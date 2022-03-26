« previous next »
LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #240 on: March 26, 2022, 10:30:59 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March 25, 2022, 08:19:23 pm
These have nothing to do with Bitcoin.

Was responding to his question you plank

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #241 on: March 26, 2022, 10:49:32 pm
I bought 80 of these!!

Wait - no I didnt.


I guess the answer is no one will be happy.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #242 on: March 26, 2022, 10:52:09 pm
Quote from: McSquared on March 26, 2022, 10:30:59 pm
Was responding to his question you plank

I'd rather not be called a plank, there are severe CO2 emissions associated with the logging industry.

But yeah, sorry, didn't read what you replied to. Although he did acknowledge Bitcoin has environmental issues, he was asking how they compared to the mining of gold.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #243 on: March 26, 2022, 10:54:33 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 26, 2022, 10:49:32 pm
I bought 80 of these!!

Wait - no I didnt.


I guess the answer is no one will be happy.

I'm genuinely gonna buy one just to annoy some RAWKites!
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #244 on: March 26, 2022, 11:57:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 26, 2022, 07:35:49 pm
They are mostly just used to launder money or to get money from crypto-Bros or people who don't understand it fully and get tricked into it being the next big thing.

So they can be minimal effort shit looking thing because the people who buy them will anyway, because it is either for crime or confusion or weird libertarian cult behavior

That's the common opinion from people who actually don't understand what NFTs are. It's rather simple and very valuable innovation allowing self-custodial, uncensorable and unfalsifiable digital ownership. It is a technology, simple as that. It can be used for many things, including scamming people. Single use-case don't define a technology.

This type of lazy half-arsed narratives are so annoying... usually from people who cannot explain basic stuff like how a blockchain works. Just repeating mindless gibberish from Twitter, which includes 'crypto-bros' and 'libertarian' ... more of low-effort virtue-signaling than anything else.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 12:11:25 pm
Quote from: Gainsbarre on March 26, 2022, 11:57:10 pm
That's the common opinion from people who actually don't understand what NFTs are. It's rather simple and very valuable innovation allowing self-custodial, uncensorable and unfalsifiable digital ownership. It is a technology, simple as that. It can be used for many things, including scamming people. Single use-case don't define a technology.

This type of lazy half-arsed narratives are so annoying... usually from people who cannot explain basic stuff like how a blockchain works. Just repeating mindless gibberish from Twitter, which includes 'crypto-bros' and 'libertarian' ... more of low-effort virtue-signaling than anything else.

Would it be accurate to say an NFT is most like a special edition coin? Like the £5 ones they do for royal weddings. It's special because it's rare (I guess unique for NFT). Let's say a £5 coin 'costs' £3 to make (ie, design. materials manufacture etc) .   People buy them because they want to 'own' part of the event and because they believe the value will go up?
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 12:33:46 pm
For me buying an NFT is like buying a packet of fags. Money down the drain.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 01:24:41 pm
Can we all laugh please - Al has no idea about this thread.
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:11:25 pm
Would it be accurate to say an NFT is most like a special edition coin? Like the £5 ones they do for royal weddings. It's special because it's rare (I guess unique for NFT). Let's say a £5 coin 'costs' £3 to make (ie, design. materials manufacture etc) .   People buy them because they want to 'own' part of the event and because they believe the value will go up?

Anything digital can be sold as an NFT. The NFT is the receipt of ownership of some digital information (artwork, music file, film or any file format). So, you could release an image (or file to be 3D-printed) of a coin, indeed. A commemorative coin of some event, which as an NFT, will appear in your wallet (imagine like an email that only you have access and control of) and then you could gift that coin, store it there or eventually sell it to some other collector, interested in buying it from you. There is class of NFTs called POAPS (proof of participations), which are given to people that had attended an event - might be in real life or a virtual event (for example, last Burning Man was all virtual events because of the pandemic).

In theory, the club could release anything digital as NFT - now they do it with a set of potential profile pictures (people could use these at various social platforms) and/or simply as collectibles - not unlike baseball cards in the US.

I have personally used NFTs to purchase digital art from various independent artists worldwide. It's much easier for them to find people interested in their art and make a living. Also, unlike most galleries, they get life royalties on their work (if I sell their artworks). So, basically, anyone will find the use-cases for NFTs in what is most interesting to them. For example, gaming starts uses NFTs too. You could own all in-game items and be able to use them on independent open platforms. At the end, you gain agency over your digital consumption, to make digital goods, truly yours (not just an entry in some Silicon valley giant database).
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:37:48 pm
 Liverpool state that the three-day sale will run and be managed on an energy-efficient blockchain called Polygon, but analyst Alex de Vries told The Athletic otherwise.



De Vries research suggested a now-withdrawn range of NFTs produced by the World Wildlife Fund last month, also using Polygon, emitted 2,100 times more carbon than was claimed.

If you are going to do something with Polygon, you are using the Ethereum network, its as simple as that, he explained, with Ethereum notorious for its use of energy.


I love LFC but love the environment more. To help put this in perspective each bitcoin transaction creates about as much CO2 as a flight from the states to europe.

For me, this tips the balance against...




Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
50% of the proceeds are going to the LFC Foundation. Dig deep into your pockets folks  ;)

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1508024691319058432?s=21&t=hZQDRFD3cgGV4oJS7vvVew
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:23:23 pm
Quote from: gorgepir on March 25, 2022, 09:32:17 pm
So far you have not addressed my point at all. I never said bitcoin/NFTs dont have environmental impacts and costs. In fact on top of electrical consumption you can add the cost of making/transporting gpus/ASICS. But you havent said what the equivalent cost of environmental impact gold has.

Gold market cap is estimated around 14T$. Bitcoin (using Bitcoin as it is sometimes referred to as digital gold) has a market cap of around 1T$. My question was how much environmental impact went into that 14T vs the 1T. Surely mining, transporting, storing and minting tons of gold is orders of magnitude more environmental impactful than making gpus/ASICS and electrical consumption. I mean this feels obvious to me but maybe I am extremely wrong in this and would love some reading material on it. Saying bitcoin has an environmental impact while just disregarding its competitor (gold) seems 1900s for me. For me the future would by far be better in terms of environmental impact if no more gold was mined/stored and everything was digital.

For the sake of the argument, this is just ignoring the devastation mining does on the ecosystem (not that gpus dont need mines, but by far less amount), just looking at it in co2 numbers still to me feels like bitcoin would be greener.

I mean I wouldnt be surprised at all if the carbon footprint of security needed for gold was higher than all blockchains combined to be honest.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/comparing-the-carbon-footprint-of-gold-and-bitcoin/
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
Quote from: ricen on Yesterday at 05:37:48 pm
Liverpool state that the three-day sale will run and be managed on an energy-efficient blockchain called Polygon, but analyst Alex de Vries told The Athletic otherwise.



De Vries research suggested a now-withdrawn range of NFTs produced by the World Wildlife Fund last month, also using Polygon, emitted 2,100 times more carbon than was claimed.

If you are going to do something with Polygon, you are using the Ethereum network, its as simple as that, he explained, with Ethereum notorious for its use of energy.


I love LFC but love the environment more. To help put this in perspective each bitcoin transaction creates about as much CO2 as a flight from the states to europe.

For me, this tips the balance against...

fuck me, im too old for this world i think  ;D

some fucking virtual picture bollocks that people bizarrely want to spend money on to own (why? just... why?) and to boot, through 'production' is a carbon beast?

i think licking road for breakfast doesn't seem such a bad idea nowadays
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #253 on: Today at 12:33:59 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 26, 2022, 02:44:35 pm
So with all the whinging about this...


How many Rawkites have bought one of these NFT'S?

The only NFTs I will be buying are Capons' original artwork when they are being sold on RAWK metaverse.

#sausages
