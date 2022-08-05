See email below:



Good afternoon,



I just wanted to update you all that after seeking legal advice, my parents will not be signing the Community Resolution offered by Sussex Police in relation to the ongoing dispute with xxxx.



Xxxx has been the only person who has shown an interest in resolving this issue. He hoped there would be 'a period of calm' after a 'productive meeting' with X on Thursday 11th August. On 13th August 2022, he raised his middle finger to my Mum totally unprovoked. Is the behaviour of someone looking for a resolution? It proves that he cannot be trusted.



I would also point to his sarcastic childish provocative signs in his bay windows aimed at my parents. He never removed the two he put up as advised by Xxx and then put a third sign in his window on the 9th August fully aware he was meeting Xxxx on the 11th. His Supervising Officer also backed up his behaviour so what hope do we have that he will comply with anything you ask? He is clearly held to different standards.



Xx was also being spoken to by Xxx about his conduct as a Police Officer and would be reminded how he is expected to behave both on and off duty. Was this taken seriously if his girlfriend attended the meeting?



Xxx agreed that at least two of his front-facing cameras should be moved as they are intrusive and disproportionate to what Xxxx is trying to achieve. The ICO have confirmed that it is a Police matter and falls under the following legislation: Harassment Act 1997, the Public Order Act 1986 and the Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB)  Crime and Policing Act 2014. We have been told that it will 'take him some time' to move the cameras and 'it is not guaranteed'. Please note, he has promised Sussex Police he would do this twice before and never did.



We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution when they have a clear defence to the allegations against them. Sussex Police have not listened to our concerns / counter claims of harassment and it feels totally one sided favouring Xxxx. Also, no one seems bothered that they are selling their family home of 40 years because of your failure to deal with this properly.



The impact on my parents' general and mental health is a serious concern. We are no further forward 9 months down the line.



Regards



Mr Fuller