« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April  (Read 15512 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #520 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Lampard plays a suicidal high line (for the players he has) away at Spurs and Palace who are full of fast attackers. Now drops the defence deep today and brings in an extra defender. I thought he said he wasn't going to change his way of playing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,637
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm »
Pickford with another attempt at ending a career
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
Everton's attacking play is appalling- bumble their way to 20-30 yards out and then take wild shots whilst off balance
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,174
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:02:15 pm
Van de beek out in the warm up, Alli on the bench. He chooses Holgate to come in. The guys got no plan for a game nevermind a plan for the club

And now Holgate looks to be injured.

EDIT: They've cut about half a dozen holes in his socks instead
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,637
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Van de beek looks like a marvel Villain on the Bench
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,637
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:16:42 pm »
Wtf was that with his socks?

Trying to add speed ?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
West Ham look knackered here, will be interesting to see how Everton fuck this up
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,637
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
As bad as Ive seen West Ham this

How do they look so knackered after 20 mins
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #528 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:20:55 pm
As bad as Ive seen West Ham this

How do they look so knackered after 20 mins

Probably saving themselves for Europe.

Maybe letting Everton blow themselves out a bit and then step it up (like Palace did). Everton just look more up for the game.

There's not a lot of flair in the West Ham side either. It's a functional team.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,637
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #529 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:26:06 pm
Probably saving themselves for Europe.

Maybe letting Everton blow themselves out a bit (like Palace did). Everton just look more up for the game.

Was just thinking it must be the old rope-a-dope
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #530 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Love to nip up to the commentary box and turn Andy Hinchcliffe's mic off.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
« Reply #531 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:27:32 pm
Love to nip up to the commentary box and turn Andy Hinchcliffe's mic off.

I don't remember him being a cross between Cafu, Maldini, Xavi and Pele, but you'd think he was the way he goes on about what players "should have done". Such a negative person.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 