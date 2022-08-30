« previous next »
Author Topic: Solicitors - CCTV  (Read 4806 times)

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #120 on: August 30, 2022, 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 30, 2022, 05:10:03 pm
Are they charging both parties?

No.

Parents are the perpetrators according to the Police.

Hes walking away scot free. 
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #121 on: August 30, 2022, 06:40:01 pm »
At this stage I'd be saying fuck it, charge me. 

It seems to me they/he has scrambled together dozens of teeny, weeny misdemeanors to build a miniscule mole hill of a case to appease his fragile and damaged ego.

If that's the route they choose I'd have it plastered all over social media, the media, in fact I'd do whatever it takes to make him and then a public laughing stock.

What's the worst that can happen?

A fine?  A suspended sentence?  A criminal record?

Is it even a criminal offence or a civil one 🤷?

I'd be camping out with placards on the pavement outside his house and be kicking and screaming as they dragged me away. 

I fucking hate bullies, especially ones that are protected by corrupt officials 😡
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #122 on: August 30, 2022, 06:41:20 pm »
Thats not good enough according to your descriptions. I assume the solicitor agrees with you?

Sounds like bullying by all our boys in blue.

It may be time for the press.

Our living hell thanks to Local Police.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #123 on: August 30, 2022, 06:52:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 30, 2022, 06:41:20 pm
Thats not good enough according to your descriptions. I assume the solicitor agrees with you?

Sounds like bullying by all our boys in blue.

It may be time for the press.

Our living hell thanks to Local Police.

"When your neighbour from hell is a policeman, who do you call? One family's dreadful dilemma"

I reckon we should just write the whole thing and deliver it to the papers, or take out a full-page ad with it  ;D

Don't sign that resolution!
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #124 on: August 30, 2022, 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 30, 2022, 06:41:20 pm
Thats not good enough according to your descriptions. I assume the solicitor agrees with you?

Sounds like bullying by all our boys in blue.

It may be time for the press.

Our living hell thanks to Local Police.

Solicitor agrees with us and put the Investigating Officer in his place as he was undermining his advice.

The press will run with it and was thinking of the social media angle too.

I assume its a charge of harassment despite them previously saying that spraying his windows with water where internal camera was non permanent criminal damage. Dad sprayed this after the neighbour wished he was dead.

They are so incompetent.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #125 on: August 30, 2022, 09:52:14 pm »
It's way beyond time you got the local press involved. They live for stories like this - the little guys being harassed by the police force (who I guarantee have previous for covering up their bad apples).
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #126 on: August 31, 2022, 08:52:16 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 30, 2022, 09:52:14 pm
It's way beyond time you got the local press involved. They live for stories like this - the little guys being harassed by the police force (who I guarantee have previous for covering up their bad apples).

110% - he is being protected either through incompetence or corruption.

He is the one illegally filming them yet my parents are being made to be the perpetrators. It is staggering that it is being allowed.

He created the situation and can't behave so fuck him / them.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #127 on: September 6, 2022, 07:13:44 pm »
Seems they are backing down with the Community Resolution after threatening to charge via the CPS.

Reckon he will get in trouble now if he doesn't do what he is told to do.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #128 on: September 6, 2022, 07:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September  6, 2022, 07:13:44 pm
Seems they are backing down with the Community Resolution after threatening to charge via the CPS.

Reckon he will get in trouble now if he doesn't do what he is told to do.
Great news mate  :thumbup
I hope he gets his arse kicked by his bosses.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #129 on: September 6, 2022, 07:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  6, 2022, 07:23:34 pm
Great news mate  :thumbup
I hope he gets his arse kicked by his bosses.

And if we went to press, the BBC would ran by their press office
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #130 on: September 6, 2022, 09:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September  6, 2022, 07:13:44 pm
Seems they are backing down with the Community Resolution after threatening to charge via the CPS.

Reckon he will get in trouble now if he doesn't do what he is told to do.

Fingers crossed for your parents mate. Have been reading this thread often, somehow wishing I could help them.

I hope they are doing ok otherwise and things can get back to normal soon.  :thumbup
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #131 on: September 6, 2022, 10:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September  6, 2022, 09:55:56 pm
Fingers crossed for your parents mate. Have been reading this thread often, somehow wishing I could help them.

I hope they are doing ok otherwise and things can get back to normal soon.  :thumbup

Likewise, been following this thread pretty closely, glad to hear there seems to be some progress
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #132 on: September 7, 2022, 01:20:41 pm »
Theres progress

Hes not complied yet and even laminated his little signs in his bay window - maybe he wants to get sacked.

Spoke to the BBC and they would approach their Press Officer if we wanted to go that angle.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 03:44:24 pm »
You would not believe the latest - hes now installed a canvas fence out the front thats over six foot high. Its a monstrosity. 

I cant post as file too large but its horrendous & clearly removes natural light
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:44:24 pm
You would not believe the latest - hes now installed a canvas fence out the front thats over six foot high. Its a monstrosity. 

I cant post as file too large



How did this all start?

I've a vague memory of you saying relations between him and your parents were once cordial enough. Did his wife leave him or something?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm


How did this all start?

I've a vague memory of you saying relations between him and your parents were once cordial enough. Did his wife leave him or something?

Or he was drummed out of the Masons.

Probably not, sounds like a prime candidate for Grand Master.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:49:19 pm


How did this all start?

I've a vague memory of you saying relations between him and your parents were once cordial enough. Did his wife leave him or something?

Yeah - his wife left him and he told my parents. He caught her shagging in their house with a colleague.

He then accused my parents of killing a tree of his and it all went down hill.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:06:27 pm
Yeah - his wife left him and he told my parents. He caught her shagging in their house with a colleague.

He then accused my parents of killing a tree of his and it all went down hill.


He's clearly got mental health issues.

Why/how he's still a frontline police officer is beyond me.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm

He's clearly got mental health issues.

Why/how he's still a frontline police officer is beyond me.

Its insane.

But they are so understaffed so not interested in it.

Just going to get parents to get a fence up now to cover his canvas thing. I did not know you are allowed such high fences out the front of properties.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
Its insane.

But they are so understaffed so not interested in it.

Just going to get parents to get a fence up now to cover his canvas thing. I did not know you are allowed such high fences out the front of properties.


2m high, I believe (including if it fronts onto a pavement).
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
Just going to get parents to get a fence up now to cover his canvas thing. I did not know you are allowed such high fences out the front of properties.

One escalation after another - they'll both be living behind moats and 6m high stone walls soon :D
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:49:07 pm
One escalation after another - they'll both be living behind moats and 6m high stone walls soon :D

Guys an idiot

Funny thing is he could have saved himself the trouble and split the cost for a nice fence
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
He probably hears (imagines) your folks whispering about him in the night.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:28:23 pm
He probably hears (imagines) your folks whispering about him in the night.

No curtains and blinds - he is constantly on edge.

What a freak.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:17:13 pm
No curtains and blinds - he is constantly on edge.

What a freak.
I would buy a few different fancy dress outfits and walk/skip/dance past his house every day I knew he was in.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 02:40:23 pm
I would buy a few different fancy dress outfits and walk/skip/dance past his house every day I knew he was in.

Model them on the costumes from Mr Benn.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:14:52 pm
Model them on the costumes from Mr Benn.

I'd have Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, Chucky and so on posted at every window at all times. Move them around occasionally

Someone near me has a Michael Myers in their window it gets me every time  ;D
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:18:30 pm
I'd have Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, Chucky and so on posted at every window at all times. Move them around occasionally

Someone near me has a Michael Myers in their window it gets me every time  ;D

He complains about everything.

To prove how pitiful the investigation was, I put two signs in parents bay window replicating what he had and he lodged a complaint.

Rules dont apply to that c*nt.

His new wind break construction would be perfect to whack a football at!
