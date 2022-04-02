Ive been focusing on the various outstanding races after finishing the menus last week. Ive now done all the 700pp World Touring Car races and am working through the 800pp ones. Ive also done a couple of the GT3 races but they feel toughest overall.



Id recommend, for anyone who preordered the game, the 97 Supra for the 700pp races. I down tuned it to get to 700 but its quite light so handles well. It still keeps up pretty well on the straights, you just need to be precise in the corners.



If anyone has any tips for the best GT3 car to go with, especially for the Daytona race, theyd be appreciated. I won in Suzuka in the McLaren but that seems to struggle at Daytona so far.



Also, the 550pp race at Tsukuba was driving me mad. I tried various cars but ended up going with a R34 Nissan with nitro added as the only way I could keep pace on the straights with the AI and then had to be very careful in the corners not to lose any time to them. Felt like they were cheating given the restrictions!



GT3 races are great fun, really rewarding when you win as its so close and hard won!