Back to real football, and the business end of the season starts now.
If Burnley don't get a result on Saturday, at least I hope they put some fucking effort in. Proper football, proper challenges.
SATURDAY 2ND APRIL
Liverpool V Watford 12:30 BT Sport
Brighton & Hove Albion V Norwich City 15:00
Burnley V Manchester City 15:00
Chelsea V Brentford 15:00
Leeds United V Southampton 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Aston Villa 15:00
Manchester United V Leicester City 17:30 skysports
SUNDAY 3RD APRIL
West Ham United V Everton 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle United 16:30 skysports
MONDAY 4TH APRIL
Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 skysports
WEDNESDAY 6TH APRIL
Burnley V Everton 19:30 Utterly shocked that this festival of football is not being broadcast on UK TV. skysports
Edit, scrap that, it fucking is.