Good idea to break this out!



How is everyone getting on with the licences? Ive got them all but not at gold yet. Im close for all but the S licence but there are one or two that Im struggling with. IB10 at Trial Mountain especially at the moment.



Ive been hammering the Menus so am nearly at the end of those. Might try some Missions and Track specific challenges after that.



My other question would be whats the best roulette prize people have got? I tend to end up with a small pile of cash, although I won an exhaust for a VW at one point. My best so far is probably a GT3 BMW which I have made use of!