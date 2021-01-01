Cant they just mirror his allegations? Also document everything that hes done & that youve done to pursue the matter without satisfaction.



An anonymous tip to local & even national newspapers might be a good first step & could lead to an interview (if willing) for you and your folks. Play up the lack of action/possible police corruption side of things. Newspapers are always looking for juicy gossip to fill their pages.



Mirroring his surveillance might also be an idea-you could time stamp yourself installing it with a quick pan (preferably when hes out) of his property to prove that its a counter measure for your/their own protection. Legal barriers; fences, hedges etc. to his line of sight would also be good.



A relative of mine had a similar situation with a neighbour (not a cop) and it became incredibly distracting, time consuming & eventually traumatising. The local authorities were sick of both sides of the argument. This cant be good for your folks.