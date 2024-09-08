From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade
For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?
Just did a Google search and its AI gave this as a summation:
Holes in knives can serve a variety of purposes, including:
Anti-stick: Holes in the blade of a knife can prevent food from sticking to the blade, especially when cutting thicker slices. The air in the holes acts as an anti-stick coating.
Pushing: Holes in a cheese knife can be used to push stubborn pieces of cheese onto a plate.
Aeration: Holes in a meat cleaver can reduce friction and bone shards.
Reliability: Holes in throwing knives offer a larger surface area for greater reliability.
Cutting performance: Holes in a knife can improve cutting performance.
Packaging: Perforated blades can be used to create cuts into packaging material, such as bubble wrap or tape.