Got to know Bongo Eddie, as he started to do the same circuit as me. Was a really genuine, nice fella.

Sadly passed in 2016 to the dreaded Big C. R.I.P



Thats really sad. Our son must have been about 9 months old at the time and he just started chatting away to us. Chatted to my wife about Whitney Houston as shes a big fan and he said he used to know her. The back of car was full of a couple of massive hat boxes and gear for his show I think. Proper character.0