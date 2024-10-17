It was incitement to commit murder. In another context at another time, she might well have got off far moire lightly. But in the middle of the riots, it was a real and purposeful call to kill.



Shes lucky to only get that.



Lucy Connolly posted her comment on the day of the awful murders in Southport, the rioting came afterwards. It feels like splitting hairs but for me her comments were the digital equivalent of the blowhard in a pub mouthing off without any intention of doing anything herself.That said, I'm not against her sentence. Freedom of speech should be protected but for a long time we've let insidious individuals use their words to rile up others to do their dirty work for them. Connolly was never going to be at those riots but I bet she enjoyed watching them on the news!Speaking of insidious individuals; Frottage has again worded his interventions carefully enough to sit outside the scope of law enforcement. People like him sit at the top of the pile, riling up people like Connolly to say more outrageous things which in turn riles up enough people to start a riot. I'd be seriously stewing if I was sitting in a jail cell right now watching Frottage supping his pint on GB News.