give him a go?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 03:59:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:52:50 pm
I don't agree. The Scottish squad does look poor but Doak's inclusion might also be a recognition that international football - including the Euros and World Cup - is a feeble thing compared to elite club football. So why not give him a go?
I think your disagreement might be with Fromola. Because I agree, I hope he plays for them and develops (because at our much higher level, my guess is that there won't be many opportunities except via loan).

You'll definitely get no argument from me with regard to international football. It's such poor quality, especially at Scotland's level!
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 04:30:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:59:18 pm
I think your disagreement might be with Fromola. Because I agree, I hope he plays for them and develops (because at our much higher level, my guess is that there won't be many opportunities except via loan).

You'll definitely get no argument from me with regard to international football. It's such poor quality, especially at Scotland's level!

Ah yes. For once I disagree with Fromola.....
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 05:36:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:52:50 pm
I don't agree. The Scottish squad does look poor but Doak's inclusion might also be a recognition that international football - including the Euros and World Cup - is a feeble thing compared to elite club football. So why not give him a go?

The argument against it is the fact he's been injured since last year and has only just started training again.

He'd only just turned 18 when he got the injury so Scotland don't need to be taking those kind of risks with him. He's got a lot of potential for us and Scotland but he's shown zero end product in a Liverpool shirt so far (not to be unexpected given his age and lack of experience).

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
Today at 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:36:04 pm
The argument against it is the fact he's been injured since last year and has only just started training again.

But this bloke has provided the argument for it.......

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm

If he does come back okay then it'll help fitness wise though.
