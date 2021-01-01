« previous next »
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:07:58 am
 2 sorted, that was pain free so far
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:15:37 am
What time will you be arriving in Milan?

Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:20:20 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 11:15:37 am
What time will you be arriving in Milan?

Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈

Lol I saw that and was like, 'wait, have I clicked on the wrong sale?' a few seconds of confusion till I realised it was ticket office error  :D
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:21:02 am
In - all in the upper tier....great !
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:39:41 am
Won't be as bad Barca!! :D
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:53:28 am
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 10:35:25 am
Would this sell out on 2 or go down to all members?

Goes from 2 down to 1 on Monday - still think there will be a few for all in another sale - prices of flights are high and no credits carried
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:54:22 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 10:45:14 am
Wonder if we'll be split in different tiers like 2010 or 2006 ? Hope not....that was shite.

All upper
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 11:59:40 am
Chances of this dropping to ST holders with no credits? I've just been asked by someone to get them one if I can
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 12:06:08 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:39:41 am
Won't be as bad Barca!! :D
No, I know, been before - I was meaning all together, not separated like we were previous years  :)
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 01:16:23 pm
Easy in and out that
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 01:17:27 pm
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 02:04:43 pm
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:04:43 pm
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!

I think it's Benfica at home
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm
I think it's Benfica at home

Only our ticket office could do that!! Over 9,000 and 27 minute wait at the moment  :'(
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
How many are left?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Yesterday at 01:17:27 pm
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
29 to 33 are available but 28 and 34 are sold out, hope that helps - ynwa
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
flights pricey for this plus I'm about take 6 weeks unpaid leave but when will the next chance be? Decisions
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Today at 12:28:09 am
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Today at 09:24:58 am
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 12:28:09 am
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?

Think you will need to stay in Faro one night. Then get a train early next morning.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Today at 10:09:12 am
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Today at 11:08:02 am
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 10:09:12 am
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?

No one knows.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
Today at 05:33:49 pm
Would all members/st be likely get a ticket with so many remaining? Trying to work out if it is worth booking travel 🤔
