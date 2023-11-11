« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2023, 05:01:40 pm
Man's hatin' on a kid on his birthday. Have some shame.

Hes a Teacher, its what he lives for.
Quote from: number 168 on November 11, 2023, 06:12:32 pm
I just don't understand his need to have an "end product" as though that is some paramount criterion to judge the lad. By your expectation you would have been saying the same thing about Rushie, as he made 9 appearances in his first seaon and didn't score a single goal or make one assist.

So? For every Rush theres a bunch of young attacking players who make 9 senior appearances without much to show for it by way of end product and never go on to have a brilliant career scoring/creating goals for us. At some point Doak will need to offer some productivity in terms of XG and XA to demonstrate hes got a future playing for Liverpool, nothing wrong with pointing that out.
Does anyone understand footie like you?
Quote from: number 168 on November 11, 2023, 06:12:32 pm
I just don't understand his need to have an "end product" as though that is some paramount criterion to judge the lad. By your expectation you would have been saying the same thing about Rushie, as he made 9 appearances in his first seaon and didn't score a single goal or make one assist.

Yep, it's proper weird and he's mentioned it on about 10 different occasions so far.

Can't believe a player that's played 184mins for us this season hasn't scored and assisted fuck loads.
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 11, 2023, 07:39:18 pm
Yep, it's proper weird and he's mentioned it on about 10 different occasions so far.

Can't believe a player that's played 184mins for us this season hasn't scored and assisted fuck loads.

He's been unlucky not to score a couple this season. His final ball definitely needs work but he's 17 (until today anyway). Sterling broke through at the same age and had no end product initially.
Quote from: Fromola on November 11, 2023, 07:48:58 pm
He's been unlucky not to score a couple this season. His final ball definitely needs work but he's 17 (until today anyway). Sterling broke through at the same age and had no end product initially.
I dont agree with that, because hed shown a hell of a lot in our youth team.

Doak will hopefully turn out to be a top player for us.  He has great potential, he really does.  But he hasnt yet shown end product, so he currently remains just a prospect.

Jordan Ibe was a prospect and didnt manage to develop that end product (although he was unfortunate to be cup tied for much of his Liverpool career).   Will Doak end up the same way? Only time will tell
To be fair Doak played dangerous passes into the box a good few times in his limited minutes, they just haven't been anticipated and/or finished. Its not like he's tried to just go it alone or got wide and never crosses to even attempt to find a teammate
Good god...   This is quickly becoming the number one thread in the "must avoid" category. 

Unbelievable the people here in this thread practically creaming themselves trying to find reasons to run the kid down. 

What's wrong with being excited about the kid's potential and looking forward to what the future might hold for him?   
Nothing wrong with being excited about a youth prospect, it's always more satisfying to produce superstars than to buy them. But, you know, when Salah was being courted by the executioners, some were even suggesting we could afford to sell because we had Doak (not as a direct replacement mind, but as one capable ofholding a spot in an undiminished attack); that's when enthusiasm crosses the line into delusion. He may or may not make it, as with all the young lads the odds are steep, but we all hope for the same thing.
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2023, 05:57:45 pm
I am, thats the whole point!..


No you're not. You're not reserving judgment, your stating things about the existence, or not, of end product. Prematurely

Quote
If he delivers end product I can judge.  He hasnt yet.
That's judging the quality of it, not the existence of it.

It's so weird. Nothing 'critical' needs to be said for a long time yet on a kid who has barely played.
