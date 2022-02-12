Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off by their own fans at half time every weekplayers like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.