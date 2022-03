Good idea to break this out!



How is everyone getting on with the licences? Iíve got them all but not at gold yet. Iím close for all but the S licence but there are one or two that Iím struggling with. IB10 at Trial Mountain especially at the moment.



Iíve been hammering the Menus so am nearly at the end of those. Might try some Missions and Track specific challenges after that.



My other question would be whatís the best roulette prize people have got? I tend to end up with a small pile of cash, although I won an exhaust for a VW at one point. My best so far is probably a GT3 BMW which I have made use of!