« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread  (Read 7436 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,307
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:35:23 pm
we always seem to start slow and rusty after breaks (at least that's what my memory is telling me) so i would be going as strong as possible (within the realms of what is sensible for each player as dictated by our fitness staff etc)

there are no gimme's, blitz them early and put the game beyond them is the ideal scenario and 'rest' players with subbing once the job is done, better that way than chasing a game late on cos it's gone tits up, they're not a great team but they can and have had good days this season and do have players that can hurt you

get the job done, then tinker as you see fit for the benefit of player's minutes etc

I do have that feeling as well but we did beat Watford 5-0 in 12.30pm kick off after an international break this season with Alisson and Fabinho missing because they played for Brazil the day before.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:40:06 pm »
Excited for the game. Will be interesting to see who at RB if Trent not fit
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 