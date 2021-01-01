« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread  (Read 9477 times)

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
we always seem to start slow and rusty after breaks (at least that's what my memory is telling me) so i would be going as strong as possible (within the realms of what is sensible for each player as dictated by our fitness staff etc)

there are no gimme's, blitz them early and put the game beyond them is the ideal scenario and 'rest' players with subbing once the job is done, better that way than chasing a game late on cos it's gone tits up, they're not a great team but they can and have had good days this season and do have players that can hurt you

get the job done, then tinker as you see fit for the benefit of player's minutes etc

I do have that feeling as well but we did beat Watford 5-0 in 12.30pm kick off after an international break this season with Alisson and Fabinho missing because they played for Brazil the day before.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm »
Excited for the game. Will be interesting to see who at RB if Trent not fit
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
Mad to think that 24 hours from now well hopefully be top of the league (and with a win, not a draw!). Have we been top at all this season? Feels like Chelsea had their noses in front early on. If weve been top, I imagine it was only after the first 2-3 games.

City didnt have that many weeks at the top in 2013/14 either before they pipped us
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
I loved that OP CT, smashing read mate.

Put the pressure on indeed.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Let's just win. Light a fire up City's arse and see how well they handle it.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:15:07 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm
I loved that OP CT, smashing read mate.

Put the pressure on indeed.

Cheers John mate.  :wave
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:56:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Excited for the game. Will be interesting to see who at RB if Trent not fit

Joe Gomez I would have thought.....
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:10:03 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 01:56:11 am
Joe Gomez I would have thought.....
Could be Milner also just depends. We will see
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm
Let's just win. Light a fire up City's arse and see how well they handle it.


The heat has been getting to them, if the flames arrive.....
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:43:50 am »
Shocking amount of pressure on us to win this game.


They are one of the worst teams in the league with a true zombie manager.




Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:16:28 am »
Anything but a win please.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:54:10 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 04:16:28 am
Anything but a win please.
so a draw or a loss then? :D
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:08:33 am »
Brilliant first post CT

We all know if we do turn up we can smash these. Lets send off the Owl to his final retirement.

main worry is that the officiating as usual be iffy. Fuck those incompetent c*nts and hope they choke on their whistle ;D

Its going to be a busy month so i do hope to see thiago and naby if both fit rotated. They just might be crucial for our run in. Hope to see a bit of curtis, harvey and hopefully Ox step up to the plate when called upon. Of course we have the GOAT up front if our front 5 needs a bit of rotation.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:29:58 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:08:33 am
Brilliant first post CT

We all know if we do turn up we can smash these. Lets send off the Owl to his final retirement.

main worry is that the officiating as usual be iffy. Fuck those incompetent c*nts and hope they choke on their whistle ;D

Its going to be a busy month so i do hope to see thiago and naby if both fit rotated. They just might be crucial for our run in. Hope to see a bit of curtis, harvey and hopefully Ox step up to the plate when called upon. Of course we have the GOAT up front if our front 5 needs a bit of rotation.

I saw what I can officially call the worst refereeing performance I've ever seen last night at my hometown team in the League of Ireland last night. That was, until, I remembered that it's been international break and I'd simply forgotten how bad premier league referees are and especially have been this season.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:34:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
Mad to think that 24 hours from now well hopefully be top of the league (and with a win, not a draw!). Have we been top at all this season? Feels like Chelsea had their noses in front early on. If weve been top, I imagine it was only after the first 2-3 games.
Top after Wolves away for about 3 hours.....if I recall. Anyway, big atmosphere and 3 points today please
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:57:39 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 31, 2022, 09:15:31 am
Was reported a few places he's back training. Not sure how reliable though.

Crowd have a big part to play every game from here on in. Starting Saturday. Been some decent atmospheres this season, some not so good and some in the middle. The maddest month in not far off 40 years starts for liverpool now, and the month after could be even madder. The lads will give it everything, we need to too.

Wine for my men, we ride at dawn.

Cant believe the whining on SM from alleged Liverpool fans annoyed because Klopp wants them to cheer the team. One sad bastard saying if I want to read a book at the match Klopp cant tell me otherwise and a sad bastard agreeing by saying if they dont want us to read, why do they have programmes.

I bet their dads used to leave the Kemlyn at 4.30 to beat the traffic, and thought holding up a scarf wasnt for them.
Entitlement sets in quickly.
Shithouses.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:15:23 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:57:39 am
Cant believe the whining on SM from alleged Liverpool fans annoyed because Klopp wants them to cheer the team. One sad bastard saying if I want to read a book at the match Klopp cant tell me otherwise and a sad bastard agreeing by saying if they dont want us to read, why do they have programmes.

I bet their dads used to leave the Kemlyn at 4.30 to beat the traffic, and thought holding up a scarf wasnt for them.
Entitlement sets in quickly.
Shithouses.

Well if you go onto a sadomasochism site what do you expect? 
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:29:34 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
we always seem to start slow and rusty after breaks (at least that's what my memory is telling me)

Not this season

3-0, 5-0 and 4-0 after international breaks in Sep, Oct, Nov

In fact our last game vs Watford was after the international break
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:08:19 am »
Is everyone back from the WC break??

I take it Jota, Mo and Sadio will be starting.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:11:08 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:08:19 am
Is everyone back from the WC break??

I take it Jota, Mo and Sadio will be starting.

Think Firmino will start personally as he didn't go away, and I think Mane will be on the bench. Then it's a question of Jota or Diaz.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:11:13 am »
I wonder if it was just me that feel we were getting a lot of 12.30 kickoff times this season?

Do we get paid more for TV rights to be the first match on the weekend?
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
Early goal please , then steamroller them & crank up the pressure on city
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:18:41 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:11:13 am
I wonder if it was just me that feel we were getting a lot of 12.30 kickoff times this season?

Do we get paid more for TV rights to be the first match on the weekend?

I feel we've had too many 3pm games so it's swings and roundabouts!

Not sure we get more dosh for this slot, but apparently the rights are all about showing every team in each slot equally, an equal number of times overall

Doesn't feel like that sometimes
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:20:10 am »
I have to go to a wedding today when the game is on. A real pain in the nuts, but hopefully all turns out well and we take home a vital 3 points.
