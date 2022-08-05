Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.







We haven't paid a Solicitor a penny yet and it would have to go to CPS before it gets to Court.Sols don't believe they have a case to do that and it should be no action taken. There is no case as your defence would be his cameras, wasting police time and mad signs in windows aimed at parents.The Police Officer said there is no guarantee he will reposition his cameras anyway and 'it will take him some time' before he does.Also, he met with him and his girlfriend so seems like Sussex Police are really keen on speaking to him about his conduct.It is a very corrupt organisation.