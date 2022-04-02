« previous next »
Author Topic: Gran Turismo 7  (Read 1643 times)

Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #40 on: April 2, 2022, 09:19:14 am »
Quote from: KJR71 on April  1, 2022, 07:47:32 pm
Jesus - sorry everyone who has tried to add me - I didn't even know I had privacy settings on!  Just checked and had it so no-one could ask to be my friend.  No wonder I only have 11 and they are from years ago.  Also, a mirror of the real world!!

Added  :D


Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on April  1, 2022, 07:51:17 pm
Just ordered one of their Wheel Stand Lites off eBay for £80, couldn't beat that.  Now to find a good deal on a wheel!

Good stuff. Let us know what you think when you get everything set up... and don't forget some pedals!
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #41 on: April 2, 2022, 09:44:16 am »
Quote from: cormorant on April  2, 2022, 09:19:14 am
Good stuff. Let us know what you think when you get everything set up... and don't forget some pedals!
I got the Logitech G923 with pedals and a gearstick - I'm gonna be the best-kitted Sunday driver ever
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #42 on: April 2, 2022, 12:25:42 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on April  1, 2022, 03:00:08 pm
Can't add Roon71 due to privacy settings

Like AndyMuller I couldn't find you to add - probably serves me right after I blocked you and the rest of the world from adding me.

Cormorant - just accepted - cheers
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #43 on: April 4, 2022, 05:30:49 pm »
Ive been focusing on the various outstanding races after finishing the menus last week. Ive now done all the 700pp World Touring Car races and am working through the 800pp ones. Ive also done a couple of the GT3 races but they feel toughest overall.

Id recommend, for anyone who preordered the game, the 97 Supra for the 700pp races. I down tuned it to get to 700 but its quite light so handles well. It still keeps up pretty well on the straights, you just need to be precise in the corners.

If anyone has any tips for the best GT3 car to go with, especially for the Daytona race, theyd be appreciated. I won in Suzuka in the McLaren but that seems to struggle at Daytona so far.

Also, the 550pp race at Tsukuba was driving me mad. I tried various cars but ended up going with a R34 Nissan with nitro added as the only way I could keep pace on the straights with the AI and then had to be very careful in the corners not to lose any time to them. Felt like they were cheating given the restrictions!

GT3 races are great fun, really rewarding when you win as its so close and hard won!
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #44 on: April 4, 2022, 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on April  4, 2022, 05:30:49 pm
Ive been focusing on the various outstanding races after finishing the menus last week. Ive now done all the 700pp World Touring Car races and am working through the 800pp ones. Ive also done a couple of the GT3 races but they feel toughest overall.

Id recommend, for anyone who preordered the game, the 97 Supra for the 700pp races. I down tuned it to get to 700 but its quite light so handles well. It still keeps up pretty well on the straights, you just need to be precise in the corners.

If anyone has any tips for the best GT3 car to go with, especially for the Daytona race, theyd be appreciated. I won in Suzuka in the McLaren but that seems to struggle at Daytona so far.

Also, the 550pp race at Tsukuba was driving me mad. I tried various cars but ended up going with a R34 Nissan with nitro added as the only way I could keep pace on the straights with the AI and then had to be very careful in the corners not to lose any time to them. Felt like they were cheating given the restrictions!

GT3 races are great fun, really rewarding when you win as its so close and hard won!

Feel your problem fella. This is pretty much where I was at last week.

For the 800pp races I didn't find a meta car. Completed them now with a bit of perseverance. Got three group 3 cars in my garage so far. An Audi R8, Dodge Viper and Nissan GTR.

Daytona is a difficult one, both for the world touring car 800pp race and the separate group 3 one. Think I won the first with trying it a few times in the Audi and relying on the AI pitting on lap 4. Just keep exiting the world circuit menu and you'll find that the field resets. As for the group 3 race, I whacked on a high end turbo onto the Nissan, racing hards, went for about 50:50 between ballast and power restrictor and getting as near as dammit to the 730 pp limit, plus put in quick laps with fuel mapping in mind. Found it frustrating but rewarding at the same time. One thing I really like is the feel of the bumps at Daytona on the road course, unlike most tracks, where it's silky smooth.

There's also this thread on gtplanet, if it might help?

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/world-touring-car-800-races.407113/
« Last Edit: April 4, 2022, 06:39:40 pm by cormorant »
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #45 on: April 6, 2022, 12:46:21 pm »
The GTPlanet thread is useful. Ive now done all but one of the 800pp races. Ive used the Honda GR2 car and tuned it back a few points to get below the limit. I ran a mix of RM or RH tires. Overall I probably preferred sticking with RHs which would last the full 10 laps and adding a few HP to compensate. On mediums they get a little slippery after 5 laps but I tend to stop for fuel then so not too bad.

I think once Ive got all the trophies I might go back with some different cars that make it a bit tougher.

Only a couple of rally races (still hate them) and GT3s to go to cover all of them.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #46 on: April 6, 2022, 03:49:20 pm »
I'm not keen on the rally races either.  Love Dirt and rally games in general, but just can't get into them on Gran Turismo and they're the races I do once, get gold and never do again.

The thing I really hate though is drift missions.  No fun at all; no point to them and just a slog.
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #47 on: April 6, 2022, 06:22:46 pm »
Finished all the world circuit events this morning. Couldn't agree more about the rally ones. The jumps are an absolute joke. Once golded I never touch them again. Have never really been a fan of drifting either, but understandable that it features given how big it is in Japan.

Started to work through the circuit experience. Got gold on the individual sectors on Laguna Seca no problem. Took ages to string it together and achieve it on the full lap. That track and me do not get on. Not looking forward to my nemesis, Willow Springs. Heard that the Nordschliefe time is way more difficult than in Sport. Looking forward to that, love it.
« Last Edit: April 6, 2022, 06:45:22 pm by cormorant »
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #48 on: April 7, 2022, 07:27:13 am »
New update rolled out this morning. Would summarise but this does a far better job.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/threads/patchnotes-update-1-11.407319/

Edit: major credits to be claimed if you've done any of the circuit experience so far. As the notes say, just enter the sector menu then exit out. 3 million banked here.
« Last Edit: April 7, 2022, 07:56:15 am by cormorant »
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #49 on: April 7, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
Cheers for letting us know - downloaded it before work  It's good to see big rewards for completing the circuit experience with Golds as I'll need them to be able to afford some of the legendary cars!  I can crack on with getting through them now so that's my next few nights sorted!

I got gold on the three stages of Laguna Seca circuit experience last night but was holding off on getting the whole circuit done until an update came to make sure I got the full rewards (didn't know they would be given retrospectively).  Had a couple of goes before work this morning and was about 3 seconds off gold so that's my evening sorted. 
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #50 on: April 7, 2022, 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March 26, 2022, 04:07:33 pm
Has anyone had a crack at the hardest drag race mission yet? Youre up against a GT-R and it left me for dead.

Found out the answer to that mission today. With the big increase in payouts, I splashed the cash on a Tomahawk VGT. Absolutely smokes it. Beat it by about 3secs or so.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #51 on: April 7, 2022, 06:36:46 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on April  7, 2022, 06:24:53 pm
Found out the answer to that mission today. With the big increase in payouts, I splashed the cash on a Tomahawk VGT. Absolutely smokes it. Beat it by about 3secs or so.

Nice. Will keep that in mind. Was that with or without nitrous?
Offline cormorant

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #52 on: April 7, 2022, 06:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on April  7, 2022, 06:36:46 pm
Nice. Will keep that in mind. Was that with or without nitrous?

Without nitrous. Get it off the line cleanly and you're done.

Was my midweek day off work today (get one midweek day off every fortnight). Blasted the game to try and earn as many credits as possible. Done the 3 new races plus circuit experience at Interlagos (straightforward enough) and then started on the dreaded Willow Springs. Got gold on Horse Thief Mile after a bit of a faff, then started on The Streets of Willow...golded the sectors but still about 0.8s off gold for the full lap. The lack of visual references at that track throws me right off. Big Willow is waiting for another day but should be ok with that.
Offline KJR71

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: cormorant on April  6, 2022, 06:22:46 pm
Finished all the world circuit events this morning. Couldn't agree more about the rally ones. The jumps are an absolute joke. Once golded I never touch them again. Have never really been a fan of drifting either, but understandable that it features given how big it is in Japan.

Fair do's for golding all the circuit events.  I'm slowly working through them when I get the chance but not aiming for gold yet just passing so I get the basic reward, but I can see that some are going to be really challenging.  Some are going to really piss me off I reckon and I'll have to go for a few walks to calm down. 
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Gran Turismo 7
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:19:21 pm »
Got 3rd on a Sport Daily Group 4 race, very happy with that. Racing against other humans is so much fun.
