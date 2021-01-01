Was reported a few places he's back training. Not sure how reliable though.
Crowd have a big part to play every game from here on in. Starting Saturday. Been some decent atmospheres this season, some not so good and some in the middle. The maddest month in not far off 40 years starts for liverpool now, and the month after could be even madder. The lads will give it everything, we need to too.
Wine for my men, we ride at dawn.
Cant believe the whining on SM from alleged Liverpool fans annoyed because Klopp wants them to cheer the team. One sad bastard saying if I want to read a book at the match Klopp cant tell me otherwise and a sad bastard agreeing by saying if they dont want us to read, why do they have programmes.
I bet their dads used to leave the Kemlyn at 4.30 to beat the traffic, and thought holding up a scarf wasnt for them.
Entitlement sets in quickly.
Shithouses.