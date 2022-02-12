« previous next »
Author Topic: Booing your own players  (Read 1149 times)

Offline LiverLuke

Booing your own players
« on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off  by their own fans at half time every week  ;D players like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

worst I saw was c*nts booing Fellaini in a fucking friendly
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
This thread would be more at home on GOT
Offline stoa

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:45 pm
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

Yeah, that's the only instance I could see it being justified even though I'm not sure it should be done. If you have a twat like Diouf in your team just ignore them until they eventually leave. Just focus on supporting the players who deserve your support...

That said, I think Mo Salah was rightfully booed a few years ago at Anfield when he took the ball off his daughter after the final match of the season... ;)
Online Fromola

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Last one in our shirt was probably Lucas back in Rafa's later days when he was unfairly maligned.

I remember Karius wasn't treated very well at Tranmere either in that friendly just after Kiev.

That's England fans for you though, they've just given a great PR boost to Maguire.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
I would say Charles Itandje but he never played for us after that Hillsborough service (not that that was the reason why he didnt play).

Can recall players getting flak now and again, mainly verbals rather than booing. Think Kewell used to get some grief when he kept getting subbed off in finals but I felt pretty sorry for him.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Kewell should be glad he played in the finals!
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
I do vaguely remember lucas getting booed when he came on once, like he was the problem!
Online rob1966

« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Unless they have been a c*nt, like Diouf, then no it's not ever right. I also don't agree with people slagging them off when at the game, call them whatever you want in the pub/on a forum but at the game, just support them.

I can't remember any of our players getting boo'ed individually, but I remember plenty of c*nts booing when we drew with West Ham in December 2008 and went top :butt :no

There was one occasion, when Ged brought on Biscan on in a home game in 2004, can't remember which one, maybe Bolton and there were loads of boos, but they weren't directed at Igor but at the substitution itself and Igor stood there looking bemused.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
No amount of cheering is going to make a player that sucks stop sucking. And if the Booing makes them worse then they should probably find another line of work. You pay your hard earned money to be entertained, if their performance is soo bad that it's actually off-putting to watch then a good Booing should be in order in my book.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:15:53 pm
but they weren't directed at Igor but at the substitution itself and Igor stood there looking bemused.
I think bemused was just Igors standard look.
Offline Persephone

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm »
This is not new for England fans. Remember when they booed Joe Gomez for being assaulted by Sterling. Intelligence is not their strong suit.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:55:30 pm
This is not new for England fans. Remember when they booed Joe Gomez for being assaulted by Sterling. Intelligence is not their strong suit.

Back in the day i remember Barnsey getting plenty of stick by the England fans when he played Internationals.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Danny Murphy got booed I seem to recall.

Not a fan myself, hate hearing it in American sport, such entitlement, the fans there cant usually create an atmosphere to begin with, just feel its a right to be entertained after paying for the ticket, with no effort needed on their part. But happy to boo at the drop of a hat. 
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:17:08 pm
No amount of cheering is going to make a player that sucks stop sucking. And if the Booing makes them worse then they should probably find another line of work. You pay your hard earned money to be entertained, if their performance is soo bad that it's actually off-putting to watch then a good Booing should be in order in my book.

Booooooooooooooo
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Ive got 2 words for anyone who thinks booing crossed the line.

Paul Koncheski.
Online Schmidt

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:38:46 pm »
Standard gammon behaviour, when you're that full of hate and spite for everything and everyone different from you it must be difficult keeping it from spilling out.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off  by their own fans at half time every week  ;D players like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.


Red beat me to it.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:12:53 pm
Booooooooooooooo

 ;D
Was just about to say I agree with Rob, and what Dave said was rubbish, IMO

But you put it so much better
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:57:35 pm
Back in the day i remember Barnsey getting plenty of stick by the England fans when he played Internationals.


Those dickheads also booed Joe Gomez, for the crime of being assaulted by a team mate

They are the lowest bar
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:40:31 pm

Red beat me to it.



I know his Ma was a dickhead, but other than being crap, did he actually do anything wrong?
Online Speedy Molby

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
I remember Kevin MacDonald getting terrible stick in 1984/5. It was our worst season in years and he was the fans' scapegoat.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:15 pm
I know his Ma was a dickhead, but other than being crap, did he actually do anything wrong?


I forget as I've tried to wipe that whole part of our history from my mind.

He certainly didn't tell her to shut the fuck up because the rancid hag kept chatting.
Online Hazell

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 04:50:22 pm
The Harry Maguire one was weird

Yeah, weird is the word I'd use. All he's done is be a bit crap for another team but as others have mentioned, Gomez got booed for Sterling attacking him, Sterling himself got booed during his early England career, for no specific reason, Crouch got booed because he looked a bit different. So who knows what those people are thinking, if they're thinking at all.
Online Hazell

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:15 pm
I know his Ma was a dickhead, but other than being crap, did he actually do anything wrong?

I vaguely remember him getting booed but I might be mistaken. Did he actually get booed? If so, that's a bit unfair despite his mum or his association with Hodgson. As far as I recall, he didn't really do much for the 6 months he was here and was more a shorthand for the state of the club at the time.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:46 pm
So who knows what those people are thinking, if they're thinking at all.

There's no thinking, it is impulsive, instinctive, impotent rage combined with bandwagoning. For anyone who can't remember Italia 90 this is the best England team in their lifetime and they're booing a CB who only ever delivers for them.
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:04 pm
I vaguely remember him getting booed but I might be mistaken. Did he actually get booed? If so, that's a bit unfair despite his mum or his association with Hodgson. As far as I recall, he didn't really do much for the 6 months he was here and was more a shorthand for the state of the club at the time.

I hold no animosity to him nor Paulsen, they were offered the chance to sign for Liverpool, a club that I doubt either player ever dreamt would sign them and only an idiot turns down that chance.

The only ex player I've ever properly had a go at was Judas. His face was a picture as he ran towards the Kop while warming up for the Mancs and was greeted with boos, fuck offs and the Kop belting out "Michael Owen is a c*nt" to the tune of his old song
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm »
Koncheskey never did a single thing to deserve being booed. He played under the Owl for years at Fulham and was an entirely serviceable lb who contributed great to roys best achievement of taking a last place club to safety and then over time up to 7th place and the europa league final, basically with championship level talent.

We were in utter disarray at the time and hodgson brought him in on the cheap to fill a need, but unfortunately he was aging and was never fast but down to turtle by the time he got to us, and he was always mistake prone even in his prime.

for me it was very unfair because the leopard couldn't change his spots, he was what he was. the blame chain ran Cancers (bleeding the club to death, not providing a budget, hiring Roy whose style was the opposite of what Reds want) then Roy (taking the job when he should have known the fans would riot, setting up in his preferred defensive crouch, bringing in fulham type players he was familiar with to do the crouching) and only then the player himself. Poor Koncheskey  just came to symbolize it all and still does to this very day. Poor bastard only played about 15 games for us and he wasn't that remarkably bad, although he clearly wasn't very good either. Was he supposed to turn down a 4 year contract at Liverpool?  again, more hodgsons fault than his, and then more the cancers than hodgson because he didnt have any money to spend. i think K was 2 million? or so.

for me it was Christian Poulson that symbolized the issue more and sucked much worse. That there was one very shit football player. Never understood why it was poor koncheskey that took all the flack.

I never booed any of them. not even the owl. always felt the blame resided with the owners and would have booed them on the street in Texas if i'd run into them.

Online Hazell

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:14:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:43 pm
The only ex player I've ever properly had a go at was Judas. His face was a picture as he ran towards the Kop while warming up for the Mancs and was greeted with boos, fuck offs and the Kop belting out "Michael Owen is a c*nt" to the tune of his old song

That's ok, he'd left by then and was a bit of an arsehole :P

Agree with the comments about Konchesky. Also remember him putting in a Robertson-esque cross for Maxi(?) to score against Villa so it wasn't all bad.
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:14:55 pm
That's ok, he'd left by then and was a bit of an arsehole :P

Agree with the comments about Konchesky. Also remember him putting in a Robertson-esque cross for Maxi(?) to score against Villa so it wasn't all bad.

I'm still haunted by his cross in Cardiff :no

Thank fuck Gerrard still had some legs that day
Online gazzam1963

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 06:56:33 pm
I remember Kevin MacDonald getting terrible stick in 1984/5. It was our worst season in years and he was the fans' scapegoat.

Our club has always had scapegoats for as long as I can remember , Phil Neal & Ronnie Whelan I recall in the 70s and 80s
Online Romford_Red

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:43:54 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 04:50:22 pm

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

Anfield booed a 1-1 draw with (I think) West ham. A draw that sent us top
Offline Statto Red

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:43:54 pm
Anfield booed a 1-1 draw with (I think) West ham. A draw that sent us top

Was that West Ham match 08/09 season, as that match was 0-0, & a Monday night match, couple of weeks before Christmas, which i went to [although i wasn't one of those that booed at the end, but was disappointed with the result], highlight of that 0-0 was a shot from us that hit the bar in the closing minutes, that was a dreadful match to boot too, & coming off the back of a previous home league match vs Fulham which also finished 0-0.
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:57:47 pm
Was that West Ham match 08/09 season, as that match was 0-0, & a Monday night match, couple of weeks before Christmas, which i went to [although i wasn't one of those that booed at the end, but was disappointed with the result], highlight of that 0-0 was a shot from us that hit the bar in the closing minutes, that was a dreadful match to boot too, & coming off the back of a previous home league match vs Fulham which also finished 0-0.

Yeah he's thinking of the 0-0 game. I was there that night too and while we were not good at all, I couldn't believe the boos.

The game v Charlton on Easter Monday 2004 was well worse, I couldn't even give away 3 tickets for that as we'd been pretty shit all season, we were dreadful and lost 1-0. I was sat there questioning myself at why I'd gone the game.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:57:47 pm
Was that West Ham match 08/09 season, as that match was 0-0, & a Monday night match, couple of weeks before Christmas, which i went to [although i wasn't one of those that booed at the end, but was disappointed with the result], highlight of that 0-0 was a shot from us that hit the bar in the closing minutes, that was a dreadful match to boot too, & coming off the back of a previous home league match vs Fulham which also finished 0-0.

I could easily be wrong about the score or the day it was played. Think it was a Rafa game. Deffo a draw though.
Online rushyman

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 06:56:33 pm
I remember Kevin MacDonald getting terrible stick in 1984/5. It was our worst season in years and he was the fans' scapegoat.

And he won the double the next year :D
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:10:48 pm
I could easily be wrong about the score or the day it was played. Think it was a Rafa game. Deffo a draw though.

Right game, just wrong score. It was Dec 1st 2008 and we drew 0-0
