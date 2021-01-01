« previous next »
Author Topic: Booing your own players  (Read 175 times)

Online LiverLuke

Booing your own players
« on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Seems quite topical at the moment, is it ever ok to boo your own players?

I actually can't remember us ever booing or targeting any of our own players, even though a few probably could have deserved it!

The Harry Maguire one was weird, although it was harsh as he's generally good for England, the reaction has been a bit OTT to be honest, even the official spurs twitter account put up a message of support! I mean Everton get booed off  by their own fans at half time every week  ;D players like Ramos have been on record of saying it's part of being a top class footballer and you just have to get on with it basically.
Online tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

worst I saw was c*nts booing Fellaini in a fucking friendly
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
This thread would be more at home on GOT
Online stoa

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:45 pm
No it isn't unless they openly disrespect the club or something like that. Diouf probably deserved booing at any club he played for

Yeah, that's the only instance I could see it being justified even though I'm not sure it should be done. If you have a twat like Diouf in your team just ignore them until they eventually leave. Just focus on supporting the players who deserve your support...

That said, I think Mo Salah was rightfully booed a few years ago at Anfield when he took the ball off his daughter after the final match of the season... ;)
Online Fromola

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Last one in our shirt was probably Lucas back in Rafa's later days when he was unfairly maligned.

I remember Karius wasn't treated very well at Tranmere either in that friendly just after Kiev.

That's England fans for you though, they've just given a great PR boost to Maguire.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
I would say Charles Itandje but he never played for us after that Hillsborough service (not that that was the reason why he didnt play).

Can recall players getting flak now and again, mainly verbals rather than booing. Think Kewell used to get some grief when he kept getting subbed off in finals but I felt pretty sorry for him.
Online tonysleft

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Kewell should be glad he played in the finals!
Online LiverLuke

Re: Booing your own players
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
I do vaguely remember lucas getting booed when he came on once, like he was the problem!
