Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7
Hi everyone.

As offered yesterday, I've created this thread to separate out the game from the general PS5 thread.

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest motor racing game in the long-running series developed by Polyphony Digital (headed by Kazunori Yamauchi) that originally debuted way back in 1997. It was released worldwide on PS4 and PS5 on 4th March 2022. It initially gained favourable reviews but has come in for criticism due to the in-game economy being unbalanced, making it difficult to earn enough credits to buy more expensive cars without purchasing microtransactions. This should be addressed in upcoming game updates following a statement from Polyphony yesterday.

Anything related to the game can be posted in here, such as general discussion, news, friend requests, hints, tips, tunes, screenshots, scapes photo's, etc. Make of it what you will...
Re: Gran Turismo 7
Good idea to break this out!

How is everyone getting on with the licences? Ive got them all but not at gold yet. Im close for all but the S licence but there are one or two that Im struggling with. IB10 at Trial Mountain especially at the moment.

Ive been hammering the Menus so am nearly at the end of those. Might try some Missions and Track specific challenges after that.

My other question would be whats the best roulette prize people have got? I tend to end up with a small pile of cash, although I won an exhaust for a VW at one point. My best so far is probably a GT3 BMW which I have made use of!
