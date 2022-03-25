« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,745
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #80 on: March 25, 2022, 08:53:39 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 08:23:24 pm
Got to know Bongo Eddie, as he started to do the same circuit as me. Was a really genuine, nice fella.
Sadly passed in 2016 to the dreaded Big C.  R.I.P

Thats really sad. Our son must have been about 9 months old at the time and he just started chatting away to us. Chatted to my wife about Whitney Houston as shes a big fan and he said he used to know her. The back of car was full of a couple of massive hat boxes and gear for his show I think. Proper character.0
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,914
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #81 on: March 26, 2022, 11:22:35 am
I'd forgotten about this until I just drove past it, brand new Rugby services at J1 of the M6, looks for like a truckstop but has KFC, M&S Costa drive through and Greggs.

£1.85 ltr for petrol and £1.94 for diesel, robbing bastards 😡
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • Scrubbers
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:33:20 am
Had to go down the A1M on Saturday to Market Harborough to avoid a couple of road closures - passed the Adult Shop and thought fondly of this thread
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,436
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:51:30 am
Quote from: duvva on March 25, 2022, 12:58:37 pm
Anyone ever try any of the Little Chefs that were redone by Heston Blumenthal? Not entirely sure where they are but think there were at least 2 or 3. Were meant to be pretty good

Which of course were built along ley lines and then the roads came and connected them up.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,745
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:52:54 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:33:20 am
Had to go down the A1M on Saturday to Market Harborough to avoid a couple of road closures - passed the Adult Shop and thought fondly of this thread

passed
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,957
  • Scrubbers
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #85 on: Today at 11:48:33 am
Unfortunately yes, wife and youngest in car. 
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:07:07 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:48:33 am
Unfortunately yes, wife and youngest in car. 
So youre saying if they hadnt been with you
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
