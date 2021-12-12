« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak  (Read 251 times)

Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« on: Today at 08:01:23 pm »
£600k signing completed today according to the Mirror and The Athletic.

"Who is Ben Doak? Liverpool complete final transfer of Michael Edwards era
Tom Blow  58 mins ago


Liverpool have finalised the signing of promising Celtic winger Ben Doak for £600,000.

The 16-year-old had not signed a professional contract at Parkhead and a number of Premier League clubs were chasing his services. Doak looks set to be the final signing of the Michael Edwards era, as Liverpool's sporting director will leave his role in the summer.

Edwards has overseen several successful transfers during the last decade, including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson. He will be succeeded by his assistant Julian Ward, who brokered Luis Diaz's move from Porto to Anfield in January.

Doak turned 16 last November and made his senior debut against Dundee United in January, playing two senior games to date. He hasn't been involved in Ange Postecoglou's squad since rumours of his intention to leave Celtic emerged earlier this month.

The teenager has joined Liverpool immediately but won't be eligible to play under Jurgen Klopp until next season. According to The Athletic, fellow Premier League side Leeds offered him a more lucrative deal, but his "heart was set" on a move to Anfield.

Doak has represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level, scoring a hat-trick against Georgia earlier this month. He's blessed with pace, a nice first touch and good control. His other attributes included directness and physicality, despite his slender frame."
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:47 pm »
Blessed with pace, but is he quick?
Re: Welcome to LFC Ben Doak
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:36:39 pm »
Good luck lad.
