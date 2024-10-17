« previous next »
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #480 on: October 17, 2024, 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:07:12 pm
she was a piece of shit for saying what she did, should have been shunned by society, lost her job etc

But 31 months is ridiculous given the context of what others are getting as sentences.

Protest those sentences then, not hers.

No sympathy for far right scum.

Remember the context within which this happened, pushing for and normailising extreme violence while others were galvanised and already carrying it out is deeply hateful and irresponsible. She should have got more, if anything.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #481 on: October 17, 2024, 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.



In the expletive-ridden message she said set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care and concluded if that makes me racist so be it

Yeah, it's very ambiguous as to whether this is hate speech? What planet are you on?

Twice now you've referred to "the west" as if it's some conjoined entity aligned in their beliefs. I can assure uou
 that isn't the case,  however, you seem to imply otherwise, inexplicably.

Think you need to elaborate on your China comparison because I'm unsure what tye explicit similarities are!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #482 on: October 17, 2024, 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.



Peddlling racism is not free speech.  Its hatred.

Racists used the kids killed in Southport to spew hate online and instigate riots.  If there was true justice the likes of Yaxley-Lennon et al would also be in prison (is he still hiding out somewhere?). 
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #483 on: October 17, 2024, 10:37:56 pm »
It was incitement to commit murder.  In another context at another time, she might well have got off far moire lightly.  But in the middle of the riots, it was a real and purposeful call to kill.

Shes lucky to only get that.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #484 on: October 17, 2024, 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:54:25 pm

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.

I agree mate its a fucking disgrace. The jails are full and are people not aware the kind of scum that we have not going to jail and getting slaps on the wrist. There are fucking career criminals repeat offenders house burglers getting months at a time and the plod dont even visit your house. They ask a few questions over the phone and give you a crime number. Dont get me started on the sexual assaults that dont get fucking prosecuted.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #485 on: October 18, 2024, 01:30:04 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 17, 2024, 10:03:49 pm

In the expletive-ridden message she said set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care and concluded if that makes me racist so be it

Yeah, it's very ambiguous as to whether this is hate speech? What planet are you on?

Twice now you've referred to "the west" as if it's some conjoined entity aligned in their beliefs. I can assure uou
 that isn't the case,  however, you seem to imply otherwise, inexplicably.

Think you need to elaborate on your China comparison because I'm unsure what tye explicit similarities are!
I'm not saying it's not hate speech, I'm saying there shouldn't be a law against hate speech unless it directly causes physical harm to a person.

As far as I'm aware, her post didn't result in a riot. The people causing the riots should be the ones held responsible.

It's a slippery slope when it comes to hate speech laws because they are often written too broadly.

Im referring to the West because, collectively, almost all Western countries have introduced such laws, apart from America, under the guise of protecting us all.

I'm using the China example because, for decades, democratic countries have criticized nations like China for their control over the internet, anti-free speech laws, lack of the ability to protest, etc.

Yet here we are, in a country that has adopted such laws. It's a slippery slope.




 
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #486 on: October 18, 2024, 01:36:33 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on October 17, 2024, 10:00:23 pm
Protest those sentences then, not hers.

No sympathy for far right scum.

Remember the context within which this happened, pushing for and normailising extreme violence while others were galvanised and already carrying it out is deeply hateful and irresponsible. She should have got more, if anything.
if people protested the sentence it would be labelled as far right and shut down by the police. Which is my point, the laws we have are so broad now that it gives what ever goverment and police force is in power to pick winners and losers.

I'm sure in the past you probably said tatcher should die (if not you, many people on this forum/in the north) Under current laws that could get you a jail sentence for hate speech and radicalising.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #487 on: October 18, 2024, 06:17:32 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 18, 2024, 01:30:04 am
I'm not saying it's not hate speech, I'm saying there shouldn't be a law against hate speech unless it directly causes physical harm to a person.

As far as I'm aware, her post didn't result in a riot. The people causing the riots should be the ones held responsible.

It's a slippery slope when it comes to hate speech laws because they are often written too broadly.

Im referring to the West because, collectively, almost all Western countries have introduced such laws, apart from America, under the guise of protecting us all.

I'm using the China example because, for decades, democratic countries have criticized nations like China for their control over the internet, anti-free speech laws, lack of the ability to protest, etc.

Yet here we are, in a country that has adopted such laws. It's a slippery slope.




 

There has been a significant increase in people being physically targeted in racist attacks across Europe in recent years. Do you think social media companies and their laissez-faire approach to "free speech" has played a part?

What are your views on general libel laws? Typically, no one is physically harmed, so in your view, people ahould be free to say/post whatever they want to disparage others?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #488 on: October 18, 2024, 07:23:09 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 18, 2024, 06:17:32 am
There has been a significant increase in people being physically targeted in racist attacks across Europe in recent years. Do you think social media companies and their laissez-faire approach to "free speech" has played a part?

What are your views on general libel laws? Typically, no one is physically harmed, so in your view, people ahould be free to say/post whatever they want to disparage others?
has there been an increase?

An increase compared to what part of history? We are living in the most tolerable time in history.

In terms of libel laws, people should be free to sue someone in a civil court if what was said was untruthful.

If the speech directly results in the harming someone physically then yea go nuts.

Like I said, I'm sure it's been said plenty of times on this site they wished someone like tatcher dies a horrible death. Is that not incitement?

My problem is the laws are so broad (intentionally) that the police have the power to shift goal posts massively within the law
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #489 on: October 18, 2024, 07:35:55 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 18, 2024, 07:23:09 am
has there been an increase?

An increase compared to what part of history? We are living in the most tolerable time in history.

In terms of libel laws, people should be free to sue someone in a civil court if what was said was untruthful.

If the speech directly results in the harming someone physically then yea go nuts.

Like I said, I'm sure it's been said plenty of times on this site they wished someone like tatcher dies a horrible death. Is that not incitement?

My problem is the laws are so broad (intentionally) that the police have the power to shift goal posts massively within the law


Hoping someone dies and encouraging someone to commit murder are not the same thing  :butt
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #490 on: October 18, 2024, 08:21:27 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.

Isnt a difference between saying Stevensr123 is a massive twat and all on RAWK should blick and shun him and sayingStevensr123 is a massive twat and he lives at 123 Steven Road so lets go around and petrol bomb his house?

She wasnt jailed for her views on immigration but her incitement to violence.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #491 on: October 18, 2024, 08:23:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 18, 2024, 07:35:55 am
Hoping someone dies and encouraging someone to commit murder are not the same thing  :butt

For me, the way her sentence is structured - ending with "...for all I care" takes it away from being incitement.

If someone had said "Lynch Frottage and string him up for all I care", should they be prosecuted?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #492 on: October 18, 2024, 08:36:09 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 17, 2024, 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.



Social media is a relatively modern phenomenon and certainly hasnt been around for decades.  Without any sort of governance those platforms become the Wild West for all sorts of extremists.  Arguably Musk is turning his into that.  However theres a reason some of the worse platforms (absent regulation) lurk within the dark web.

The serious riots started because of lies initially peddled by Yaxley-Lennon and Musk on social media.  Subsequently racists such as the perpetrator in this case felt emboldened to spew their hate.  Aside from the impact on the victims of said riots there was also the cost of property damage etc.

Well her and quite a few other racists will now have time behind bars to reflect on their actions.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #493 on: October 18, 2024, 10:41:22 am »
As an aside, messageboard forums like this are very careful to delete members posting anything that could bring legal action against the site owners.

Yet people have been prosecuted for posting stuff on Twatter and Facebook, with no mention of the platforms having legal action against them.

This isn't a dig at forums being careful, I want to stress (have nothing like the resources the big SM platforms have), but questioning why little forums have the frighteners put on them whilst the big platforms host some of the most libellous and hateful posts without any threat of recourse.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #494 on: October 18, 2024, 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 17, 2024, 10:37:56 pm
It was incitement to commit murder.  In another context at another time, she might well have got off far moire lightly.  But in the middle of the riots, it was a real and purposeful call to kill.

Shes lucky to only get that.
Lucy Connolly posted her comment on the day of the awful murders in Southport, the rioting came afterwards.  It feels like splitting hairs but for me her comments were the digital equivalent of the blowhard in a pub mouthing off without any intention of doing anything herself.

That said, I'm not against her sentence.  Freedom of speech should be protected but for a long time we've let insidious individuals use their words to rile up others to do their dirty work for them.  Connolly was never going to be at those riots but I bet she enjoyed watching them on the news!

Speaking of insidious individuals; Frottage has again worded his interventions carefully enough to sit outside the scope of law enforcement.  People like him sit at the top of the pile, riling up people like Connolly to say more outrageous things which in turn riles up enough people to start a riot.  I'd be seriously stewing if I was sitting in a jail cell right now watching Frottage supping his pint on GB News.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #495 on: October 18, 2024, 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 18, 2024, 10:41:22 am
As an aside, messageboard forums like this are very careful to delete members posting anything that could bring legal action against the site owners.

Yet people have been prosecuted for posting stuff on Twatter and Facebook, with no mention of the platforms having legal action against them.

This isn't a dig at forums being careful, I want to stress (have nothing like the resources the big SM platforms have), but questioning why little forums have the frighteners put on them whilst the big platforms host some of the most libellous and hateful posts without any threat of recourse.
The day of reckoning for the social media companies can't come soon enough!  They've had a free ride for far longer than they should have.  The regulators were maybe caught off guard initially but it's been nearly two decades now.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #496 on: October 18, 2024, 11:35:58 am »
Connolly has made other racist posts before the Southport murder.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #497 on: October 18, 2024, 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 18, 2024, 11:35:58 am
Connolly has made other racist posts before the Southport murder.

I suppose the difference is they were common or garden racist posts rather than incitement to violence and, potentially, murder.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #498 on: October 18, 2024, 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 18, 2024, 01:03:44 pm
I suppose the difference is they were common or garden racist posts rather than incitement to violence and, potentially, murder.

The point Im making was about her sentence,  it quite possible these other posts were taken into consideration.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #499 on: October 18, 2024, 05:41:06 pm »
I think there should be a distinction within hate speech, hate is a pretty subjective term.something one person finds hateful another may support. Its kind of the extreme essence of freedom of speech.

I would be more inclined to focus on the INTENT of any such hate speech, a rant online, might just make you look like a racist dickhead, but if your intent is to actively stimulate within others a desire to act upon the speech (more a political tool) then that for me is very distinctively different.

The Tory wife who just got sent down, sits in the first bracket for me, probably a few sherbets in and a line or two of coke and ranted some racist crap online.

On the issue of other sentencing, they are separate and certainly some of the sentencing guidlines for me do not reflect the current societies priority in severity of offences (sex and child offences)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #500 on: October 18, 2024, 06:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 18, 2024, 01:06:20 pm
The point Im making was about her sentence,  it quite possible these other posts were taken into consideration.

Id agree her sentence is on the high side and a shorter sentence would have the same impact on her.

Not sure the other posts were relevant to the offence for which she was charged.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm »
Again. A well tailored community service is probably a more fitting sentence.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #502 on: Today at 10:37:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Again. A well tailored community service is probably a more fitting sentence.

Yeah, they should make her do community service at hotels the immigrants are staying at make her go in & clean their rooms every day for a year or so
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."
