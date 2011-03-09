« previous next »
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 26, 2022, 10:30:59 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March 25, 2022, 08:19:23 pm
These have nothing to do with Bitcoin.

Was responding to his question you plank

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 26, 2022, 10:49:32 pm
I bought 80 of these!!

Wait - no I didnt.


I guess the answer is no one will be happy.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 26, 2022, 10:52:09 pm
Quote from: McSquared on March 26, 2022, 10:30:59 pm
Was responding to his question you plank

I'd rather not be called a plank, there are severe CO2 emissions associated with the logging industry.

But yeah, sorry, didn't read what you replied to. Although he did acknowledge Bitcoin has environmental issues, he was asking how they compared to the mining of gold.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 26, 2022, 10:54:33 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 26, 2022, 10:49:32 pm
I bought 80 of these!!

Wait - no I didnt.


I guess the answer is no one will be happy.

I'm genuinely gonna buy one just to annoy some RAWKites!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 26, 2022, 11:57:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 26, 2022, 07:35:49 pm
They are mostly just used to launder money or to get money from crypto-Bros or people who don't understand it fully and get tricked into it being the next big thing.

So they can be minimal effort shit looking thing because the people who buy them will anyway, because it is either for crime or confusion or weird libertarian cult behavior

That's the common opinion from people who actually don't understand what NFTs are. It's rather simple and very valuable innovation allowing self-custodial, uncensorable and unfalsifiable digital ownership. It is a technology, simple as that. It can be used for many things, including scamming people. Single use-case don't define a technology.

This type of lazy half-arsed narratives are so annoying... usually from people who cannot explain basic stuff like how a blockchain works. Just repeating mindless gibberish from Twitter, which includes 'crypto-bros' and 'libertarian' ... more of low-effort virtue-signaling than anything else.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 12:11:25 pm
Quote from: Gainsbarre on March 26, 2022, 11:57:10 pm
That's the common opinion from people who actually don't understand what NFTs are. It's rather simple and very valuable innovation allowing self-custodial, uncensorable and unfalsifiable digital ownership. It is a technology, simple as that. It can be used for many things, including scamming people. Single use-case don't define a technology.

This type of lazy half-arsed narratives are so annoying... usually from people who cannot explain basic stuff like how a blockchain works. Just repeating mindless gibberish from Twitter, which includes 'crypto-bros' and 'libertarian' ... more of low-effort virtue-signaling than anything else.

Would it be accurate to say an NFT is most like a special edition coin? Like the £5 ones they do for royal weddings. It's special because it's rare (I guess unique for NFT). Let's say a £5 coin 'costs' £3 to make (ie, design. materials manufacture etc) .   People buy them because they want to 'own' part of the event and because they believe the value will go up?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 12:33:46 pm
For me buying an NFT is like buying a packet of fags. Money down the drain.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 01:24:41 pm
Can we all laugh please - Al has no idea about this thread.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 04:15:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 27, 2022, 12:11:25 pm
Would it be accurate to say an NFT is most like a special edition coin? Like the £5 ones they do for royal weddings. It's special because it's rare (I guess unique for NFT). Let's say a £5 coin 'costs' £3 to make (ie, design. materials manufacture etc) .   People buy them because they want to 'own' part of the event and because they believe the value will go up?

Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).

In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.

I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 05:37:48 pm
 Liverpool state that the three-day sale will run and be managed on an energy-efficient blockchain called Polygon, but analyst Alex de Vries told The Athletic otherwise.



De Vries research suggested a now-withdrawn range of NFTs produced by the World Wildlife Fund last month, also using Polygon, emitted 2,100 times more carbon than was claimed.

If you are going to do something with Polygon, you are using the Ethereum network, its as simple as that, he explained, with Ethereum notorious for its use of energy.


I love LFC but love the environment more. To help put this in perspective each bitcoin transaction creates about as much CO2 as a flight from the states to europe.

For me, this tips the balance against...




Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 07:50:46 pm
50% of the proceeds are going to the LFC Foundation. Dig deep into your pockets folks  ;)

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1508024691319058432?s=21&t=hZQDRFD3cgGV4oJS7vvVew
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 08:23:23 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on March 25, 2022, 09:32:17 pm
So far you have not addressed my point at all. I never said bitcoin/NFTs dont have environmental impacts and costs. In fact on top of electrical consumption you can add the cost of making/transporting gpus/ASICS. But you havent said what the equivalent cost of environmental impact gold has.

Gold market cap is estimated around 14T$. Bitcoin (using Bitcoin as it is sometimes referred to as digital gold) has a market cap of around 1T$. My question was how much environmental impact went into that 14T vs the 1T. Surely mining, transporting, storing and minting tons of gold is orders of magnitude more environmental impactful than making gpus/ASICS and electrical consumption. I mean this feels obvious to me but maybe I am extremely wrong in this and would love some reading material on it. Saying bitcoin has an environmental impact while just disregarding its competitor (gold) seems 1900s for me. For me the future would by far be better in terms of environmental impact if no more gold was mined/stored and everything was digital.

For the sake of the argument, this is just ignoring the devastation mining does on the ecosystem (not that gpus dont need mines, but by far less amount), just looking at it in co2 numbers still to me feels like bitcoin would be greener.

I mean I wouldnt be surprised at all if the carbon footprint of security needed for gold was higher than all blockchains combined to be honest.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/comparing-the-carbon-footprint-of-gold-and-bitcoin/
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
March 27, 2022, 10:09:57 pm
Quote from: ricen on March 27, 2022, 05:37:48 pm
Liverpool state that the three-day sale will run and be managed on an energy-efficient blockchain called Polygon, but analyst Alex de Vries told The Athletic otherwise.



De Vries research suggested a now-withdrawn range of NFTs produced by the World Wildlife Fund last month, also using Polygon, emitted 2,100 times more carbon than was claimed.

If you are going to do something with Polygon, you are using the Ethereum network, its as simple as that, he explained, with Ethereum notorious for its use of energy.


I love LFC but love the environment more. To help put this in perspective each bitcoin transaction creates about as much CO2 as a flight from the states to europe.

For me, this tips the balance against...

fuck me, im too old for this world i think  ;D

some fucking virtual picture bollocks that people bizarrely want to spend money on to own (why? just... why?) and to boot, through 'production' is a carbon beast?

i think licking road for breakfast doesn't seem such a bad idea nowadays
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 12:33:59 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 26, 2022, 02:44:35 pm
So with all the whinging about this...


How many Rawkites have bought one of these NFT'S?

The only NFTs I will be buying are Capons' original artwork when they are being sold on RAWK metaverse.

#sausages
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 02:50:49 am
Quote from: Gainsbarre on March 27, 2022, 04:15:40 pm
Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).

In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.

I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).
The problem is that, yes, in theory there are some good, legitimate uses for the technology underpinning NFTs, as you outline above, but that's not how it is mostly used. Mostly it is used in a way which is pretty close to an outright scam and preying upon people's gullibilities and anxieties for their financial future.

It's easy to point and laugh at the type of people who are easily seduced by this kind of get-rich promise and just state that if they're that stupid then they deserve everything they get, but, I dunno, I prefer a more humane take on it. None of us are perfect and we all have blind spots and gaps in our behaviour and worldviews which exploiters can utilise. If you or I have not been exploited yet it could just be that the sharks haven't found the right buttons to press...yet. 

In other words for me the whole thing is suspect and deplorable because of the way it is mostly being used, rather than the specifics of the tech. That doesn't mean that in the fullness of time the tech might not become usefully benign and productive, but at this stage we're not there and I wouldn't like to be associated with it at this moment.

For what it's worth I've changed my mind a fair bit about NFTs. I was first introduced to the idea in the way that Gainsbarre mentions above, as a way of authenticating original digital art. I produce art in various fields - graphics, music, text - and the idea of being able to authenticate a single instance of the art as the one-and-only original, allowing it to be sold for a premium price, was highly attractive. It can allow digital artists to make some worthwhile money for their efforts in the same way that tangible artists can with each single original tangible work. And I still feel that there's scope for it to be used in this way.

So for a while I was quite pro-NFT, because I thought of it more in the way described above rather than the way the tech is more commonly - like 99% of the time - being used at the moment.

But having investigated the general NFT phenomenon more deeply I'm now at the stage of thinking that it's pretty close to an outright scam that preys upon people. Yes, yes, I know that no-one is having a gun put to their heads and being forced to buy them, but there are a lot of areas in life where we prevent certain types of sales and transactions and market actions because, while they may well be engaged in voluntarily, with caveat emptor in force, they nevertheless mislead or exploit people at a level which crosses the line.

Capitalism is predicated upon exploitation but there are socially mandated thresholds which contain that exploitation within socially agreed acceptable limits. I'm not yet saying that the current NFT craze uniformly crosses the line but I think there's enough doubt about it that if I were a respectable organisation I would want to keep away from it at this moment. I would prefer that LFC had kept away, but of course that's just my view and the club apparently feel differently.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 07:44:41 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:50:49 am
The problem is that, yes, in theory there are some good, legitimate uses for the technology underpinning NFTs, as you outline above, but that's not how it is mostly used. Mostly it is used in a way which is pretty close to an outright scam and preying upon people's gullibilities and anxieties for their financial future.

It's easy to point and laugh at the type of people who are easily seduced by this kind of get-rich promise and just state that if they're that stupid then they deserve everything they get, but, I dunno, I prefer a more humane take on it. None of us are perfect and we all have blind spots and gaps in our behaviour and worldviews which exploiters can utilise. If you or I have not been exploited yet it could just be that the sharks haven't found the right buttons to press...yet. 

In other words for me the whole thing is suspect and deplorable because of the way it is mostly being used, rather than the specifics of the tech. That doesn't mean that in the fullness of time the tech might not become usefully benign and productive, but at this stage we're not there and I wouldn't like to be associated with it at this moment.

For what it's worth I've changed my mind a fair bit about NFTs. I was first introduced to the idea in the way that Gainsbarre mentions above, as a way of authenticating original digital art. I produce art in various fields - graphics, music, text - and the idea of being able to authenticate a single instance of the art as the one-and-only original, allowing it to be sold for a premium price, was highly attractive. It can allow digital artists to make some worthwhile money for their efforts in the same way that tangible artists can with each single original tangible work. And I still feel that there's scope for it to be used in this way.

So for a while I was quite pro-NFT, because I thought of it more in the way described above rather than the way the tech is more commonly - like 99% of the time - being used at the moment.

But having investigated the general NFT phenomenon more deeply I'm now at the stage of thinking that it's pretty close to an outright scam that preys upon people. Yes, yes, I know that no-one is having a gun put to their heads and being forced to buy them, but there are a lot of areas in life where we prevent certain types of sales and transactions and market actions because, while they may well be engaged in voluntarily, with caveat emptor in force, they nevertheless mislead or exploit people at a level which crosses the line.

Capitalism is predicated upon exploitation but there are socially mandated thresholds which contain that exploitation within socially agreed acceptable limits. I'm not yet saying that the current NFT craze uniformly crosses the line but I think there's enough doubt about it that if I were a respectable organisation I would want to keep away from it at this moment. I would prefer that LFC had kept away, but of course that's just my view and the club apparently feel differently.


Excellent post.  Exactly how I feel.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 08:47:49 am
Quote from: McSquared on March 27, 2022, 08:23:23 pm
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/comparing-the-carbon-footprint-of-gold-and-bitcoin/

Thanks, but that didn't really answer the question. Almost the entire carbon footprint of Bitcoin is in the mining (with some in actually making the CPUs/GPUs/ASICs etc). For gold, I would think mining is one part of it (and probably not the biggest) as there are huge transportation, minting, handling, storage and security costs for each gold. So since the carbon footprint is spread out in many different places, comparing one part of them together makes little sense to me. The strength of Bitcoin is that you get almost all the benifits of gold with the (almost) only cost being electricity. No destroying nature/ecology by building mines, transporting them from the mine to ships, shipping them accross the globe, heating them up the gold core to extract whatever carat gold, then minting them into bars, then transporting them to some secure location, them building facilities and storing them in secure facilities with round the clock guards, and then transporting them to new buyers etc.

I honestly can't see how making them digitally isn't by orders of magnitude less carbon footprint, but would love to read some complete analysis on this because one can't be sure. I can understand why banks/people who the gold system has worked for them and are the ones profiting from this trying to fight against it (and probably funding/pushing these type of weird biased analysis), but from a pure environmental perspective I would really like to see an actual carbon footprint analysis, not the comparison of how much more electricity bitcoin uses in mining compared to gold.

I think of it this way, if a decade if we move away from fossil fuels and towards more sustainable electricity creation (geothermal, wind, solar, etc), Bitcoin moves to almost being a carbon neutral way of storing value. Something that gold will never be able to do.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:00:18 am
Quote from: Gainsbarre on March 27, 2022, 04:15:40 pm
Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).

In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.

I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).
Not really. It's ownership of an URL where there might be a copy of the image, but it's not a copyright or ownership in the normal sense. Anyone can make copies of these images without punishment, and you don't have any special rights to the image. You can make an NFT pointing at RAWK or google.com and sell it, or you can make a thousand NFTs pointing at the same place.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 08:47:49 am
Thanks, but that didn't really answer the question. Almost the entire carbon footprint of Bitcoin is in the mining (with some in actually making the CPUs/GPUs/ASICs etc). For gold, I would think mining is one part of it (and probably not the biggest) as there are huge transportation, minting, handling, storage and security costs for each gold. So since the carbon footprint is spread out in many different places, comparing one part of them together makes little sense to me. The strength of Bitcoin is that you get almost all the benifits of gold with the (almost) only cost being electricity. No destroying nature/ecology by building mines, transporting them from the mine to ships, shipping them accross the globe, heating them up the gold core to extract whatever carat gold, then minting them into bars, then transporting them to some secure location, them building facilities and storing them in secure facilities with round the clock guards, and then transporting them to new buyers etc.

I honestly can't see how making them digitally isn't by orders of magnitude less carbon footprint, but would love to read some complete analysis on this because one can't be sure. I can understand why banks/people who the gold system has worked for them and are the ones profiting from this trying to fight against it (and probably funding/pushing these type of weird biased analysis), but from a pure environmental perspective I would really like to see an actual carbon footprint analysis, not the comparison of how much more electricity bitcoin uses in mining compared to gold.
Both gold and bitcoin are incredibly inefficient ways of storing information, which is all that money is. There is really no technical reason to waste so much energy on keeping track of how much money people have.

You never use gold to pay for things in your daily life, because it's an outdated method. It's an incredibly low bar to set for a new technology. How about comparing bitcoins to cash or just normal bank transfer?

Ironically, all real bitcoin payments are done just like a bank transfer.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:13:28 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:09:21 am
Both gold and bitcoin are incredibly inefficient ways of storing information, which is all that money is. There is really no technical reason to waste so much energy on keeping track of how much money people have.

You never use gold to pay for things in your daily life, because it's an outdated method. It's an incredibly low bar to set for a new technology. How about comparing bitcoins to cash or just normal bank transfer?

Ironically, all real bitcoin payments are done just like a bank transfer.

If you are pro removing stores of value, I am right there with you and completely agree. It won't happen anytime soon, but the current reality is the "value" of cash is convolutedly related to how much the currency has backing in gold, petrodollar, military and other stores of value. You don't use gold in the same way you shouldn't really use bitcoin, it just stores the value of your actual currency (£, $, whatever currency crypto finally adopts, etc).

The main difference between storing information (like you say) between gold and bitcoin is that the gold standard is stored centrally (central banks, governments, etc) and bitcoins value is decentralized and distributed on whoever is running a node (theoretically anyone, in practice whoever joins a mining farm). I guess that is the main difference, and I can see arguments for both sides at which is better form. For example, it is much more efficient to have it centralized, but on the other hand I can understand why people have lost trust in bankers and the wealthy and prefer it to be decentralized so no one technically can "own" it and make decisions.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:17:12 am
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 10:13:28 am
If you are pro removing stores of value, I am right there with you and completely agree. It won't happen anytime soon, but the current reality is the "value" of cash is convolutedly related to how much the currency has backing in gold, and other stores of value. You don't use gold in the same way you shouldn't really use bitcoin, it just stores the value of your actual currency (£, $, whatever currency crypto finally adopts, etc).
No, that was stopped a long time ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:18:33 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:17:12 am
No, that was stopped a long time ago: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard

That is why I said convolutedly, it still effects the value but no longer one to one, i.e. why countries still have huge gold reserves.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm
What i find funny is - we are so so bothered about the NFTs not being “real” or we don’t really own anything material. This is a football forum, a game that people pay money for entertainment, maybe something of great importance to our lives and really own up without anything in the material world so as to say.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
Quote from: Gainsbarre on March 26, 2022, 06:51:55 pm
You're wrong on both accounts. : )

Sorry, I stand corrected -  Bitcoin is stupid shit and NFTs are a Ponzi scheme?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 07:14:29 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 24, 2022, 05:06:58 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g</a>

I hadn't expected to watch a 2 hour video about NFT's but I am glad I did. My 19 year old has been putting a chunk of his wages in to mainly XRP and the odd NFT most months, in fact missing out on the NFT's because they had limited availability, and massive sell on prices showing up soon after. He has made money and pulled some out, but  I now see they are probably artificially inflated, and the best comparison is the idea of the Wizard of Oz. It seems like something big and powerful is going on behind the scenes but its just some twat with a microphone and a smoke machine. In the modern world that is very low level wizardry aimed at the under 30s and their disposable income and dreams of making it big in a modern world that is doing its best to prevent that for everyone below the elite. The LFC ones are pure bullshit, despite the big names attached.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
The thing that is most revealing to me is that absolutely no one is actually talking about the artwork in the NFTs. It is absolutely irrelevant in the discussion. LFC don't credit the artist, and no one is talking about it's merits.

And secondly, NFT's are marleted as a decentralised method of verifying ownership of a digital asset, but the defense of the LFC NFTs here is that they are backed up by strong legal agreements, which rely on the courts - aka the state - to enforce. Which negates the whole point of being NFTs. You could give out a standard contract or certificate of ownership etc.

But then people wouldn't pay through the nose for extremely mediocre "artwork" for them, would they?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Embarrassing to see the club involved in this stupidity, not surprising though knowing our owners and their principles.

More embarrassing still to catch this thread and see some people daftly equating the environmental impact of etherium/blockchain and this so called (aka lying) environmentally friendly NFT sale with hosting the RAWK website ;D

A lot of internet people seem to get very upset about criticism of NFTs and that's shown up on RAWK now too. Not sure why people are so desperate to leap to the defence of the concept of buying some memorabilia with  certificate of authenticity (minus the memorabilia)

As I saw Elmo just say, noones mentioned the artwork cos its shite (probably reflective of the venn diagram of passionate creative people and people interested in NFTs) and the people distributing it don't care either, they just want the money while the getting is good for them.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Today at 10:34:00 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
The thing that is most revealing to me is that absolutely no one is actually talking about the artwork in the NFTs. It is absolutely irrelevant in the discussion. LFC don't credit the artist, and no one is talking about it's merits.

And secondly, NFT's are marleted as a decentralised method of verifying ownership of a digital asset, but the defense of the LFC NFTs here is that they are backed up by strong legal agreements, which rely on the courts - aka the state - to enforce. Which negates the whole point of being NFTs. You could give out a standard contract or certificate of ownership etc.

But then people wouldn't pay through the nose for extremely mediocre "artwork" for them, would they?

The artwork is shit - I wouldn't pay £56 for a physical piece of it.
