I don't generally use motorway services but I do have stop off places for toilet breaks on my regular journeys.



Going over Woodhead it's either Tesco at the end of the M67 at Manchester or Crowden on Woodhead itself.



There's plenty of Costa places on the A55.



The last time I stopped at an actual motorway services was August 2019 on our way to my brother's. I think it was on the M42? somewhere between the M1 and the M5 or 6?



Holy crap!! When the fuck did they become like a shopping mall?



I wanted a quick pee, not having to navigate escalators and a trek into the next fucking county.



No thanks! I'd rather find a pull in/layby and hop over a wall or behind a hedge 😂