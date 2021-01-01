« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Solicitors - CCTV  (Read 1239 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:54:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
Neighbours of a mate of mine where harassed by a psycho bitch, she was as bad as this bacon and because SHE went to the media, she got all the sympathy, even though she is a grade A c*nt. So. seriously, get in there first, get in touch with the media, the Mirror of the Star love stuff like this, try the local news too and get the story out there, lunatic copper harassing a couple, Police cover up, have they learnt nothing from what happened with the c*nts in the MET, go to town on it. Your parents might even get enough for a nice holiday to get away for abit from this loony,

That's the way I'd go too Rob. 

They're all hoping "the problem" will go away by doing absolutely fuck all to resolve it as it's one of their own and it fucking stinks.

Force them to acknowledge he's the problem and deal with him for his own sake by going public.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,734
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:02:55 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:54:48 am
That's the way I'd go too Rob. 

They're all hoping "the problem" will go away by doing absolutely fuck all to resolve it as it's one of their own and it fucking stinks.

Force them to acknowledge he's the problem and deal with him for his own sake by going public.

Thats the issue here. Hes playing the victim yet he created the situation himself.

They genuinely dont know what to do so back at square one now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,675
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:09:36 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:54:48 am
That's the way I'd go too Rob. 

They're all hoping "the problem" will go away by doing absolutely fuck all to resolve it as it's one of their own and it fucking stinks.

Force them to acknowledge he's the problem and deal with him for his own sake by going public.

That's it exactly. This loon moved in by my mates, the next doors kids suddenly stopped playing in the garden. The Dad noticed this thing on her wall pointing to their garden, it was one of those high pitched noise emitters that is for mosquitoes but can be heard by kids. They went to complain, she kicked off, got the plod involved and they sided with her and warned her neighbours, then she went to the BBC and cried crocodile tears while claiming to be the victim of a hate campaign and got all the sympathy.

If the plod will not act, this is the only course of action that will make them take notice.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,734
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:12:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:36 am
That's it exactly. This loon moved in by my mates, the next doors kids suddenly stopped playing in the garden. The Dad noticed this thing on her wall pointing to their garden, it was one of those high pitched noise emitters that is for mosquitoes but can be heard by kids. They went to complain, she kicked off, got the plod involved and they sided with her and warned her neighbours, then she went to the BBC and cried crocodile tears while claiming to be the victim of a hate campaign and got all the sympathy.

If the plod will not act, this is the only course of action that will make them take notice.

The latest is they will issue my parents a Community Resolution to sign but he wont be made to sign one.

They will just ask that he repositions his cameras and he will probably refuse as hes refused everything else.

That seems one sided in my opinion and setting my parents up for a fall.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:30 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,734
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:02:19 am »
Latest from Police is my parents must answer some mad questions about his latest allegations

Protection from Harassment Act 1997
Prohibition of harassment.
1. A person must not pursue a course of conduct
a. which amounts to harassment of another, and
b. which he knows or ought to know amounts to harassment of the other.

Mr xxx has made the following allegations of harassment against  xxx - then there are loads of questions!

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm »
Cant they just mirror his allegations? Also document everything that hes done & that youve done to pursue the matter without satisfaction.

An anonymous tip to local & even national newspapers might be a good first step & could lead to an interview (if willing) for you and your folks. Play up the lack of action/possible police corruption side of things. Newspapers are always looking for juicy gossip to fill their pages.

Mirroring his surveillance might also be an idea-you could time stamp yourself installing it with a quick pan (preferably when hes out) of his property to prove that its a counter measure for your/their own protection. Legal barriers; fences, hedges etc. to his line of sight would also be good.

A relative of mine had a similar situation with a neighbour (not a cop) and it became incredibly distracting, time consuming & eventually traumatising. The local authorities were sick of both sides of the argument. This cant be good for your folks.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 