« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread  (Read 2970 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,802
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:00:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:36:25 pm
Think Gomez will start at right back ahead of Milner again. I Would probably play Konate and go Matip/VVD on Tuesday against Benfica. For the midfield would play Keita/Jones and an attack with Salah, Jota and one of Mane or Diaz. Also got a very strong bench if it's Bobby too plus Minamino/Div. Hopefully we can get this one tied up ASAP and look to midweek.

I would play Gomez at RB too especially if we will need him to play there against Benfica or City (hopefully Trent will be back). No harm in giving him more minutes there though.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:13:56 pm
A nice cagey 5-0 would be good.



Lol yes please.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm »
Gomez at RB for me. If Trent's not back for City he has to play at Etihad.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:58 pm
I would play Gomez at RB too especially if we will need him to play there against Benfica or City (hopefully Trent will be back). No harm in giving him more minutes there though.

Just hoping Gomez can get some games in before the end of the season and realise he's wanted/needed here. Of course it may not even be true he's considering leaving but it couldn't come as much of a surprise if he is. Think he'll play this and Benfica, actually, and hopefully the home game against Benfica if we get the result in Lisbon.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 