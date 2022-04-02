Done all the circuit experience at gold for each location in the American section...bit of an effort on some but not too much trouble. Found doing the whole lap at Fisherman's Ranch a bit tough but ultimately rewarding. Started on Europe now. Catalunya done in a jiffy, despite people saying it's pretty hard. Onwards to Le Mans and the game bites. The last sector is brutal. Still something like 0.5s off. Was doing my head in this morning.



Sounds like you're pretty happy with the online racing Lance, nice to hear that you're enjoying it. Only play online here when PlayStation Plus is free. Was well impressed with it in Sport when I dabbled. Expected there to be loads of rammers around but didn't really come across any dirty players. Is it still the same/similar and what's the matching system like? In Sport I got matched very quickly to decent rooms pace-wise (or whatever the correct terminology is) but have heard of plenty of complaints that if your SR takes a tanking because of the penalty system it can prove difficult to rebuild the rating to get rematched with cleaner players.



Edit: Porsche curves done now. Whole lap still to do. Silver at the moment, just a question of stringing the whole lap together. Easily the most frustrating challenge up to now apart from Spa in the wet for the last licence test... maybe except for the drifting ones that are a wing and a prayer for me... can't find any sort of consistency with gradually improving those.