Koncheskey never did a single thing to deserve being booed. He played under the Owl for years at Fulham and was an entirely serviceable lb who contributed great to roys best achievement of taking a last place club to safety and then over time up to 7th place and the europa league final, basically with championship level talent.



We were in utter disarray at the time and hodgson brought him in on the cheap to fill a need, but unfortunately he was aging and was never fast but down to turtle by the time he got to us, and he was always mistake prone even in his prime.



for me it was very unfair because the leopard couldn't change his spots, he was what he was. the blame chain ran Cancers (bleeding the club to death, not providing a budget, hiring Roy whose style was the opposite of what Reds want) then Roy (taking the job when he should have known the fans would riot, setting up in his preferred defensive crouch, bringing in fulham type players he was familiar with to do the crouching) and only then the player himself. Poor Koncheskey just came to symbolize it all and still does to this very day. Poor bastard only played about 15 games for us and he wasn't that remarkably bad, although he clearly wasn't very good either. Was he supposed to turn down a 4 year contract at Liverpool? again, more hodgsons fault than his, and then more the cancers than hodgson because he didnt have any money to spend. i think K was 2 million? or so.



for me it was Christian Poulson that symbolized the issue more and sucked much worse. That there was one very shit football player. Never understood why it was poor koncheskey that took all the flack.



I never booed any of them. not even the owl. always felt the blame resided with the owners and would have booed them on the street in Texas if i'd run into them.



