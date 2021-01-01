« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April  (Read 19544 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:07:37 pm
United have to try to win tho. If they dont get top 4 they are even more fucked than they are now. There will be peaceful protests all over the place. Gary Neville is already trying to incite another one saying the fans are not happy again.

Didn't the PL say points will be forfeited if there is a protest that delays a game after the United shit show? I say protest away!  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
That Burnley game on Wednesday has the potential to be the worst game of football in history. Burnley dont play football and Everton cant.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
If anyone can lose at home to Everton, it's Burnley.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:15:59 pm
Van de beek looks like a marvel Villain on the Bench
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:11:45 pm
That Burnley game on Wednesday has the potential to be the worst game of football in history. Burnley dont play football and Everton cant.

I may not be watching but I will still be interested in the result.

Heres hoping Watford can pull a rabbit out of the hat so as to condemn both teams to Championship football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
How the fuck has this newcastle deserve success shite become a thing? Its a load of absolute bollocks
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:15:50 pm
I may not be watching but I will still be interested in the result.

Heres hoping Watford can pull a rabbit out of the hat so as to condemn both teams to Championship football.

Watford got Leeds and Brentford at home in the 2 upcoming games. As well as Burnley at home towards the end of the month so maybe...




Cheeky draw against Man City?  ::) ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Ah I see Sky have put Alan Smith on the Arsenal game tomorrow then. That'll be nice and impartial.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:30:30 pm
Ah I see Sky have put Alan Smith on the Arsenal game tomorrow then. That'll be nice and impartial.

All that means is that hell talk even more cliche ridden bollocks than usual.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
This is already shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:42:20 pm
This is already shit

Utter dross and Carragher saying Spurs are doing really well. Newcastle have zero interest in playing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Does anyone know why Dier is on free kicks?

Its possibly the most bizarre thing in the premier league
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:45:10 pm
Utter dross and Carragher saying Spurs are doing really well. Newcastle have zero interest in playing

Good. Just what Spurs don't want. Want them as disinterested as possible when they come to Anfield.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:48:02 pm
Does anyone know why Dier is on free kicks?

Its possibly the most bizarre thing in the premier league

Probably because he scored one for England in Euro 2016 I think it was.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:54:12 pm
Probably because he scored one for England in Euro 2016 I think it was.

Every one Ive seen him take for Spurs have been borderline laughable
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
What the fuck ref, thats Harry Kane....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:07:37 pm
United have to try to win tho. If they dont get top 4 they are even more fucked than they are now. There will be peaceful protests all over the place. Gary Neville is already trying to incite another one saying the fans are not happy again.

Arsenal will be 9 clear both with 8 games left if they win their next two before that game. That'll deflate them further.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Referees are just walking idiots. Davies went right through the back of Fraser and was late and he never even walked over the warm him. You dont need egregious mistakes to see how shit they are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Where is that brazilian lad Newcastle signed?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Fucking get innnnnn
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Lloris again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
 :lmao

Smoke for hands.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quite fitting we have both Sonny and Schar on the same pitch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
lolris
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Tottenham 0 - [1] Newcastle; Schar free-kick 39' - https://streamwo.com/v/3d1srps5 & https://v.redd.it/x2tn839p8cr81
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Innovation in football is undoubtedly a good thing but every time a team has a player lying down behind the wall I wish them to concede. I absolutely fucking detest it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Commentator woke me up announcing the goal 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:09:55 pm
Fucking get innnnnn

Looks like the top 6 is disappearing and it's going back to a top 4 again :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Did that go through his hands..looked like it😋
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Seems as if VAR was desperate to try and find something to disallow that but couldn't
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
1-1!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Son is class isnt he
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Useless Newcastle, just had to get to half time and Spurs wouldve folded.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Newcastle is dumb as hell. Why would you come here to press when they beat City who is well better than you at that? All that came from them pressing to high and letting them in behind. Madness.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:13:06 pm
Looks like the top 6 is disappearing and it's going back to a top 4 again :P

Top 3 , Chelsea are disappearing too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Tottenham [1] - 1 Newcastle; Ben Davies on 43' - https://streamwo.com/v/vjh9xs0r & https://v.redd.it/hd6ym0lc9cr81
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Bentancur has pushed his head in there

Richarlison Wouldve bought a red card with a screaming play act
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:15:36 pm
Newcastle is dumb as hell. Why would you come here to press when they beat City who is well better than you at that? All that came from them pressing to high and letting them in behind. Madness.

Spurs entire game is relying on that. Lampard played right into their hands doing that and Ev got stuffed. They got in behind us a lot as well but we lost our whole midfield before the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Just seen Spurs Equaliserits a cracking goal that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:11:25 pm
Quite fitting we have both Sonny and Schar on the same pitch.
I get you babe    :thumbup
