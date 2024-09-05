« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: General UK news thread
September 5, 2024, 08:18:06 pm
Quote from: Millie on September  5, 2024, 07:31:18 pm
My daughter's school is pretty old - Ringo Starr went to it  ;D.

Im not going to pretend to understand all of it, the rules are quite complicated depending on whether the school is an academy or not as well as how oversubscribed the school is or isnt. Also, it appears a few months ago the Tories scrapped the rule that said new faith schools could only select 50% of child based on faith so new schools can now be 100% selective based on faith if they need be.
So Howard Philips

Re: General UK news thread
September 6, 2024, 08:38:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on September  5, 2024, 08:18:06 pm
Im not going to pretend to understand all of it, the rules are quite complicated depending on whether the school is an academy or not as well as how oversubscribed the school is or isnt. Also, it appears a few months ago the Tories scrapped the rule that said new faith schools could only select 50% of child based on faith so new schools can now be 100% selective based on faith if they need be.

I had a quick look at the selection criteria of our local authority.

You would need to be a Philadelphia lawyer to understand it.
Spezialo

Re: General UK news thread
September 8, 2024, 06:21:04 pm
Jay Slater thread is locked. His dad is back in Tenerife now. Said he's having none of it. Thinks Air bnb, shop woman, Ayub know more than they are letting on. Thinks he didn't walk up that hill.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General UK news thread
September 8, 2024, 06:29:37 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on September  8, 2024, 06:21:04 pm
Jay Slater thread is locked. His dad is back in Tenerife now. Said he's having none of it. Thinks Air bnb, shop woman, Ayub know more than they are letting on. Thinks he didn't walk up that hill.

So he's going for The McCann grift.
thaddeus

Re: General UK news thread
September 9, 2024, 10:27:25 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2024, 06:29:37 pm
So he's going for The McCann grift.
I think it's a bit unfair to call it a grift.  I can't imagine much worse than chasing up endless leads on the death of your child to ultimately end up getting nowhere.  At least with the McCann's there's the hope - albeit very slim hope - that they might find their child alive.  Jay Slater's dad is likely to just run into a variety of self-serving, dishonest individuals covering their own arses, whilst learning things about his own son that he'd better off not knowing.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: General UK news thread
September 9, 2024, 10:30:22 am
Quote from: thaddeus on September  9, 2024, 10:27:25 am
I think it's a bit unfair to call it a grift.  I can't imagine much worse than chasing up endless leads on the death of your child to ultimately end up getting nowhere.  At least with the McCann's there's the hope - albeit very slim hope - that they might find their child alive.  Jay Slater's dad is likely to just run into a variety of self-serving, dishonest individuals covering their own arses, whilst learning things about his own son that he'd better off not knowing.

So Slater might run into the McCans
thaddeus

Re: General UK news thread
September 9, 2024, 10:40:05 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  9, 2024, 10:30:22 am
So Slater might run into the McCans
Touché
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General UK news thread
September 9, 2024, 07:44:38 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  9, 2024, 10:27:25 am
I think it's a bit unfair to call it a grift.  I can't imagine much worse than chasing up endless leads on the death of your child to ultimately end up getting nowhere.  At least with the McCann's there's the hope - albeit very slim hope - that they might find their child alive.  Jay Slater's dad is likely to just run into a variety of self-serving, dishonest individuals covering their own arses, whilst learning things about his own son that he'd better off not knowing.


Being Doctors is the only thing that prevented those neglectful twats from being jailed.

Fuck'em & I really do mean that.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: General UK news thread
September 11, 2024, 03:25:02 pm
The Ibiza riot Mum got fined £1200 for her sons actions


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gdn8dj62wo


PaulF

Re: General UK news thread
September 11, 2024, 05:24:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 11, 2024, 03:25:02 pm
The Ibiza riot Mum got fined £1200 for her sons actions


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gdn8dj62wo




Apparently, roughly what she paid for her holiday.
thaddeus

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 11:48:21 am
A good news and also infuriating news article.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy0re4wp8j2o
Knife wholesaler surrenders 35,000 'zombie' blades

A knife wholesaler whose weapons have been used in several killings has surrendered more than 35,000 "zombie" blades.

Police said the knives and machetes were designed to "kill and maim".

Under a government surrender scheme Luton-based Sporting Wholesale will receive £10 compensation for each knife.

...

Zombie knives were first banned in 2016 but a new, broader definition, external designed to outlaw more blades will take effect in England and Wales on 24 September.

From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade

...

Both companies [Sporting Wholesale and DNA Leisure] announced in June they would no longer sell knives, beyond their current stock.

A post on Sporting Wholesale's website said "after supplying the trade with cutlery and archery products for over 20 years" it was "saddened to say that Sporting Wholesale Ltd are now ceasing the sale of these items".

It added one final shipment of the products was due to be delivered "but no new orders will be placed".

"This is all quite unfortunate, but the UK is now not a place where these items can be openly sold," it continued.

The move followed press coverage the previous month of the sentencing of Rayis Nibeel and an accomplice for the murder of Omar Khan in Luton.

In 2023 Nibeel had bought 79 knives and machetes from DNA Leisure despite being only 16. He used a family member's ID to buy the blades online over 13 separate transactions.

DNA Leisure said that Nibeel had committed "fraud" and the company had used an "age-verified courier" to make the deliveries.

The knife that killed Mr Khan was sold as part of a pair by DNA Leisure, which described them as the "Anglo Arms bayonet style fixed blade knife set". In April this year, a similar set was being sold for £29.95 by DNA.

A wound from an Anglo Arms machete killed 14-year-old Gordon Gault after an attack in November 2022 in Newcastle. Two teenagers were jailed for manslaughter.

A murder trial also heard how an Anglo Arms bullet lock knife was used to fatally stab Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah in Halifax in October 2023.

Of those attacks, only the weapon used to murder Omar Khan is being outlawed.

An example of their "cutlery and archery products" is:


It's good that the new law is coming into place and that 35k knives are being taken off the market but clearly other potentially murderous knifes are still legal.  Infuriating that the company is getting £350k in compensation when they've been knowingly selling weapons to anybody willing to pay for years.
Dr. Beaker

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 11:58:19 am
From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade


For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:17:44 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 12, 2024, 11:58:19 am
From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade


For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?

Just did a Google search and its AI gave this as a summation:

Holes in knives can serve a variety of purposes, including:
Anti-stick: Holes in the blade of a knife can prevent food from sticking to the blade, especially when cutting thicker slices. The air in the holes acts as an anti-stick coating.
Pushing: Holes in a cheese knife can be used to push stubborn pieces of cheese onto a plate.
Aeration: Holes in a meat cleaver can reduce friction and bone shards.
Reliability: Holes in throwing knives offer a larger surface area for greater reliability.
Cutting performance: Holes in a knife can improve cutting performance.
Packaging: Perforated blades can be used to create cuts into packaging material, such as bubble wrap or tape.
jonnypb

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:28:49 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 12, 2024, 11:58:19 am
From then it will be illegal to own a knife with a sharpened blade longer than 8in (20cm), if it also has other features, including:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade


For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?

I wonder if it's to do with being able to open the knife with one hand?  When flick knifes were banned, manufacturers came up with a different way so that a pocket knife could still be opened with one hand and stay legal.  This consisted of having a thumb/finger hole protruding out from the blade. 

Before you ask, I'm not into knifes lol.... When we were abroad last year we went into one of those souvenir shops that sells tat, at the back of the shop I was amazed at all the knifes, knuckle dusters and weapons on open general sale to anyone.  An old local man was very enthusiastic about showing me all the various different knifes :o
Jiminy Cricket

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:31:53 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 12, 2024, 11:58:19 am
For someone with absolutely no knowledge of such things, what is the point/advantage/danger of holes in the blade?
My guess is that (when used as a weapon) the holes allow the blade to removed more easily. As I say, a guess.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:37:08 pm
Thanks for the replies folks. It all seems like bollocks to me, but thanks for your time. :thumbup
B0151?

Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:42:47 pm
Don't forget maybe the biggest when it comes to the whole 'zombie knife' thing just the aspect of it looking a bit mad and cool
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: General UK news thread
September 12, 2024, 12:44:29 pm
Quote from: B0151? on September 12, 2024, 12:42:47 pm
Don't forget maybe the biggest when it comes to the whole 'zombie knife' thing just the aspect of it looking a bit mad and cool
Probably saves the manufacturer a bit on steel too.
TepidT2O

Re: General UK news thread
Today at 07:20:57 am
Al Fayed has been named by multiple women accusing him of being a rapist and guilty of many counts of sexual assault.

I mean, he cant defend himself for the allegations, but why am I not shocked that theyve come out?

The way some (many?) men treat women as objects to be used has always blown my mind.  How is it still  possible 
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: General UK news thread
Today at 07:32:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:57 am
Al Fayed has been named by multiple women accusing him of being a rapist and guilty of many counts of sexual assault.

I mean, he cant defend himself for the allegations, but why am I not shocked that theyve come out?

The way some (many?) men treat women as objects to be used has always blown my mind.  How is it still  possible 

There are so many answers to that question mate, to work out the why's would be like unraveling a golf ball then trying to put it back together again.
Fortneef

Re: General UK news thread
Today at 08:00:13 am
But Everyone was an object to Al-Fayed.
Surely the mindblow is the outwardly normal men who think of a subset of women as objects.
And the normal people who enable monsters for a few coins.
