What time will you be arriving in Milan?Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈
Would this sell out on 2 or go down to all members?
Wonder if we'll be split in different tiers like 2010 or 2006 ? Hope not....that was shite.
Won't be as bad Barca!!
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!
I think it's Benfica at home
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]