A while ago I posted about my parents having trouble with a neighbour who is a D.C. for the Police. He has multiple CCTV cameras on them and displays some pretty erratic behaviour calling them some horrific names but then plays the victim saying they are targeting him. His claims are assault on him, his two daughters, verbal hate, criminal damage and continued harassment.It was a CID stage and my parents had to attend a voluntarily interview. It is still ongoing so I have had to get involved and flagged it with the Chief Constable as the ineptitude of the Force is staggering.He has submitted 96 complaints about my parents trying to get a charge to stickand has clearly been influencing the Investigation with the Trainee Detective.Some of the complaints as follows:1. Claiming my parents deliberately painted the partitioning fence with anti burglar paint so cats walk on his property causing damage. They own the fence.2. Submitting videos footage of my parents alarm going off in the morning - said it was deliberate.3. Same footage but with music on a Sunday.4. Putting antagonistic signs in his bay windows directed at them and then complaining when they did the same back. I advised them to do this to prove what a farce the investigation is.5. Video of my Dad looking at the camera saying 'he's got another fucker love' (directed at my Mum) and then saying 'weird prick'. Not sure what crime has been committed.6. Footage of my Dad by the boundary brushing water from his own drive into his drain. Claims he was too close to boundary and could cause damage to his property.7. Claimed my parents deliberately watered his conservatory roof when they were completing some property maintenance.8. There was actual criminal damage to my parents property but his multiple cameras didn't pick this up - I wonder why!There is loads more but that is a snippet.The cameras are motion activated and apparently go off at the boundary between the two properties but this is clearly not the case judging by the 'evidence' and the fact it covers their whole driveway. He is clearly watching them continually.