LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!

WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm
Merchandise is a physical thing, you can wear it or hang it up in your house or whatever. An NFT is a link to a webpage that hosts an image that anyone else can just download whenever they want. It has absolutely zero value, unless you think you can sell it to a greater fool down the line.

The club knows this. They know that anyone buying these NFTs is buying them as an investment because they have no point otherwise. I don't care if the club is directly selling them as an investment or not, they know exactly what they're doing and it stinks.


And back to what Barney posted.


Quote
The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.
newterp

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:51:51 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm
NFT's are scams. Nobody defends people preying on old people who scam them out of thousands. Same thing here, the club are preying on people (supporters they value so much lol) who don't understand what they are getting.

Why dont they understand? Im perplexed by this reasoning.
Billy Elliot

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:55:13 pm
"engage with footballs greatest family"

Couldn't make it sound more like a cult if they tried.

And I don't really understand NFTs but they do sound a bit like a pyramid scheme. Join the fam!
FLRed67

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Yesterday at 04:57:55 pm
Can't see any difference between this and collecting football cards when I was a kid.
After doing a bit of research I'm becoming impressed how crypto is sticking two fingers up to the USA and their strangulation of poorer countries like El Salvador, who since having a crypto friendly President have managed in a few months to go from 3/10 citizens with bank accounts to 7/10.
Yeah there's some people getting rich out of it but if the big picture is that it helps poorer people in third world countries, than it's not all bad. I'm keeping an open mind on all of this.

Yes, crypto is a potential game-changer for the world. It has been useful to money-launderers, no doubt, but it also potentially life-changing for decent people, as in El Salvador. Either way, it's here to stay.

It's fiat money that financed the wars and the mass slaughter of the 20th century. In particular the slaughter of Russians, Germans, and Chinese. The U.S. dollar in particular. That's why the warmongers were so eager to create the U.S. Federal Reserve.

NFT's, on the other hand .   .    .

Lusty

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm

And back to what Barney posted.


The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.

Chakan

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm
The club would like to make it clear to supporters that its NFTs are digital collectible works of art and should not be considered investments.



So the people buying these NFT's are too stupid to know what they're buying

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm
NFT's are scams. Nobody defends people preying on old people who scam them out of thousands. Same thing here, the club are preying on people (supporters they value so much lol) who don't understand what they are getting.

But they definitely know it's an investment of some kind.

Lusty

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
So the people buying these NFT's are too stupid to know what they're buying

But they definitely know it's an investment of some kind.


There's an absolutely massive amount of pressure from social media influencers out there that the club is benefiting from promoting these things as investments. Just because the club put out a token statement alongside their marketing doesn't mean they're not selling these things as investments.

It's no different to putting out a token message at the end of a gambling advert saying 'when the fun stops, stop' when you've been sucking in cash from problem gamblers.
TheShanklyGates

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:16:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm

And back to what Barney posted.



That's not what an NFT is though. Whoever buys one doesn't actually own the 'digital collectible works of art'.
monkeyharris

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
I once read and reread an article in the BA business magazine about the blockchain 4 times without understanding a fucking word of it..and I think Im reasonably intelligent..some who know me on here may disagree

And for that reason and the fact that my business has been infiltrated with nobheads wanking on about NFTs..never smart or trustworthy people ..always the nobheads..that Ive decided theyre going the way of Tulip bulbs and 3D TVs

Telll me Im wrong from the yacht youve bought and parked in Monaco from the proceeds of your Ben Davies NFT
Promise Ill apologise
CraigDS

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
Not sure why people are calling NFTs a pyramid scheme, other than I'm assuming a lack of knowledge of what a pyramid scheme is and/or an NFT, same for calling them a Ponzi to be honest.
Dench57

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm
I think if you believe NFT's are a scam, like me, then you'll believe this is just a poor look for the club. If you don't believe they are a scam then it's probably fine.

agree.

paraphrasing what Jack said on the last page - that this is equivalent to the club selling any other merchandise - there's certainly a case there, and most of the issue around NFTs is based on value judgments - who decides whether an NFT has "value" compared to any other piece of merchandise the club is selling. with that in mind, speaking for myself and with full knowledge of what NFTs are - to see my club hawking this shite through official channels crosses a line into "not a good look" territory in a way that other merchandise doesn't.

JackWard33

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm
Merchandise is a physical thing, you can wear it or hang it up in your house or whatever. An NFT is a link to a webpage that hosts an image that anyone else can just download whenever they want. It has absolutely zero value, unless you think you can sell it to a greater fool down the line.

The club knows this. They know that anyone buying these NFTs is buying them as an investment because they have no point otherwise. I don't care if the club is directly selling them as an investment or not, they know exactly what they're doing and it stinks.

Well you can display a digital picture on digital devices which is where everyone is looking all the time so its not true to say a digital picture has no value its just a different medium to a physical print of an image
PaulF

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm
How is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?

Ultimately a Ponzi scheme pays off older investors with new investors money. With digital currency, the same as any sort of security investing, you need a buyer to be able to sell the 'asset' and realise the value.

I've heard it so many times and I just don't see how the two are similar.
I think , what people are saying is that bit coin only really goes up in value because more people come in at the bottom to buy them, and push up the value of the coins held by existing owners.
It's tricky because bitcoin is only a store of value. You can't do anything with it. Unlike say diamonds or copper. Gold is sb weird one because you can do stuff with it, like make jewellery, it put it in electronic devices and other useful stuff but it's also more a store of money. People holds it because it represents value. Paper money used to be swappable for gold, and just a lot easier to carry about.
But bitcoin is about as much use as the bits that make up this post. But if enough people can be persuaded this post is worth something, theyll buy it and push the value up. I don't think crypto is technically a Ponzi scheme but it shares enough of the characteristics to satisfy some people.

Oh and I think Blockchain is the technology that means bitcoins are 'safe' , and also the technology that keep nfts safe. An nft is more like owning an original piece of art, or maybe a signature. I think the nft that someone owns the first ever tweet is interesting. While I don't think I'd ever buy an nft, I don't think I'd ever buy a first edition Harry potter. Yet I know the potter will go up in value. I kind of think if you could own the first ever tweet that would go up in value. But you can't, so they sell the nft. And now my brain hurts.
wige

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:44:50 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
I think , what people are saying is that bit coin only really goes up in value because more people come in at the bottom to buy them, and push up the value of the coins held by existing owners.
It's tricky because bitcoin is only a store of value. You can't do anything with it. Unlike say diamonds or copper. Gold is sb weird one because you can do stuff with it, like make jewellery, it put it in electronic devices and other useful stuff but it's also more a store of money. People holds it because it represents value. Paper money used to be swappable for gold, and just a lot easier to carry about.
But bitcoin is about as much use as the bits that make up this post. But if enough people can be persuaded this post is worth something, theyll buy it and push the value up. I don't think crypto is technically a Ponzi scheme but it shares enough of the characteristics to satisfy some people.

Oh and I think Blockchain is the technology that means bitcoins are 'safe' , and also the technology that keep nfts safe. An nft is more like owning an original piece of art, or maybe a signature. I think the nft that someone owns the first ever tweet is interesting. While I don't think I'd ever buy an nft, I don't think I'd ever buy a first edition Harry potter. Yet I know the potter will go up in value. I kind of think if you could own the first ever tweet that would go up in value. But you can't, so they sell the nft. And now my brain hurts.


Appreciate the time you put into the post.

Disagree a lot with the summary of bitcoin though, yes it's a store of value, but it can be used in exactly the same way as cash, as long as a seller accepts it as a form of payment. I've seen Street food vendors in and around London accepting it as a form of payment for a bloody street kebab as an example. Tesla were accepting it as tender for their cars, and it's widely used across the Internet. Certain South American Countries have seen such massive inflation in their own fiat currencies (Venezuela for example) that for the people living there, bitcoin and the like have been a less volatile and better store of their wealth. Its a lot more liquid than other stores of value - gold for example.

This isn't a post from a bitcoin fan boy, there are obvious issues with it - the environmental impact from the size and scope of its blockchain is one, its obvious use within illegal markets another. There are more I'm aware of and certainly a load I'm not.

However, in terms of it being a Ponzi or pyramid scheme, that just doesn't tally to my mind. The description of new buyers pushing up the value of existing holders coins is true, but that's the same with any traditional asset as well. More people buy Apple/Tesla stock, the higher existing investors holdings increase. That doesn't equal a Ponzi scheme. Ultimately, with any Crypto, if there's a willing buyer, you can sell what you have. Exactly the same concept as a traditional stock market transaction. Whereas a Ponzi scheme is Bernie Madoff straight up lying about an investment and taking your money to pay returns to people he lied to before you. New investments being used to pay older ones.

Blockhains are a digital ledger essentially, and allow for trusted exchanges of value between two parties without the need for a middle man. They are the technology/invention that underpins Bitcoin, Ether and all of the crypto and NFT world.  There's plenty of legitimate use cases for blockchain technology and it doesn't have to always produce a token/crypto.

Re NFTs, I think they're shite, in the main. Again, there are legitimate and valuable use cases, but an overpriced, cartoon image of footy players isn't one of them imo . What is frustrating, to me, about this whole discussion is the double standards being applied by people. When Robbo did it, everyone banged on about the environmental side, which I've never, ever seen directed for things such as producing and selling millions of replica shirts every season, as an example. This time, its because its 'fleecing' people, like ticket prices, replica shirt markets, stadium food, TV subscriptions aren't doing exactly the same. That's then doubled down by people writing a lot of, seemingly, prejudiced crap about a subject and technology they appear to know very little about.
PaulF

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #134 on: Today at 05:39:07 am
For me, the difference between bitcoin and cash is the purpose for having it. Yes it can be used for transactions, though I'm not sure why it is any better than cash for the vast majority of transactions. But I would suggest most people buy it, because they believe it will go up in value.
The difference for me between it and apple stock is that Apple will use your money to invest in r&d or marketing or some business function to increase the dividend on their shares. If they do it successfully, the dividend and thus the share price goes up. The only way bitcoin goes up is because more people want it. Or the same people want more of it. To me they are fundamentally different.

I've got a tiny piece of bitcoin, (given away free with pizza). And in a weird way I value it more like nft in that I 'have' something cool and 'unique'.  I don't see nft bring much different to say a signed photo of John Barnes.  Sure theres a physical piece of paper, capturing an image, pretty worthless. And the marks left on paper by his hand movements. It's only worth anything because of what it means. Similar to an nft.  That said I don't think the autograph is valuable,nor the original mona Lisa. A fart in a jar though....

--edit-- I get that good art looks much better in the original than a print. And there is value in the artist's time for creating it. But millions of pounds worth?

--Edit 2-- ticket prices are where they are because that's what people are willing to pay for that experience. Club shirts are similar. I'll buy one for my daughter as she rarely wears anything else and loves the statement it makes. But it's never worth me buying one cause my belly makes it look awful.  But in none of the cases do we buy these because we anticipate they will go up in value ( unless you are a ticket tout). Are match day programmes a better comparison. The info in them could be free on a pdf. They are nice to have and somer people will collect them.
BarryCrocker

Re: LFC fleecing fans with NFTs. Get yours now!
Reply #135 on: Today at 06:04:56 am
Cant wait for the plug to be pulled on all these NFTs. We need a Mr Robot type scenario and reformat the power supply so all this disappears.
