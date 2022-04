Cheers CT. Thanks for the opener !



From (sketchy) memory I cannot remember the last time Roy has had a victory over us (Probably when he was managing us ??). His teams can be organised, tenacious, dour, negative, straightjacketed, niggly, awkward and disruptive. But the strength that Watford had was pace and punch up top and I wonder has the owl had sufficient time to dull that. Are his forwards now better at running backwards ?



Don't like post international break. Good for them, bad for us. Don't like 12.30. Way too early for the crowd to get hostile and angry if needed. Never give a sucker an even break. Please get an early goal (or 2) and cruise the game. I'll take any win. Money would be on 3-0.