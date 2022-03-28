« previous next »
Solicitors - CCTV

Solicitors - CCTV
March 28, 2022, 06:36:28 pm
Hi guys - posted on here a while back re excessive use of CCTV cameras by my parents neighbour.

They are now going to issue proceedings against him and I wondered if anyone had a good contact?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Neighbourhood Dispute - Parents
July 16, 2022, 07:12:34 pm
A while ago I posted about my parents having trouble with a neighbour who is a D.C. for the Police. He has multiple CCTV cameras on them and displays some pretty erratic behaviour calling them some horrific names but then plays the victim saying they are targeting him. His claims are assault on him, his two daughters, verbal hate, criminal damage and continued harassment.

It was a CID stage and my parents had to attend a voluntarily interview. It is still ongoing so I have had to get involved and flagged it with the Chief Constable as the ineptitude of the Force is staggering.

He has submitted 96 complaints about my parents trying to get a charge to stick  :butt and has clearly been influencing the Investigation with the Trainee Detective.

Some of the complaints as follows:

1. Claiming my parents deliberately painted the partitioning fence with anti burglar paint so cats walk on his property causing damage. They own the fence.
2. Submitting videos footage of my parents alarm going off in the morning - said it was deliberate.
3. Same footage but with music on a Sunday.
4. Putting antagonistic signs in his bay windows directed at them and then complaining when they did the same back. I advised them to do this to prove what a farce the investigation is.
5. Video of my Dad looking at the camera saying 'he's got another fucker love' (directed at my Mum) and then saying 'weird prick'. Not sure what crime has been committed.
6. Footage of my Dad by the boundary brushing water from his own drive into his drain. Claims he was too close to boundary and could cause damage to his property.
7. Claimed my parents deliberately watered his conservatory roof when they were completing some property maintenance.
8. There was actual criminal damage to my parents property but his multiple cameras didn't pick this up - I wonder why!

There is loads more but that is a snippet.

The cameras are motion activated and apparently go off at the boundary between the two properties but this is clearly not the case judging by the 'evidence' and the fact it covers their whole driveway. He is clearly watching them continually.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Neighbourhood Dispute - Parents
July 16, 2022, 07:44:57 pm
9. Stepping on the cracks of the pavement
10. Wearing a loud tie in a built up area
11.  Possession of an offensive wife


only messing mate.  He sounds a bit tapped to be honest.  Transfer him to the SPG!!
Re: Neighbourhood Dispute - Parents
July 16, 2022, 07:48:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 16, 2022, 07:44:57 pm
9. Stepping on the cracks of the pavement
10. Wearing a loud tie in a built up area
11.  Possession of an offensive wife


only messing mate.  He sounds a bit tapped to be honest.  Transfer him to the SPG!!

Haha.

Something needs to happen to him
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Today at 10:09:39 am
96 complaints none of which have held surely constitutes a waste of police time and they should be charging him with that?

Have your parents considered getting their own CCTV installed? It would provide them with some protection, if you set it up so you can see it remotely yourself it at least gives you some peace of mind, provide some evidence if he does anything stupid, and as a bonus it will probably piss him off no end!

Now, my last suggestion and this might be a bit of a moral tight rope (but if your parents are worried about their physical safety I would certainly do it) but I would also remind the police of tragic cases like Sarah Everard and that police abusing their power is not something they should be taking lightly.

Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Today at 10:13:09 am
Scary to think c*nts like this not only work for the police, but are high up.
Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Today at 10:17:59 am
Who is you MP? If its a decent one, I'd be getting them involved and then hopefully they can get pressure put on the Chief Comnstable to get this fella sorted. There is no way he should be a bizzie, he's unhinged and needs help.
Scouse not English

Re: Solicitors - CCTV
Today at 10:41:16 am
At what point do your parents become concerned for their safety, as Rob says he is unhinged, he is mentally unwell. I would be worried living next door to him to be honest, you don't know how far someone as fucked as him can go. Definitely need to go to an MP I agree. It isn't fair.
