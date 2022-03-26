« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22  (Read 3491 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,586
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm »
Agger hasn't changed one bit.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,882
  • YNWA
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:22:48 pm
Agger hasn't changed one bit.

Injured already?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,586
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:24:43 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,586
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Hyypiä bailing out Carra again ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,261
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
Where was this Salif Diao 20 years ago?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,586
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Hahah Penalty

Gerrard went down in stages.
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,299
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
haha Stevie lad
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm »
Pelanty Stevie 1-0
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,866
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:27:32 pm
Where was this Salif Diao 20 years ago?

That Diao never left Japan/Korea.
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
  • id rather be fishing
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm »
im amazed at how many still have the body shape of a professional footballer... Luke Shaw style.. saying that Agger looks in great nick.
Logged
JFT 96

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm »

Liverpool 1 - 0 Barcelona; Gerrard goal (penalty) on 14' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1507747341306114048

« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:18 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,586
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:38:22 pm »
Dropping like flies here, Barca aren't gonna have any players left
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:38:59 pm »
Good save from the Goalie
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,866
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Barca Legends are unfit bastards aren't they?  ;D
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
its so nice to watch a game of football without any pressure on it. The international break has allowed me to recharge the emotional batteries.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,261
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:21 pm
That Diao never left Japan/Korea.

What a shame.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,261
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:44:02 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 03:32:21 pm
im amazed at how many still have the body shape of a professional footballer... Luke Shaw style.. saying that Agger looks in great nick.


I'm going to be very disappointed when my first crush Berger comes on, looking like Neil Ruddock.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:44:02 pm
I'm going to be very disappointed when my first crush Berger comes on, looking like Neil Ruddock.

Magnificent beardage these days though (Berger; not Ruddock) :)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,879
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:54:44 pm »
Cant see us getting anything against Watford next week if we play like this again. They need to buck their ideas up
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,299
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
VAR
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
 
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:54:44 pm
Cant see us getting anything against Watford next week if we play like this again. They need to buck their ideas up

OK half time...now you can moan ;D ;D
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,879
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LFC Legends v Barcelona Legends 15:00 26/03/22
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 04:02:43 pm

OK half time...now you can moan ;D ;D
haha
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 