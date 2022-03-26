Agger hasn't changed one bit.
Injured already?
Where was this Salif Diao 20 years ago?
That Diao never left Japan/Korea.
im amazed at how many still have the body shape of a professional footballer... Luke Shaw style.. saying that Agger looks in great nick.
I'm going to be very disappointed when my first crush Berger comes on, looking like Neil Ruddock.
Cant see us getting anything against Watford next week if we play like this again. They need to buck their ideas up
VAR
OK half time
...now you can moan
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]