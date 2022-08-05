« previous next »
Solicitors - CCTV

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 5, 2022, 01:05:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August  5, 2022, 09:36:33 am
The c*nt who murdered Sarah Everard was known as The Rapist when he was with the Nuclear Police and was know to like violent pornography and yet nothing was said to the MET according to them. It's like they turn a blind eye to what they get up to.

Exactly this.

Hes been allowed to behave this way because its been condoned. We were advised to go via his boss for footage under GDPR laws (still staggers me that they thought this was ok) and his reply is like a massive fuck you to us. Saying that theres a fine line between his personal life / work life and asking for footage daily / weekly is excessive.

Been told hes influencing case with Trainee and has an explosive temper but yet he continues behaving this way.

Maybe they don't care enough.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 8, 2022, 05:36:46 pm
Sols said we can't file a civil claim as still ongoing 'criminal investigation'. She advised against press angle now too.

Dickhead has now placed a third sign about starring into his home calling them 'sad and predictable'. Ironic that he has no curtains or blinds and films them daily but will feel the need to complain of my Mum taking a photo of his latest masterpiece.

I have also been told that going to the IOPC will just mean it is forwarded to Sussex Police and they only deal with serious complaints like threat to life, etc.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 8, 2022, 09:59:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2022, 10:17:59 am
There is no way he should be a bizzie, he's unhinged and needs help.

Thats a pre-requisite isnt it?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 9, 2022, 02:16:58 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on August  8, 2022, 09:59:48 pm
Thats a pre-requisite isnt it?

Seems to be.

This guys insane and the replies from his boss are essentially a big fuck you saying hes allowed to act this way.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 11, 2022, 10:29:09 am
The guy that came to see me is meeting my parents neighbour today to basically reprimand him and request cameras are repositioned.

I don't hold out much hope but we will see.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 11, 2022, 06:24:30 pm
Sorry, whose is the guy?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 02:08:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 11, 2022, 06:24:30 pm
Sorry, whose is the guy?

An Officer two ranks above him.

Had update today that he met with the neighbour (and his girlfriend  :butt) Said it was productive and he will reposition his cameras and they still want my parents to sign a Community Resolution.

This is an admission of guilt and you cant trust the neighbour not to continue his mad behaviour. Assume he has to sign one too but cant say I feel comfortable with this approach if its only my parents signing one.

I dont know why charges cant be dropped and it no action taken.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 02:35:09 pm
Prob a way to try and cover their asses due to them/him wasting police time, and gives them an out by saying he clearly wasn't guilty as your parents admitted guilt.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 02:46:08 pm
I wouldnt be signing that. Have you had legal advice on this issue?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 02:59:01 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on August 12, 2022, 02:46:08 pm
I wouldnt be signing that. Have you had legal advice on this issue?

He said not to sign it but gives it closure
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 03:06:09 pm
Definitely wouldnt sign it
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 03:26:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 12, 2022, 03:06:09 pm
Definitely wouldnt sign it

It is the lowest form of resolution but the Police only get you to sign one if they believe this could go to Court

My folks don't want too
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 04:07:01 pm
Had a quick look at these community resolution order and by signing one you are admitting you are the offender , that points to the neighbour being treated as a victim which appears not the case reading this thread .

Surely if they have had to speak to him and hes agreed to reposition his cameras then he too would be classed as an offender and not the victim , cautioning you both ( which in effect what this is ) doesnt make sense unless its to frighten both parties into a resolution . I wouldnt be signing one personally if I was convinced of my innocence .
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 04:19:03 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August 12, 2022, 04:07:01 pm
Had a quick look at these community resolution order and by signing one you are admitting you are the offender , that points to the neighbour being treated as a victim which appears not the case reading this thread .

Surely if they have had to speak to him and hes agreed to reposition his cameras then he too would be classed as an offender and not the victim , cautioning you both ( which in effect what this is ) doesnt make sense unless its to frighten both parties into a resolution . I wouldnt be signing one personally if I was convinced of my innocence .

My parents have done things (sprayed his windows where internal camera is in front after abuse from him), thrown moss back over his fence that he had thrown over for 6 months on a daily basis (but only them on film).

There is certainly not enough to charge them with and reading up on them, it is an admission of guilt.

And you can't be guaranteed he will remove his cameras that are actually illegal.

At this stage, I don't know if he has to sign one but you would assume he has.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 04:21:52 pm
I wouldn't sign anything either. 

I'd be taking it to court and force him/them to give evidence as I'd put money on them wanting you to drop everything so they can turn a blind eye to yet another weird freak on their payroll.

What does your solicitor say about taking it to court?  If he's another that thinks you should forget it and just let him win I'd be appointing someone with a bit of backbone.

Pricks like him think they can do what the fuck they like and everybody else is to blame.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 12, 2022, 04:21:52 pm
I wouldn't sign anything either. 

I'd be taking it to court and force him/them to give evidence as I'd put money on them wanting you to drop everything so they can turn a blind eye to yet another weird freak on their payroll.

What does your solicitor say about taking it to court?  If he's another that thinks you should forget it and just let him win I'd be appointing someone with a bit of backbone.

Pricks like him think they can do what the fuck they like and everybody else is to blame.

Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 04:36:18 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 12, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.



We haven't paid a Solicitor a penny yet and it would have to go to CPS before it gets to Court.

Sols don't believe they have a case to do that and it should be no action taken. There is no case as your defence would be his cameras, wasting police time and mad signs in windows aimed at parents.

The Police Officer said there is no guarantee he will reposition his cameras anyway and 'it will take him some time' before he does.

Also, he met with him and his girlfriend so seems like Sussex Police are really keen on speaking to him about his conduct.

It is a very corrupt organisation.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 07:27:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 12, 2022, 02:59:01 pm
He said not to sign it but gives it closure

What happens when he makes up more shit (he will)? Theyve admitted guilt.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 07:33:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 12, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.

I get that mate but as Killie says what happens when he keeps doing it and it gets progressively worse, which it will, and they've signed away the option of challenging him in future.

My peace of mind would be more important than cost.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
August 12, 2022, 07:52:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 12, 2022, 07:33:30 pm
I get that mate but as Killie says what happens when he keeps doing it and it gets progressively worse, which it will, and they've signed away the option of challenging him in future.

My peace of mind would be more important than cost.

But how is it going to go to Court ?

It would be laughed out. They havent committed crimes that would get to that stage. Its literally petty neighbourhood stuff that you would struggle to a PCSO to come and see you.

Then you have a rogue Copper acting however the fuck he wants with signs in windows, false claims and those fucking cameras.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm
The Officer who emailed hoped for a period of calm.

Today, the neighbour was sticking his finger up at my parents totally unprovoked so clearly taken on board that advice.

What a fucking c*nt he is.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm
See email below:

Good afternoon,

I just wanted to update you all that after seeking legal advice, my parents will not be signing the Community Resolution offered by Sussex Police in relation to the ongoing dispute with xxxx.

Xxxx has been the only person who has shown an interest in resolving this issue. He hoped there would be 'a period of calm' after a 'productive meeting' with X on Thursday 11th August. On 13th August 2022, he raised his middle finger to my Mum totally unprovoked. Is the behaviour of someone looking for a resolution? It proves that he cannot be trusted.

I would also point to his sarcastic childish provocative signs in his bay windows aimed at my parents. He never removed the two he put up as advised by Xxx and then put a third sign in his window on the 9th August fully aware he was meeting Xxxx on the 11th. His Supervising Officer also backed up his behaviour so what hope do we have that he will comply with anything you ask? He is clearly held to different standards.

Xx was also being spoken to by Xxx about his conduct as a Police Officer and would be reminded how he is expected to behave both on and off duty. Was this taken seriously if his girlfriend attended the meeting?

Xxx agreed that at least two of his front-facing cameras should be moved as they are intrusive and disproportionate to what Xxxx is trying to achieve. The ICO have confirmed that it is a Police matter and falls under the following legislation: Harassment Act 1997, the Public Order Act 1986 and the Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB)  Crime and Policing Act 2014. We have been told that it will 'take him some time' to move the cameras and 'it is not guaranteed'. Please note, he has promised Sussex Police he would do this twice before and never did.

We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution when they have a clear defence to the allegations against them. Sussex Police have not listened to our concerns / counter claims of harassment and it feels totally one sided favouring Xxxx. Also, no one seems bothered that they are selling their family home of 40 years because of your failure to deal with this properly.

The impact on my parents' general and mental health is a serious concern. We are no further forward 9 months down the line.

Regards

Mr Fuller
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
A well written letter, nice way of politely telling them to fuck off.

I would try and take some pictures of the signs hes put up and include them with the letter.

If you have anything in writing from Sussex police about him saying he would remove the cameras previously I would include a copy of that too.

I would look at this bit again as it doesnt make sense to me:

We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution when they have a clear defence to the allegations against them

Should that be no clear defence?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm
See email below:

Good afternoon,

I just wanted to update you all that after seeking legal advice, my parents will not be signing the Community Resolution offered by Sussex Police in relation to the ongoing dispute with c*nt.

Xxxx has been the only person who has shown an interest in resolving this issue. He hoped there would be 'a period of calm' after a 'productive meeting' with X on Thursday 11th August. On 13th August 2022, he raised his middle finger to my Mum totally unprovoked. Is the behaviour of someone looking for a resolution? It proves that he cannot be trusted.

I would also point to his sarcastic childish provocative signs in his bay windows aimed at my parents. He never removed the two he put up as advised by Xxx and then put a third sign in his window on the 9th August fully aware he was meeting Xxxx on the 11th. His Supervising Officer also backed up his behaviour so what hope do we have that he will comply with anything you ask? He is clearly held to different standards.

c*nt was also being spoken to by Xxx about his conduct as a Police Officer and would be reminded how he is expected to behave both on and off duty. Was this taken seriously if his girlfriend attended the meeting?

c*nt agreed that at least two of his front-facing cameras should be moved as they are intrusive and disproportionate to what Xxxx is trying to achieve. The ICO have confirmed that it is a Police matter and falls under the following legislation: Harassment Act 1997, the Public Order Act 1986 and the Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB)  Crime and Policing Act 2014. We have been told that it will 'take him some time' to move the cameras and 'it is not guaranteed'. Please note, he has promised Sussex Police he would do this twice before and never did.

We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution when they have a clear defence to the allegations against them. Sussex Police have not listened to our concerns / counter claims of harassment and it feels totally one sided favouring c*nt. Also, no one seems bothered that they are selling their family home of 40 years because of your failure to deal with this properly.

The impact on my parents' general and mental health is a serious concern. We are no further forward 9 months down the line.

Regards

Mr Fuller
Would it be possible to get your parents Doctors involved?

I have changed some of the above 'xxx's' to c*nt; can you give it a quick check to see if I've got it right?  :wave
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
A well written letter, nice way of politely telling them to fuck off.

I would try and take some pictures of the signs hes put up and include them with the letter.

If you have anything in writing from Sussex police about him saying he would remove the cameras previously I would include a copy of that too.

I would look at this bit again as it doesnt make sense to me:

We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution when they have a clear defence to the allegations against them

Should that be no clear defence?

No - I think it should be clear defence. Referring to allegations against my folks.

5. We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution. They have provided a clear defence to the allegations against them. We don't believe Sussex Police have listened to our concerns / counter claims of harassment and it feels totally one sided favouring the mad Policeman!
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm

I just wanted to update you all that after seeking legal advice, my parents will not be signing the Community Resolution offered by Sussex Police in relation to the ongoing dispute with xxxx.

Have they sought proper legal advice? Has the solicitors said don't sign it? If so why aren't they writing the letter?


If this is not the case I'd suggest the letter/email is bad advice. It's basically saying 'nah, we'd rather this all carried on and we'll conduct ourselves in the same way (you mentioned retaliation above) even though we think the odds are stacked against us and we reject whatever arbitration the community resolution may propose'.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm
Have they sought proper legal advice? Has the solicitors said don't sign it? If so why aren't they writing the letter?


If this is not the case I'd suggest the letter/email is bad advice. It's basically saying 'nah, we'd rather this all carried on and we'll conduct ourselves in the same way (you mentioned retaliation above) even though we think the odds are stacked against us and we reject whatever arbitration the community resolution may propose'.

The Solicitor has advised not to sign it.

I have drafted the email but need to speak to them on Monday.

I dont see how they can expect them to sign one. Its an admission of guilt when they are the ones being harassed. Yes, they have retaliated but its minor stuff and any one would snap if this c*nt tells you he wants you dead. Its certainly not continued harassment and if it was me or you then it wouldnt be at this stage.

I will tell you how it plays out if they sign it - he will make more complaints and they will end up with a charge.

They cant sue him through civil court if they sign one and no guarantee he moves cameras.

And if he is keen to resolve it then why is he going for them today and refusing mediation (my parents have said they would do it)
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm
No - I think it should be clear defence. Referring to allegations against my folks.

5. We believe Sussex Police are pressuring my parents to sign this Community Resolution. They have provided a clear defence to the allegations against them. We don't believe Sussex Police have listened to our concerns / counter claims of harassment and it feels totally one sided favouring the mad Policeman!

Ok, I thought the they was Sussex Police, not your parents.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm
Ok, I thought the they was Sussex Police, not your parents.

They have provided a full account with a diary of everything and apologised for the minor shit they did.

Sprayed his window deliberately where internal camera is after he confronted / abused them and returning moss he threw over their side for 6 months solid. They are clearly on film doing it and this is petty bullshit that you wouldnt even get a PCSO out on it if it was us - its a clear abuse of power.

I dont see how refusing to sign one is them being awkward when its the easiest way for the Police to close it because they cant be fucked to deal with a mad Policeman.

My parents offered to attend mediation (he refused) and I believe they are being made out as the aggressors here.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Today at 11:51:04 pm
It is terrible for your parents to feel they have to sell up after 40 years in their home. I hope some bad shit happens to this neighbour before it comes to that.
