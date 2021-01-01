I would play Gomez at RB too especially if we will need him to play there against Benfica or City (hopefully Trent will be back). No harm in giving him more minutes there though.



Just hoping Gomez can get some games in before the end of the season and realise he's wanted/needed here. Of course it may not even be true he's considering leaving but it couldn't come as much of a surprise if he is. Think he'll play this and Benfica, actually, and hopefully the home game against Benfica if we get the result in Lisbon.