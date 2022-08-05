« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Solicitors - CCTV  (Read 2879 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #80 on: August 5, 2022, 01:05:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  5, 2022, 09:36:33 am
The c*nt who murdered Sarah Everard was known as The Rapist when he was with the Nuclear Police and was know to like violent pornography and yet nothing was said to the MET according to them. It's like they turn a blind eye to what they get up to.

Exactly this.

Hes been allowed to behave this way because its been condoned. We were advised to go via his boss for footage under GDPR laws (still staggers me that they thought this was ok) and his reply is like a massive fuck you to us. Saying that theres a fine line between his personal life / work life and asking for footage daily / weekly is excessive.

Been told hes influencing case with Trainee and has an explosive temper but yet he continues behaving this way.

Maybe they don't care enough.
« Last Edit: August 5, 2022, 02:17:54 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #81 on: August 8, 2022, 05:36:46 pm »
Sols said we can't file a civil claim as still ongoing 'criminal investigation'. She advised against press angle now too.

Dickhead has now placed a third sign about starring into his home calling them 'sad and predictable'. Ironic that he has no curtains or blinds and films them daily but will feel the need to complain of my Mum taking a photo of his latest masterpiece.

I have also been told that going to the IOPC will just mean it is forwarded to Sussex Police and they only deal with serious complaints like threat to life, etc.
« Last Edit: August 8, 2022, 05:58:21 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #82 on: August 8, 2022, 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2022, 10:17:59 am
There is no way he should be a bizzie, he's unhinged and needs help.

Thats a pre-requisite isnt it?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #83 on: August 9, 2022, 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on August  8, 2022, 09:59:48 pm
Thats a pre-requisite isnt it?

Seems to be.

This guys insane and the replies from his boss are essentially a big fuck you saying hes allowed to act this way.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #84 on: August 11, 2022, 10:29:09 am »
The guy that came to see me is meeting my parents neighbour today to basically reprimand him and request cameras are repositioned.

I don't hold out much hope but we will see.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,409
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #85 on: August 11, 2022, 06:24:30 pm »
Sorry, whose is the guy?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 11, 2022, 06:24:30 pm
Sorry, whose is the guy?

An Officer two ranks above him.

Had update today that he met with the neighbour (and his girlfriend  :butt) Said it was productive and he will reposition his cameras and they still want my parents to sign a Community Resolution.

This is an admission of guilt and you cant trust the neighbour not to continue his mad behaviour. Assume he has to sign one too but cant say I feel comfortable with this approach if its only my parents signing one.

I dont know why charges cant be dropped and it no action taken.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:17:46 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,795
  • YNWA
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 02:35:09 pm »
Prob a way to try and cover their asses due to them/him wasting police time, and gives them an out by saying he clearly wasn't guilty as your parents admitted guilt.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,446
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 02:46:08 pm »
I wouldnt be signing that. Have you had legal advice on this issue?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:46:08 pm
I wouldnt be signing that. Have you had legal advice on this issue?

He said not to sign it but gives it closure
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,409
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm »
Definitely wouldnt sign it
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:26:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm
Definitely wouldnt sign it

It is the lowest form of resolution but the Police only get you to sign one if they believe this could go to Court

My folks don't want too
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:42:26 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm »
Had a quick look at these community resolution order and by signing one you are admitting you are the offender , that points to the neighbour being treated as a victim which appears not the case reading this thread .

Surely if they have had to speak to him and hes agreed to reposition his cameras then he too would be classed as an offender and not the victim , cautioning you both ( which in effect what this is ) doesnt make sense unless its to frighten both parties into a resolution . I wouldnt be signing one personally if I was convinced of my innocence .
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm
Had a quick look at these community resolution order and by signing one you are admitting you are the offender , that points to the neighbour being treated as a victim which appears not the case reading this thread .

Surely if they have had to speak to him and hes agreed to reposition his cameras then he too would be classed as an offender and not the victim , cautioning you both ( which in effect what this is ) doesnt make sense unless its to frighten both parties into a resolution . I wouldnt be signing one personally if I was convinced of my innocence .

My parents have done things (sprayed his windows where internal camera is in front after abuse from him), thrown moss back over his fence that he had thrown over for 6 months on a daily basis (but only them on film).

There is certainly not enough to charge them with and reading up on them, it is an admission of guilt.

And you can't be guaranteed he will remove his cameras that are actually illegal.

At this stage, I don't know if he has to sign one but you would assume he has.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:21:52 pm »
I wouldn't sign anything either. 

I'd be taking it to court and force him/them to give evidence as I'd put money on them wanting you to drop everything so they can turn a blind eye to yet another weird freak on their payroll.

What does your solicitor say about taking it to court?  If he's another that thinks you should forget it and just let him win I'd be appointing someone with a bit of backbone.

Pricks like him think they can do what the fuck they like and everybody else is to blame.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:21:52 pm
I wouldn't sign anything either. 

I'd be taking it to court and force him/them to give evidence as I'd put money on them wanting you to drop everything so they can turn a blind eye to yet another weird freak on their payroll.

What does your solicitor say about taking it to court?  If he's another that thinks you should forget it and just let him win I'd be appointing someone with a bit of backbone.

Pricks like him think they can do what the fuck they like and everybody else is to blame.

Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 04:36:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm
Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.



We haven't paid a Solicitor a penny yet and it would have to go to CPS before it gets to Court.

Sols don't believe they have a case to do that and it should be no action taken. There is no case as your defence would be his cameras, wasting police time and mad signs in windows aimed at parents.

The Police Officer said there is no guarantee he will reposition his cameras anyway and 'it will take him some time' before he does.

Also, he met with him and his girlfriend so seems like Sussex Police are really keen on speaking to him about his conduct.

It is a very corrupt organisation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:55:45 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,446
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm
He said not to sign it but gives it closure

What happens when he makes up more shit (he will)? Theyve admitted guilt.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm
Unfortunately a backbone would be expensive. Sadly defending any false allegation like this could be very costly.

I get that mate but as Killie says what happens when he keeps doing it and it gets progressively worse, which it will, and they've signed away the option of challenging him in future.

My peace of mind would be more important than cost.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:52:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm
I get that mate but as Killie says what happens when he keeps doing it and it gets progressively worse, which it will, and they've signed away the option of challenging him in future.

My peace of mind would be more important than cost.

But how is it going to go to Court ?

It would be laughed out. They havent committed crimes that would get to that stage. Its literally petty neighbourhood stuff that you would struggle to a PCSO to come and see you.

Then you have a rogue Copper acting however the fuck he wants with signs in windows, false claims and those fucking cameras.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #100 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 28, 2022, 06:36:28 pm
Hi guys - posted on here a while back re excessive use of CCTV cameras by my parents neighbour.

They are now going to issue proceedings against him and I wondered if anyone had a good contact?

Smash his fuckin head in - bury the body well

Boom. Have heat for a while but, by and large, sorted
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 