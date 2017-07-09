« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April

Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Back to real football, and the business end of the season starts now.
If Burnley don't get a result on Saturday, at least I hope they put some fucking effort in. Proper football, proper challenges.

SATURDAY 2ND APRIL

Liverpool V Watford 12:30 BT Sport
Brighton & Hove Albion V Norwich City 15:00
Burnley V Manchester City 15:00
Chelsea V Brentford 15:00
Leeds United V Southampton 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Aston Villa 15:00
Manchester United V Leicester City 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 3RD APRIL

West Ham United V Everton 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle United 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 4TH APRIL

Crystal Palace V Arsenal 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 6TH APRIL

Burnley V Everton 19:30 Utterly shocked that this festival of football is not being broadcast on UK TV.  skysports
Edit, scrap that, it fucking is.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
AAAAND IT'S LIVE!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm

SATURDAY 2ND APRIL

No venues, cities, or countries listed? No italics? You're just phoning it in these days, mate ;)

Thanks as ever  :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Good effort but I think having an 'edited' tag at the bottom of the OP always takes away from the magnitude. Obvious that a mistakes been made. 6/10
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:12:49 pm
Good effort but I think having an 'edited' tag at the bottom of the OP always takes away from the magnitude. Obvious that a mistakes been made. 6/10

Was a rookie error assuming that shite wouldn't be on TV at the same time as Champions League games. Do Sky really expect people to tune in to that instead of Villareal v Bayern?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
As long as Everton don't end up beating West Ham on Sunday, Burney v Everton will be a pretty huge game to be fair.

Burnley win that and Everton will be in huge trouble considering the fixtures they have for the rest of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Another 12:30 kick off

Fuck off

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:17:22 pm
AAAAND IT'S LIVE!!!

AAAAND....mute
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:42:10 pm
Another 12:30 kick off

Fuck off



Does mean we could be top when City kick off, anything that can get into Guardiolas head can only help, especially with his likely already focusing on the Atleti game. Burnley know that if they get a point v City and West Ham do what is expected, they can move out of the bottom 3 on Wednesday, so they really need to put a shift in v City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:42:10 pm
Another 12:30 kick off

Fuck off



Jurgen didnt quite say that after the Forest cup match but it was along the lines of We start again at home to Watford after the internationals with a 12.30 k.o. Thank You BT! 😡
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
No venues, cities, or countries listed? No italics? You're just phoning it in these days, mate ;)

Thanks as ever  :thumbup
He didn't even say what planet these games are happening on
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
The week we find out if Everton are getting relegated or not. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Nice one Barney - huge weekend but this one will be interesting too:

WEDNESDAY 6TH APRIL
Burnley V Everton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm
Does mean we could be top when City kick off, anything that can get into Guardiolas head can only help, especially with his likely already focusing on the Atleti game. Burnley know that if they get a point v City and West Ham do what is expected, they can move out of the bottom 3 on Wednesday, so they really need to put a shift in v City.

Could be true. They have dropped 7 points over their last 7 games. They will be under a lot of pressure if we win and go top ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm
Back to real football, and the business end of the season starts now.
If Burnley don't get a result on Saturday, at least I hope they put some fucking effort in. Proper football, proper challenges.

Can see Burnley rolling over for the mancs so they can save themselves for the everton game...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 6th April
Yeah I wouldn't get your hopes up.  City have won the last 9 games against Burnley whilst only conceding once.
