Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« on: March 23, 2022, 09:43:40 pm »
Liverpool FC V Watford

   

Venue: Anfield



Current League Form:

Liverpool: WWWWW

Watford: WLLDL

Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp

Watford Manager: Roy 'The Owl' Hodgson


Currently Watford sit 18th, and us, well if you are reading this you know exactly where the Reds sit. Do not let the distance on the table dissuade you from the fact that this could be a difficult match. We are playing post International break, which may throw off our own rhythm while bolstering the Hornets' who may have had more time to recover and focus on this match. Throw in injuries (real or fictional) and illness to key players - Trent (hamsting), Naby knee), Mo (foot), Milner (illness?). Throw in continued paper talk about contracts which may or may not disrupt squad harmony and the potential is there for a slip up. Watford are deep in the relegation battle but it is another Merseyside club that may help determine their fate, not the Boys in Red. Yes, much to our joy, Everton are wallowing on the cusp of a historic relegation and Watford may just avoid the drop should they take a few more points this season and Everton's form continues in the manner in which it has seemingly grown accustom. Points that will be available should they win at Anfield. History is on our side (as well as a deeper squad) as Watford have only one once at Anfield (three times in all) in their last 15 meetings with the Reds. Thus I do not expect anything less than a hard fought match, but during that nighty minutes I have a feeling that our lads quality will shrine through and that we shall come out on top.

We kick off second in the table, but we play the early match. City play later and they play Burnley. I am not saying I expect City to drop points, I am not saying that I expect Burnley to take points off City. But, most importantly I am not saying that the above wont happen. It just may. Should we win on the day, and win handedly, the pressure will be off of us as we will go top of the table before City have a chance at kick off. All pressure will be back on Pep's lads in blue. Top for the first time in months. Top means City are chasing us, Top means the pressure is on them, and City under pressure, may just crack.

Lets Shatter them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvQsl6_V-Y&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvQsl6_V-Y&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC</a>

What I sincerely hope for is a repeat of my trip to Anfield back in late February of 2018. A few fellow Rawkites and I were treated to a sublime performance as we pushed on-wards, relentlessly, towards the season's end. Trent with a hattrick of assists, Virg with a brace, big Divvy with a wonderful goal and Mane with his own brace, including that cheeky little back-heel goal that made all of our collective jaws drop. We were scintillating that season, and since then we have hardly let our foot off the gas. The finish line is in sight, lets press on and win this title race. 9 more Cup finals and lets see where this Manager, this Team, this Momentum can take us. My head is well and truly in the clouds, I am among the birds at heady heights. Please, Red men, don't bring me crashing down to earth, it is nice up here. Instead win this match and show others how nice it can be up here. 


Match Officials:
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm »
Bump.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
Bump.

Cheers for the Bump (was just going to move it over)
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm »
Hodgson had what everyone believed to be his final ever match at Anfield and he's fucking back 10 months later  >:(

Think everyone is fit but we should have an idea on Friday if that's the case and what's happened over the international games. I think pretty much everyone has played now.

Any win is nice but ideally we can improve the goal difference even further here as there is a little chance it might matter come the end. Hopefully though we can have the game in the bag ASAP and turn attention to Benfica away which is massive.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Right back will be interesting, does he stick with Gomez or bring Milner in?  Can see us labouring to a 2-0 type performance which will do me fine.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Mind the gap!
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
Thanks CT. Its nice to be back to league games again. I dont like the first game back as players have been playing in different styles and may be a bit rusty. For me, the break favours Watford so we need to focus and get a grip of the match.

We have the players and the squad depth. Lets win and then sit back and hope Burnley can get something out of the other match.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
What a horribly timed international break.  Really hope it hasn't disrupted our momentum.  Any sort of win please to keep it going. 
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:09:05 am »
Nice one CT, another performance like 2018 would do very nicely.
Get some pressure on City.
Mo will be fired up.
And why do the Hornets have a moose on the badge?  ;D
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
Any kind of win please. Roy will have had longer with his team to prepare the inevitable 10 man behind the ball, momentum dulling shitefest. Lets not let him get away with it.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:47:13 am »
Brilliant, now that the pre match thread is up and running it means the international break is officially over and we can get back to the task in hand.

Ive had a nice break from the footy for the last 2 weeks to mentally prepare for what could be an absolutely incredible end to the season.

I think that well come back with a sluggish start and then find our groove midway through the first half and see out a comfortable 3-0 win in the end
