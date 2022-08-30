Police actually came back to me after ignoring me for ages.



They just pay lip service and say they understand we are frustrated but nothing they can do without evidence that backs it up. They then say the camera he has moved is fine (its not).



Guys a c*nt but hes not stupid so wont do anything on the camera we install but will def be planning something else. I would assume it will be moving a camera as the partition fence will take away his control. Probably just move it higher.



His behaviour is bordering on psychotic now and hes out of control as he ignores senior officers because theres no consequences.



We had the BBC round yesterday too who are helping and going through the right legal routes. They were appalled with the situation.



The Police Standards Department also have someone on it who is reviewing the whole investigation.