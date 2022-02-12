« previous next »
Booing your own players

Statto Red

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #40
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:48 pm
Yeah he's thinking of the 0-0 game. I was there that night too and while we were not good at all, I couldn't believe the boos.

The game v Charlton on Easter Monday 2004 was well worse, I couldn't even give away 3 tickets for that as we'd been pretty shit all season, we were dreadful and lost 1-0. I was sat there questioning myself at why I'd gone the game.

Bet many thought the same thing when we had the owl as manager, still remember the clip of that speccy telling the owl to fuck off during the Wolves match. ;D those were really dark days. :(
rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #41
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:49:37 pm
Bet many thought the same thing when we had the owl as manager, still remember the clip of that speccy telling the owl to fuck off during the Wolves match. ;D those were really dark days. :(

Luckily I wasn't going when the owl took over thank fuck, my second son was due in the September and I stopped going for a few months. Those were the darkest days footy wise I've ever known. 2003/04 under Ged, it was just the realisation he was done and once again we were slipping backwards, under the Owl I genuinely thought we would get relegated.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Samie

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #42
I'd like to booo some of you fuckers on RAWK for your shite post's.
Crosby Nick

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #43
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:57:44 pm
I'd like to booo some of you fuckers on RAWK for your shite post's.

And Ill boo the shite grammar.
stockdam

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #44
Unless a player has done something or said something really stupid then the fans should not boo them. Its not their fault that they are not the best and, in general, they try their best.

Sometimes its the manager or owners who are getting booed and unfortunately it appears to be aimed at the players.
alonsoisared

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #45
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:57:47 pm
Was that West Ham match 08/09 season, as that match was 0-0, & a Monday night match, couple of weeks before Christmas, which i went to [although i wasn't one of those that booed at the end, but was disappointed with the result], highlight of that 0-0 was a shot from us that hit the bar in the closing minutes, that was a dreadful match to boot too, & coming off the back of a previous home league match vs Fulham which also finished 0-0.
United had a couple of games in hand to be fair because of the club world cup. Everyone talks about that time Anfield booed the team going top but when you look back at that season it was ultimatelt those shit results at home that blew it for us.
Statto Red

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #46
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:12:05 pm
United had a couple of games in hand to be fair because of the club world cup. Everyone talks about that time Anfield booed the team going top but when you look back at that season it was ultimatelt those shit results at home that blew it for us.

We went 6 points clear of United after the West Ham match [but United had those matches in hand with the CWC], but turn those 2 draws into wins would have been 10 points clear.

 We ended up with 11 league draws that season, 7 from home matches, & we beat the Mancs twice too, one of those that glorious 4-1 at Castle Greyskull :butt one of those draws was that infamous 4-4 against Arsenal, which handed the title to the Mancs, we went top level with United after that Arsenal match, but United had those matches in hand, even at the time you knew they were going to win those matches too. :(

08/09 was one of those i regret us not winning the title, we so many opportunities to go clear at the top of the table,[December & January in particular] & blew it with so many draws, we only lost 2 league matches for the whole season too. :( 18/19 is another one but made up for it in 19/20 ;D
shy_talk

Re: Booing your own players
Reply #47
Batty vs Dyer, who gets cheered?
