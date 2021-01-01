United have to try to win tho. If they dont get top 4 they are even more fucked than they are now. There will be peaceful protests all over the place. Gary Neville is already trying to incite another one saying the fans are not happy again.
Van de beek looks like a marvel Villain on the Bench
That Burnley game on Wednesday has the potential to be the worst game of football in history. Burnley dont play football and Everton cant.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I may not be watching but I will still be interested in the result. Heres hoping Watford can pull a rabbit out of the hat so as to condemn both teams to Championship football.
Ah I see Sky have put Alan Smith on the Arsenal game tomorrow then. That'll be nice and impartial.
This is already shit
Utter dross and Carragher saying Spurs are doing really well. Newcastle have zero interest in playing
Does anyone know why Dier is on free kicks?Its possibly the most bizarre thing in the premier league
Probably because he scored one for England in Euro 2016 I think it was.
Fucking get innnnnn
Looks like the top 6 is disappearing and it's going back to a top 4 again
Newcastle is dumb as hell. Why would you come here to press when they beat City who is well better than you at that? All that came from them pressing to high and letting them in behind. Madness.
Quite fitting we have both Sonny and Schar on the same pitch.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.1]