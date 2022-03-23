Liverpool FC V Watford







Venue: Anfield







Current League Form:



Liverpool : WWWWW



Watford : W LL D L



Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp



Watford Manager: Roy 'The Owl' Hodgson

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvQsl6_V-Y&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvQsl6_V-Y&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC</a>

Match Officials:

Referee: Stuart Attwell.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett

Currently Watford sit 18th, and us, well if you are reading this you know exactly where the Reds sit. Do not let the distance on the table dissuade you from the fact that this could be a difficult match. We are playing post International break, which may throw off our own rhythm while bolstering the Hornets' who may have had more time to recover and focus on this match. Throw in injuries (real or fictional) and illness to key players - Trent (hamsting), Naby knee), Mo (foot), Milner (illness?). Throw in continued paper talk about contracts which may or may not disrupt squad harmony and the potential is there for a slip up. Watford are deep in the relegation battle but it is another Merseyside club that may help determine their fate, not the Boys in Red. Yes, much to our joy, Everton are wallowing on the cusp of a historic relegation and Watford may just avoid the drop should they take a few more points this season and Everton's form continues in the manner in which it has seemingly grown accustom. Points that will be available should they win at Anfield. History is on our side (as well as a deeper squad) as Watford have only one once at Anfield (three times in all) in their last 15 meetings with the Reds. Thus I do not expect anything less than a hard fought match, but during that nighty minutes I have a feeling that our lads quality will shrine through and that we shall come out on top.We kick off second in the table, but we play the early match. City play later and they play Burnley. I am not saying I expect City to drop points, I am not saying that I expect Burnley to take points off City. But, most importantly I am not saying that the above wont happen. It just may. Should we win on the day, and win handedly, the pressure will be off of us as we will go top of the table before City have a chance at kick off. All pressure will be back on Pep's lads in blue. Top for the first time in months. Top means City are chasing us, Top means the pressure is on them, and City under pressure, may just crack.Lets Shatter them.What I sincerely hope for is a repeat of my trip to Anfield back in late February of 2018. A few fellow Rawkites and I were treated to a sublime performance as we pushed on-wards, relentlessly, towards the season's end. Trent with a hattrick of assists, Virg with a brace, big Divvy with a wonderful goal and Mane with his own brace, including that cheeky little back-heel goal that made all of our collective jaws drop. We were scintillating that season, and since then we have hardly let our foot off the gas. The finish line is in sight, lets press on and win this title race. 9 more Cup finals and lets see where this Manager, this Team, this Momentum can take us. My head is well and truly in the clouds, I am among the birds at heady heights. Please, Red men, don't bring me crashing down to earth, it is nice up here. Instead win this match and show others how nice it can be up here.