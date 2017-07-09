Can see Burnley rolling over for the mancs so they can save themselves for the everton game...



Yeah I wouldn't get your hopes up. City have won the last 9 games against Burnley whilst only conceding once.



Burnley are 4 pts behind the bitters, if the Bitters win at West Ham, that puts them 7 pts ahead of Burnley. Burnley then know they are up against it and if they then lose v the shite its 10pts and that's them gone. They have to try to get something from City. They will be hoping they can get at least a point v City, Everton fail to beat West Ham and then beat Everton and they will go above them.The big fly in the ointment for City is they have Atleti Tuesday, Mansoor wants the CL, Guardiola wants the CL and we all know he does strange shit when under real pressure. I wouldn't put it past Burnley to nick a point, which is all we need, as then we can happily come away from the Etihad with a draw.