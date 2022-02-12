« previous next »
Author Topic: Booing your own players  (Read 551 times)

Offline LiverLuke

Booing your own players
« on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off  by their own fans at half time every week  ;D players like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

worst I saw was c*nts booing Fellaini in a fucking friendly
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
This thread would be more at home on GOT
Online stoa

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:45 pm
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

Yeah, that's the only instance I could see it being justified even though I'm not sure it should be done. If you have a twat like Diouf in your team just ignore them until they eventually leave. Just focus on supporting the players who deserve your support...

That said, I think Mo Salah was rightfully booed a few years ago at Anfield when he took the ball off his daughter after the final match of the season... ;)
Offline Fromola

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Last one in our shirt was probably Lucas back in Rafa's later days when he was unfairly maligned.

I remember Karius wasn't treated very well at Tranmere either in that friendly just after Kiev.

That's England fans for you though, they've just given a great PR boost to Maguire.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
I would say Charles Itandje but he never played for us after that Hillsborough service (not that that was the reason why he didnt play).

Can recall players getting flak now and again, mainly verbals rather than booing. Think Kewell used to get some grief when he kept getting subbed off in finals but I felt pretty sorry for him.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Kewell should be glad he played in the finals!
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
I do vaguely remember lucas getting booed when he came on once, like he was the problem!
Online rob1966

« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Unless they have been a c*nt, like Diouf, then no it's not ever right. I also don't agree with people slagging them off when at the game, call them whatever you want in the pub/on a forum but at the game, just support them.

I can't remember any of our players getting boo'ed individually, but I remember plenty of c*nts booing when we drew with West Ham in December 2008 and went top :butt :no

There was one occasion, when Ged brought on Biscan on in a home game in 2004, can't remember which one, maybe Bolton and there were loads of boos, but they weren't directed at Igor but at the substitution itself and Igor stood there looking bemused.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
No amount of cheering is going to make a player that sucks stop sucking. And if the Booing makes them worse then they should probably find another line of work. You pay your hard earned money to be entertained, if their performance is soo bad that it's actually off-putting to watch then a good Booing should be in order in my book.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:15:53 pm
but they weren't directed at Igor but at the substitution itself and Igor stood there looking bemused.
I think bemused was just Igors standard look.
Online Persephone

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm »
This is not new for England fans. Remember when they booed Joe Gomez for being assaulted by Sterling. Intelligence is not their strong suit.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:55:30 pm
This is not new for England fans. Remember when they booed Joe Gomez for being assaulted by Sterling. Intelligence is not their strong suit.

Back in the day i remember Barnsey getting plenty of stick by the England fans when he played Internationals.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Danny Murphy got booed I seem to recall.

Not a fan myself, hate hearing it in American sport, such entitlement, the fans there cant usually create an atmosphere to begin with, just feel its a right to be entertained after paying for the ticket, with no effort needed on their part. But happy to boo at the drop of a hat. 
Online rob1966

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:17:08 pm
No amount of cheering is going to make a player that sucks stop sucking. And if the Booing makes them worse then they should probably find another line of work. You pay your hard earned money to be entertained, if their performance is soo bad that it's actually off-putting to watch then a good Booing should be in order in my book.

Booooooooooooooo
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Ive got 2 words for anyone who thinks booing crossed the line.

Paul Koncheski.
Online Schmidt

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:38:46 pm »
Standard gammon behaviour, when you're that full of hate and spite for everything and everyone different from you it must be difficult keeping it from spilling out.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 04:50:22 pm
Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off  by their own fans at half time every week  ;D players like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.


Red beat me to it.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:12:53 pm
Booooooooooooooo

 ;D
Was just about to say I agree with Rob, and what Dave said was rubbish, IMO

But you put it so much better
