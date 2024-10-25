labour are a bit fucked to be honest, they are constantly saying we have a ten year plan, but they need a 3 year radical plan. People are crying for change, but not change over the next 10 years, they need change now, otherwise that would be 24 years of pain.



People are constantly shitting on me and others for criticising them, but in reality thats because in 4 years time they need to have shown a massive shift in the country, otherwise its the Tories or even worse getting into power. The stakes are so fucking high. And all I have seen from them up to now is moving the deck chairs and fluffing the pillow.



Not the way I remember it, quiet the opposite actually. none of the people who kept the Torys in power cried out for change, the right wing wound them up over Labour causing the crash so they started off crying about Labour putting us in debt for 5yrs and voted for austerity because we cant leave our debt for our kids and grand children to pay off but that was soon forgotten when the Torys doubled that debt in a few years while slashing everything so the right wing wound them up about the EU, so they cried about unelected beaurocrats and immigration for another 4 years +. then a funny mumbling con man told them everything's going to be marvellous after we leave the EU so they voted him in. then the clowns really took over the show and started a cultural war and here we are today.It would be nice if the country did vote for what you say, facts tell us the don't and that doesn't look like changing.