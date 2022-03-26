Would it be accurate to say an NFT is most like a special edition coin? Like the £5 ones they do for royal weddings. It's special because it's rare (I guess unique for NFT). Let's say a £5 coin 'costs' £3 to make (ie, design. materials manufacture etc) . People buy them because they want to 'own' part of the event and because they believe the value will go up?



Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).