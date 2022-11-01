« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 8655 times)

Online tubby

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #40 on: November 1, 2022, 10:47:06 pm »
Ahem.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo</a>
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #41 on: November 1, 2022, 10:51:20 pm »
Like a little Mane-Salah hybrid. Salahs ability to do everything at great speed and Manes ability to freeze his man and burst past him with a burst of acceleration

Early days but he looks like a star, so so creative
Online amir87

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #42 on: November 1, 2022, 10:53:08 pm »
Great footwork and a cracking arse. Reminds me of peak Jennifer Lopez.
Online Hazell

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #43 on: November 1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on November  1, 2022, 10:53:08 pm
Great footwork and a cracking arse. Reminds me of peak Jennifer Lopez.

To me he's still Benny from the Loch.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lochgelly Violet

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #44 on: November 1, 2022, 10:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

If I had a cap I'd doff it.
Offline paddysour

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #45 on: November 1, 2022, 10:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

 ;D
Online amir87

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #46 on: November 1, 2022, 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

:lmao
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #47 on: November 1, 2022, 10:58:46 pm »
Love how he dribbles with both feet when running at a player. You see him running with the ball with both right and left feet and seems very comfortable going inside or outside a player. Looks like weve got a player on our hand here. Him and Ramsay could be both ours and scotlands right hand side further down the line.
Offline duvva

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #48 on: November 1, 2022, 10:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.
😁
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #49 on: November 1, 2022, 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  1, 2022, 10:47:06 pm
Ahem.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo</a>
Meh.. shit.

Sell him

;D

He wont be with the kids for long will he?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #50 on: November 1, 2022, 11:06:01 pm »
Looks like hes got a syrup in the still of that video.
Online MBL?

« Reply #51 on: November 1, 2022, 11:08:01 pm »
I dont follow the under age teams like I used to but seems like hes the best since Sterling?
Offline Asam

« Reply #52 on: November 1, 2022, 11:37:58 pm »

Looks like he could make a difference against tired defences, would like to see him as an option from the bench given we can use 5 subs
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #53 on: November 1, 2022, 11:38:18 pm »
A few academy boys are likely to join the first team for the Dubai training camp during the world cup and he certainly seems to be pushing for a spot.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #54 on: November 1, 2022, 11:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

 :D
Offline richmiller1

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #55 on: November 1, 2022, 11:54:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  1, 2022, 10:47:06 pm
Ahem.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9WbRrW8xyHo</a>

That is an absolutely insane number of touches/ involvement for a wide player.
Offline 4pool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #56 on: November 2, 2022, 12:07:33 am »
Needs more end product. Brewster and Woodburn to name just a couple all impressed. But the step up to being a first team regular is still a big leap. Good luck to the lad.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #57 on: November 2, 2022, 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

You win 😂
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #58 on: November 2, 2022, 08:38:54 am »
Is that his usual level in the U18s or a one off?
Closest thing Ive seen to Sterling as a kid since him in that vid
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #59 on: November 2, 2022, 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  2, 2022, 08:38:54 am
Is that his usual level in the U18s or a one off?
Closest thing Ive seen to Sterling as a kid since him in that vid

It's not far off what he's done at youth level so far.  Pretty much every game sees him skinning fullbacks in the area before playing it low across the six yard box.

Think he plays a little too much like a traditional winger at the moment, not so much as an inside forward, and could do with a bunch of games on the left or through the middle to round out his game more.

But it's his two-footedness combined with proper pace that makes him horrible to deal with.  You can't show him onto his weaker foot because you don't know which one it is, so defenders shape up one way and he just goes the other direction.  Proper little battler too.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #60 on: November 2, 2022, 09:16:00 am »
Needs to lose the bowl head first.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #61 on: November 2, 2022, 09:34:49 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

That is a winner, that.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #62 on: November 2, 2022, 09:37:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  2, 2022, 08:38:54 am
Is that his usual level in the U18s or a one off?
Closest thing Ive seen to Sterling as a kid since him in that vid

I have only seen highlights of a few games and he seems to utterly destroy FBs in pretty much every one of those games. He's a bit one-dimensional in that he likes to beat the defender and cross it but it's pretty clear that he has absolute bags of talent and could easily become cuter with his passing as he matures. He's got the two-footedness that Ryan Kent had when coming through though Doak looks to be a more fluent mover with the ball and seems like a better talent overall.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #63 on: November 2, 2022, 09:39:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on November  1, 2022, 11:08:01 pm
I dont follow the under age teams like I used to but seems like hes the best since Sterling?

Better than Sterling, this kid can kick the ball into the net.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on November  1, 2022, 10:58:46 pm
Him and Ramsay could be both ours and scotlands right hand side further down the line.

Not sure the laws of gravity are ready for the twin planetary forces their noggins will generate.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #64 on: November 2, 2022, 09:47:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.

Lovely stuff.
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #65 on: November 2, 2022, 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
To me he's still Benny from the Loch.



Splendid
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #66 on: November 2, 2022, 01:08:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  2, 2022, 09:08:18 am
It's not far off what he's done at youth level so far.  Pretty much every game sees him skinning fullbacks in the area before playing it low across the six yard box.

Think he plays a little too much like a traditional winger at the moment, not so much as an inside forward, and could do with a bunch of games on the left or through the middle to round out his game more.

But it's his two-footedness combined with proper pace that makes him horrible to deal with.  You can't show him onto his weaker foot because you don't know which one it is, so defenders shape up one way and he just goes the other direction.  Proper little battler too.

Exciting stuff - thanks for replying
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #67 on: November 2, 2022, 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  2, 2022, 09:16:00 am
Needs to lose the bowl head first.

Don't be fooled by the locks that he's got.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #68 on: November 2, 2022, 06:23:59 pm »
We know how Jurgen likes his pocket rocket attackers, so Ben Doak and Oakley Cannonier could be the future oncoming storm that oppositions have to face from us.

And if so I just want to put it on record that I was the first to come out with the 'Oakie-Doakie' tag for the pair of them, over on the Youth and Under 23 Thread.

I'm not proud of it but I'm still claiming it  ;)
Offline 4pool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #69 on: November 2, 2022, 07:23:13 pm »
On LFCTV and press box, Neil Jones and Paul Gorst likened Ben to a young Wayne Rooney.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #70 on: November 2, 2022, 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  2, 2022, 07:23:13 pm
On LFCTV and press box, Neil Jones and Paul Gorst likened Ben to a young Wayne Rooney.

Lock up your grannies. ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #71 on: November 2, 2022, 07:40:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  2, 2022, 07:27:15 pm
Lock up your grannies. ;D

Not sure that was what they meant... :lmao
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #72 on: November 2, 2022, 08:28:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  2, 2022, 07:23:13 pm
On LFCTV and press box, Neil Jones and Paul Gorst likened Ben to a young Wayne Rooney.

In the sense that he looks physically developed, hes powerful
Offline b_joseph

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #73 on: November 3, 2022, 05:25:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  2, 2022, 12:07:33 am
Needs more end product.
Has 8 goals and assists in 6 youth league games. And could have countless more assists.

The Ajax away game, he was pretty much the sole outlet. Feels rare to see a traditional winger these days
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:41:19 pm »
He looks soo good and he's only 16.
