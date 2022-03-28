« previous next »
Author Topic: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy  (Read 653 times)

Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« on: March 28, 2022, 03:51:15 pm »
Hi,

It's been a really long time since I've posted on here. Some of you may know that I have cerebral palsy and that I'm trying to raise funds for spinal surgery that'll hugely benefit me. Not always the easiest thing to ask but I need all the help I can get. If you are able to donate anything or even just by sharing the fundraiser with others as much as possible. I would be immensely grate for any support.

Below is a link to the fundraiser which has a lot more information regarding most of the struggles I'm facing and the type of surgery it's going to be and where I have to get the surgery done as well as the Neurosurgeon performing the surgery.

https://gofund.me/55aac5fc (A friend of mine helped me set up the fundraiser)

Also a short video showing some of the struggles I'm facing (difficult to show it all).

https://youtu.be/hKBlDXMzRfg

If anyone has any other questions I'd be happy to answer anything.

Feel free to remove the post if I'm breaching any forum rules.

Thank you.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 04:24:58 pm »
Good luck, hope you reach your goal. I know some people who've had this surgery and it's made a dramatic difference to their lives. Think it might even be the same surgeon.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 04:57:49 pm »
Good luck, hope you reach your goal. I know some people who've had this surgery and it's made a dramatic difference to their lives. Think it might even be the same surgeon.

Thanks so much. Surgery is SDR (Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy). It's definitely changed a lot of peoples lives for the better. I hope I'll be able to reach the target.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #3 on: April 25, 2022, 06:57:26 am »
Giving this a bump.

Thought maybe I could use my artwork to help promote the fundraiser as well.

I really do need all the help I can get.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #4 on: August 10, 2024, 02:48:36 pm »
I posted on this in the Anfield Wrap thread earlier, but just giving it a bump here as well. Hope you get a good response Kamal 👍🏻
Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #5 on: August 11, 2024, 08:16:39 am »
Hi, I heard about you on The Anfield Wrap too and was very moved by your story. Sent something your way. Best of luck with the surgery.
Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #6 on: August 11, 2024, 08:23:42 am »
Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #7 on: August 11, 2024, 01:10:30 pm »
Hiya mate, I've got cerebral palsy too but thankfully milder. Can only imagine what you must be dealing with.  Have put some money in for you and hope you get what you need soon. Much love. x
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

« Reply #8 on: August 11, 2024, 02:32:29 pm »
Do you have more artwork mate ?  If so let us know and I'll get me Ma ' to post it on a FB LFC group she's involved in.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: Fundraising for Spinal Surgery for Cerebral Palsy
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:49:29 pm »
