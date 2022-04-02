« previous next »
Author Topic: Gran Turismo 7  (Read 2175 times)

Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #40 on: April 2, 2022, 09:19:14 am »
Quote from: KJR71 on April  1, 2022, 07:47:32 pm
Jesus - sorry everyone who has tried to add me - I didn't even know I had privacy settings on!  Just checked and had it so no-one could ask to be my friend.  No wonder I only have 11 and they are from years ago.  Also, a mirror of the real world!!

Added  :D


Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on April  1, 2022, 07:51:17 pm
Just ordered one of their Wheel Stand Lites off eBay for £80, couldn't beat that.  Now to find a good deal on a wheel!

Good stuff. Let us know what you think when you get everything set up... and don't forget some pedals!
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #41 on: April 2, 2022, 09:44:16 am »
Quote from: cormorant on April  2, 2022, 09:19:14 am
Good stuff. Let us know what you think when you get everything set up... and don't forget some pedals!
I got the Logitech G923 with pedals and a gearstick - I'm gonna be the best-kitted Sunday driver ever
Online KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #42 on: April 2, 2022, 12:25:42 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on April  1, 2022, 03:00:08 pm
Can't add Roon71 due to privacy settings

Like AndyMuller I couldn't find you to add - probably serves me right after I blocked you and the rest of the world from adding me.

Cormorant - just accepted - cheers
Online Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #43 on: April 4, 2022, 05:30:49 pm »
Ive been focusing on the various outstanding races after finishing the menus last week. Ive now done all the 700pp World Touring Car races and am working through the 800pp ones. Ive also done a couple of the GT3 races but they feel toughest overall.

Id recommend, for anyone who preordered the game, the 97 Supra for the 700pp races. I down tuned it to get to 700 but its quite light so handles well. It still keeps up pretty well on the straights, you just need to be precise in the corners.

If anyone has any tips for the best GT3 car to go with, especially for the Daytona race, theyd be appreciated. I won in Suzuka in the McLaren but that seems to struggle at Daytona so far.

Also, the 550pp race at Tsukuba was driving me mad. I tried various cars but ended up going with a R34 Nissan with nitro added as the only way I could keep pace on the straights with the AI and then had to be very careful in the corners not to lose any time to them. Felt like they were cheating given the restrictions!

GT3 races are great fun, really rewarding when you win as its so close and hard won!
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #44 on: April 4, 2022, 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on April  4, 2022, 05:30:49 pm
Ive been focusing on the various outstanding races after finishing the menus last week. Ive now done all the 700pp World Touring Car races and am working through the 800pp ones. Ive also done a couple of the GT3 races but they feel toughest overall.

Id recommend, for anyone who preordered the game, the 97 Supra for the 700pp races. I down tuned it to get to 700 but its quite light so handles well. It still keeps up pretty well on the straights, you just need to be precise in the corners.

If anyone has any tips for the best GT3 car to go with, especially for the Daytona race, theyd be appreciated. I won in Suzuka in the McLaren but that seems to struggle at Daytona so far.

Also, the 550pp race at Tsukuba was driving me mad. I tried various cars but ended up going with a R34 Nissan with nitro added as the only way I could keep pace on the straights with the AI and then had to be very careful in the corners not to lose any time to them. Felt like they were cheating given the restrictions!

GT3 races are great fun, really rewarding when you win as its so close and hard won!

Feel your problem fella. This is pretty much where I was at last week.

For the 800pp races I didn't find a meta car. Completed them now with a bit of perseverance. Got three group 3 cars in my garage so far. An Audi R8, Dodge Viper and Nissan GTR.

Daytona is a difficult one, both for the world touring car 800pp race and the separate group 3 one. Think I won the first with trying it a few times in the Audi and relying on the AI pitting on lap 4. Just keep exiting the world circuit menu and you'll find that the field resets. As for the group 3 race, I whacked on a high end turbo onto the Nissan, racing hards, went for about 50:50 between ballast and power restrictor and getting as near as dammit to the 730 pp limit, plus put in quick laps with fuel mapping in mind. Found it frustrating but rewarding at the same time. One thing I really like is the feel of the bumps at Daytona on the road course, unlike most tracks, where it's silky smooth.

There's also this thread on gtplanet, if it might help?

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/world-touring-car-800-races.407113/
« Last Edit: April 4, 2022, 06:39:40 pm by cormorant »
Online Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #45 on: April 6, 2022, 12:46:21 pm »
The GTPlanet thread is useful. Ive now done all but one of the 800pp races. Ive used the Honda GR2 car and tuned it back a few points to get below the limit. I ran a mix of RM or RH tires. Overall I probably preferred sticking with RHs which would last the full 10 laps and adding a few HP to compensate. On mediums they get a little slippery after 5 laps but I tend to stop for fuel then so not too bad.

I think once Ive got all the trophies I might go back with some different cars that make it a bit tougher.

Only a couple of rally races (still hate them) and GT3s to go to cover all of them.
Online KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #46 on: April 6, 2022, 03:49:20 pm »
I'm not keen on the rally races either.  Love Dirt and rally games in general, but just can't get into them on Gran Turismo and they're the races I do once, get gold and never do again.

The thing I really hate though is drift missions.  No fun at all; no point to them and just a slog.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #47 on: April 6, 2022, 06:22:46 pm »
Finished all the world circuit events this morning. Couldn't agree more about the rally ones. The jumps are an absolute joke. Once golded I never touch them again. Have never really been a fan of drifting either, but understandable that it features given how big it is in Japan.

Started to work through the circuit experience. Got gold on the individual sectors on Laguna Seca no problem. Took ages to string it together and achieve it on the full lap. That track and me do not get on. Not looking forward to my nemesis, Willow Springs. Heard that the Nordschliefe time is way more difficult than in Sport. Looking forward to that, love it.
« Last Edit: April 6, 2022, 06:45:22 pm by cormorant »
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #48 on: April 7, 2022, 07:27:13 am »
New update rolled out this morning. Would summarise but this does a far better job.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/patchnotes-update-1-11.407319/

Edit: major credits to be claimed if you've done any of the circuit experience so far. As the notes say, just enter the sector menu then exit out. 3 million banked here.
« Last Edit: April 7, 2022, 07:56:15 am by cormorant »
Online KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #49 on: April 7, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
Cheers for letting us know - downloaded it before work  It's good to see big rewards for completing the circuit experience with Golds as I'll need them to be able to afford some of the legendary cars!  I can crack on with getting through them now so that's my next few nights sorted!

I got gold on the three stages of Laguna Seca circuit experience last night but was holding off on getting the whole circuit done until an update came to make sure I got the full rewards (didn't know they would be given retrospectively).  Had a couple of goes before work this morning and was about 3 seconds off gold so that's my evening sorted. 
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #50 on: April 7, 2022, 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March 26, 2022, 04:07:33 pm
Has anyone had a crack at the hardest drag race mission yet? Youre up against a GT-R and it left me for dead.

Found out the answer to that mission today. With the big increase in payouts, I splashed the cash on a Tomahawk VGT. Absolutely smokes it. Beat it by about 3secs or so.
Online Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #51 on: April 7, 2022, 06:36:46 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on April  7, 2022, 06:24:53 pm
Found out the answer to that mission today. With the big increase in payouts, I splashed the cash on a Tomahawk VGT. Absolutely smokes it. Beat it by about 3secs or so.

Nice. Will keep that in mind. Was that with or without nitrous?
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #52 on: April 7, 2022, 06:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on April  7, 2022, 06:36:46 pm
Nice. Will keep that in mind. Was that with or without nitrous?

Without nitrous. Get it off the line cleanly and you're done.

Was my midweek day off work today (get one midweek day off every fortnight). Blasted the game to try and earn as many credits as possible. Done the 3 new races plus circuit experience at Interlagos (straightforward enough) and then started on the dreaded Willow Springs. Got gold on Horse Thief Mile after a bit of a faff, then started on The Streets of Willow...golded the sectors but still about 0.8s off gold for the full lap. The lack of visual references at that track throws me right off. Big Willow is waiting for another day but should be ok with that.
Online KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #53 on: April 11, 2022, 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: cormorant on April  6, 2022, 06:22:46 pm
Finished all the world circuit events this morning. Couldn't agree more about the rally ones. The jumps are an absolute joke. Once golded I never touch them again. Have never really been a fan of drifting either, but understandable that it features given how big it is in Japan.

Fair do's for golding all the circuit events.  I'm slowly working through them when I get the chance but not aiming for gold yet just passing so I get the basic reward, but I can see that some are going to be really challenging.  Some are going to really piss me off I reckon and I'll have to go for a few walks to calm down. 
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #54 on: April 11, 2022, 06:19:21 pm »
Got 3rd on a Sport Daily Group 4 race, very happy with that. Racing against other humans is so much fun.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #55 on: April 11, 2022, 08:30:50 pm »
Done all the circuit experience at gold for each location in the American section...bit of an effort on some but not too much trouble. Found doing the whole lap at Fisherman's Ranch a bit tough but ultimately rewarding. Started on Europe now. Catalunya done in a jiffy, despite people saying it's pretty hard. Onwards to Le Mans and the game bites. The last sector is brutal. Still something like 0.5s off. Was doing my head in this morning.

Sounds like you're pretty happy with the online racing Lance, nice to hear that you're enjoying it. Only play online here when PlayStation Plus is free. Was well impressed with it in Sport when I dabbled. Expected there to be loads of rammers around but didn't really come across any dirty players. Is it still the same/similar and what's the matching system like? In Sport I got matched very quickly to decent rooms pace-wise (or whatever the correct terminology is) but have heard of plenty of complaints that if your SR takes a tanking because of the penalty system it can prove difficult to rebuild the rating to get rematched with cleaner players.

Edit: Porsche curves done now. Whole lap still to do. Silver at the moment, just a question of stringing the whole lap together. Easily the most frustrating challenge up to now apart from Spa in the wet for the last licence test... maybe except for the drifting ones that are a wing and a prayer for me... can't find any sort of consistency with gradually improving those.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2022, 09:26:06 pm by cormorant »
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #56 on: April 13, 2022, 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on April 11, 2022, 08:30:50 pm
Done all the circuit experience at gold for each location in the American section...bit of an effort on some but not too much trouble. Found doing the whole lap at Fisherman's Ranch a bit tough but ultimately rewarding. Started on Europe now. Catalunya done in a jiffy, despite people saying it's pretty hard. Onwards to Le Mans and the game bites. The last sector is brutal. Still something like 0.5s off. Was doing my head in this morning.

Sounds like you're pretty happy with the online racing Lance, nice to hear that you're enjoying it. Only play online here when PlayStation Plus is free. Was well impressed with it in Sport when I dabbled. Expected there to be loads of rammers around but didn't really come across any dirty players. Is it still the same/similar and what's the matching system like? In Sport I got matched very quickly to decent rooms pace-wise (or whatever the correct terminology is) but have heard of plenty of complaints that if your SR takes a tanking because of the penalty system it can prove difficult to rebuild the rating to get rematched with cleaner players.

Edit: Porsche curves done now. Whole lap still to do. Silver at the moment, just a question of stringing the whole lap together. Easily the most frustrating challenge up to now apart from Spa in the wet for the last licence test... maybe except for the drifting ones that are a wing and a prayer for me... can't find any sort of consistency with gradually improving those.

Everyone seems well behaved online, I did have an idiot trying to ram me off the track the other day but I would assume his/her S rating went down and they from there on they can only race against other rammers. I also played a fair bit of GT Sport, it's no different.

Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #57 on: April 19, 2022, 09:38:01 am »
Got almost everything done for circuit experience now. Just three variations of Tokyo Expressway, Nurburgring GP and the Nordschliefe still to clear. Should complete them by the weekend at one a day I reckon with the potential exception of the Nordschliefe, depending on the difficulty. Made a massive difference to my credits. Currently sat on a balance of about 24million despite buying all of the group c cars that landed in the legendary dealership the other day. Really is worth aiming for gold if it's within your capabilities.

Edit: got the the rest of Tokyo Expressway and Nurburgring GP sorted. Nordschliefe underway. 1st sector is hard, got it done. Rattled through sectors 2-6ish this morning. Gonna give the rest of the sectors a blast tomorrow morning before work then start on the full lap.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:03:59 pm by cormorant »
Offline Jm55

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:42:01 am »
Does anyone find the races required to get the cafe menus ridiculously easy?

I just find that by the time I get to a race my car is loads better than any of the others, I dont really have to have any skill as even if I crash I comfortably win the race anyway (and thats without modifying it at all).

The game as a driving sim is amazing but in terms of a one player game Im finding it doesnt have a great deal to it really? Am I missing something?
Online KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
I'd agree with you - I can't remember having an issue with any of the menus.  For a lot of the world circuit races I've used underpowered or similar cars to the ones I'm against and if I've not won then I've just picked a slightly better car each time until 1st place is achieveable.  It's time consuming but it's meant I've had a bit of a challenge and also earned more credits rather than just choosing a much better car and breezing through the races.  And I've driven cars that I wouldn't normally bother with too.  I don't think the single player is all that when you compare it to something like Forza which offers loads of different races and tournaments for different cars with different specs.  For me, GT is limited with largely just 500pp - 800pp races in the World Circuit which means you mainly use the same cars all the time.  It'd be nice to have more tournaments and races based on using certain cars.

The difficulty level does go up when you move to the longer races though where you have to use a bit of strategy and can't rely on just having the best car by far.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:08:00 pm by KJR71 »
