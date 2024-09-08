From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:

- A serrated cutting edge

- More than one hole in the blade

- Spikes

- More than two sharp points in the blade





For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?



I wonder if it's to do with being able to open the knife with one hand? When flick knifes were banned, manufacturers came up with a different way so that a pocket knife could still be opened with one hand and stay legal. This consisted of having a thumb/finger hole protruding out from the blade.Before you ask, I'm not into knifes lol.... When we were abroad last year we went into one of those souvenir shops that sells tat, at the back of the shop I was amazed at all the knifes, knuckle dusters and weapons on open general sale to anyone. An old local man was very enthusiastic about showing me all the various different knifes