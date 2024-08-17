« previous next »
Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 22202 times)

Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 17, 2024, 06:12:18 pm
Should've kept her flappy jowl shut then shouldn't she.
She did, to be fair. It was her fingers at the keypad which were the problem ;D
Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 17, 2024, 06:12:18 pm
Should've kept her flappy jowl shut then shouldn't she.
Spot on. It's not just words when it's posted publicly online in a group at a time when people are rioting and trying to attack mosques and burn hotels and buildings with people in. Whole communities of people were being terrorised on a variety of fronts. These words had real consequences and it's important to lay down these strong sentences so it doesn't happen again like this.
Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: B0151? on August 18, 2024, 10:29:40 pm
Spot on. It's not just words when it's posted publicly online in a group at a time when people are rioting and trying to attack mosques and burn hotels and buildings with people in. Whole communities of people were being terrorised on a variety of fronts. These words had real consequences and it's important to lay down these strong sentences so it doesn't happen again like this.
Julie Sweeney spouting bile to a community group in Cheshire and then deleting the post had real consequences?  From what I can gather the post had zero likes at the time it was deleted.

The law arguably shouldn't be subjective but it always has been.  There should be a distinction between a regular contributor to a malevolent group lighting the fuse and an idiot making a one-off post that she soon deleted.

A bigger issues is that the law so far seems unable to deal with the individuals and accounts that stream an incessant drip-drip of hateful "memes" and vox pops, each of which in isolation stays within the law but fuels the kind of awful thinking that Sweeney demonstrated.  Things like the ubiquitous posting pictures of Enoch Powell overlaid with "ENOCH WAS RIGHT!".
Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 16, 2024, 11:01:59 am
We don't all get led into this do we? You have to take an active role to lead yourself into these activities.


Just my perspective, on a post that I otherwise agree with.  'WE' aren't all living her life, in her circumstances, with her education.  No situation in life should necessitate that you behave in that way, but it's easier for some to avoid being dragged into it by the usual suspects than others.


Also, floating an idea. Why don't we legislate the social media have a quick content check before posting and a warning...
"The post you are about to make is possibly racist/homophobic/sexist/etc"  Are you sure you want to post this?

It would be cheap to implement, and not really affect the platforms apart from hopefully maybe giving people time to think twice.
Re: General UK news thread
People are extremely naive, if they think the law hasn't always been subjective.
Re: General UK news thread
Just my perspective, on a post that I otherwise agree with.  'WE' aren't all living her life, in her circumstances, with her education.  No situation in life should necessitate that you behave in that way, but it's easier for some to avoid being dragged into it by the usual suspects than others.


Also, floating an idea. Why don't we legislate the social media have a quick content check before posting and a warning...
"The post you are about to make is possibly racist/homophobic/sexist/etc"  Are you sure you want to post this?

It would be cheap to implement, and not really affect the platforms apart from hopefully maybe giving people time to think twice.


It would be extremely hard to implement, at least right now. Maybe soon AI will be able to filter messages like that, but until them you'd have to pay people to read all the stuff.
Re: General UK news thread
Just my perspective, on a post that I otherwise agree with.  'WE' aren't all living her life, in her circumstances, with her education.  No situation in life should necessitate that you behave in that way, but it's easier for some to avoid being dragged into it by the usual suspects than others.


Also, floating an idea. Why don't we legislate the social media have a quick content check before posting and a warning...
"The post you are about to make is possibly racist/homophobic/sexist/etc"  Are you sure you want to post this?

It would be cheap to implement, and not really affect the platforms apart from hopefully maybe giving people time to think twice.

Something like this?

Re: General UK news thread
Something like this?



Always had my suspicions Clippy was a fascist.
Re: General UK news thread
Clippy is a dodgy fucker.

Re: General UK news thread
The Panorama episode on the riots was interesting.  For anyone with a TV license it can be viewed here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0022jh9/panorama-the-riots-that-shocked-the-country
Re: General UK news thread
More combustible cladding:

Questions over cladding after fire at Dagenham flats brought under control

FBU calls for urgent investigation into blaze as more than 100 people evacuated from building in east London
Quote
A large fire that engulfed a block of flats in Dagenham, east London, has been brought under control with everyone accounted for, the London fire brigade (LFB) said, as attention turned to the role cladding played on a building with known fire safety issues.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Freshwater Road at 2.44am on Monday, which was declared a major incident. More than 100 people were evacuated from the building and two were taken to hospital.

By about 12.30pm the LFB said the fire was under control and the major incident had been stood down.

According to a planning application document, the building was undergoing remedial work to remove and replace non-compliant cladding on the fifth and sixth floors containing flats.

Questions around the role of cladding in the fire quickly emerged and the LFB said these would form part of its investigation.

The assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: What I wouldnt want to do is pre-empt an investigation. This was a very, very dynamic incident and clearly its going to require a very complex investigation, not only to get to its cause but to get to an understanding of the fire spread. So its too early at this time to be able to give any detail on that, but that will form part of our investigation in the coming days.

The Fire Brigades Union was scathing in its view on the fire, saying it again exposed the national scandal of flammable cladding and deregulation in the building industry. It said the block had been the subject of a fire enforcement notice in 2023. The incident comes a week before the publication of the final report of the Grenfell inquiry.

Matt Wrack, the FBU general secretary, said: Once again a fire has erupted in a residential building wrapped in flammable cladding. There needs to be an urgent and swift investigation of how this has been allowed to happen. Hundreds of thousands of people continue to live in buildings like it, with various failings in fire safety. This is a national scandal.

For decades the FBU has warned of the risks of deregulation in the building sector. Politicians have put the interests of big business above human life. As we saw at Grenfell Tower, this can have horrific and tragic consequences. It was already known that the Dagenham tower block was dangerous. Time and time again these warnings have been ignored by public authorities and by central government. This must change immediately.

Sam Ogbeide, who lives on the fourth floor of the building, told reporters: I opened my main door, smoke was coming in from the window  I live at the back. I saw it [the fire]. Very terrible, very terrible.

Ogbeide said the buildings stairwell was very busy with fellow residents who didnt bring anything when evacuating. He said: Ive never experienced something like this in my life. Everything is gone. I dont know what to do.

Chris, 44, who lives in a home behind the block of flats and did not want to provide his last name, told the Guardian: I saw a bright light behind my window. We came outside and there were fire engines and ambulances. The blaze was so huge.

He said residents were being treated for burns outside his home during the night. I was so shocked, he said.

The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, posted on X at 12.16pm that the major incident had been stood down, and he thanked emergency services who he said had worked tirelessly through the night to control the blaze.

Displaced residents were being attended to by emergency services and council support workers in a nearby leisure centre. Goulbourne did not confirm whether they would be housed in the borough in the coming days but said there was an ongoing plan to ensure [their] welfare.

About 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines responded to another fire at a tower block in Blackwall, east London, on Monday afternoon, the LFB said.

The LFB reposted a video of black smoke billowing out of a multistorey tower block at New Providence Wharf, a residential and commercial development area near the Blackwall tunnel.

The LFB said half a flat and a balcony were on fire and it advised people in the area to keep windows and doors shut due to a large amount of smoke.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/aug/26/questions-over-cladding-after-fire-at-dagenham-flats-brought-under-control
Re: General UK news thread
Breathtaking arrogance!

 12-year-old boy's sentencing delayed because of mother's holiday to Ibiza
published at 11:48 British Summer Time
11:48 BST
The sentencing of a 12-year-old who admitted to participating in two separate incidents of disorder in Manchester last month has been adjourned because his mother has gone on holiday to Ibiza, a court heard.
District Judge Joanne Hirst told Manchester Magistrates' Court she was "frankly astonished" that the boy's mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day sunshine break.
Judge Hirst adjourned sentencing of the boy for two counts of violent disorder and ordered a parental summons so the mother must appear before the court when she passes sentence on September 11.
The boy cannot be identified due to his age.
Re: General UK news thread
Priorities, eh?  ::)

Lucy Connolly, the wife of the Tory councillor that tweeted about burning down hotels hosting asylum seekers, has pleaded guilty.  She had been posting racist comments out for a few months before the Southport attack.  The judge remanded her in custody and told her to expect a "substantial custodial sentence".

Her tweet:
Spoiler
Mass deportation now, set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care... If that makes me racist, so be it
[close]

I appreciate it's double standards but I have far less sympathy for her than the woman that was sentenced for her Facebook post on the same day (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz6x105wgz5o).  Something about their backgrounds and circumstances makes me think that Connolly was the one to make an example of rather than Julie Sweeney.  As it is it seems like they will make an example of both.

Re: General UK news thread
Breathtaking arrogance!

 12-year-old boy's sentencing delayed because of mother's holiday to Ibiza
published at 11:48 British Summer Time
11:48 BST
The sentencing of a 12-year-old who admitted to participating in two separate incidents of disorder in Manchester last month has been adjourned because his mother has gone on holiday to Ibiza, a court heard.
District Judge Joanne Hirst told Manchester Magistrates' Court she was "frankly astonished" that the boy's mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day sunshine break.
Judge Hirst adjourned sentencing of the boy for two counts of violent disorder and ordered a parental summons so the mother must appear before the court when she passes sentence on September 11.
The boy cannot be identified due to his age.

She should be locked up too. Isn't it illegal to leave a kid home alone?

I try not to be judgemental, but it's little wonder to me the kid is in trouble if this is how he's being raised.
Re: General UK news thread
There's nothing to suggest that the kid has been left home alone. She may have left him in the care of relatives whilst away.
Re: General UK news thread
There's nothing to suggest that the kid has been left home alone. She may have left him in the care of relatives whilst away.
If that's true then she's a cowardly shithouse shirking her responsibilities to her child in his hour of need, or trying to.
Re: General UK news thread
If that's true then she's a cowardly shithouse shirking her responsibilities to her child in his hour of need, or trying to.

Oh she is I'm just addressing the leaving her child at home bit. Crack on calling her whatever you want for choosing to go on holiday over something as serious as this but its a bit unfair to make things up to castigate her with.
Re: General UK news thread
Oh she is I'm just addressing the leaving her child at home bit. Crack on calling her whatever you want for choosing to go on holiday over something as serious as this but its a bit unfair to make things up to castigate her with.

That's why I mentioned it as it wasn't covered in the article.

What kind of mother fucks off on holiday when their child is facing a judge? I don't gaf if she booked it ages ago.
Re: General UK news thread
That's why I mentioned it as it wasn't covered in the article.

What kind of mother fucks off on holiday when their child is facing a judge? I don't gaf if she booked it ages ago.

Why are you mentioning she should be locked up and asking if its illegal to leave a child at home then? He attended with his uncle suggesting to me he is staying with his uncle. Surely you're not suggesting she should be locked up for being away whilst the sentencing is due? Saying she should be locked up for either situation is ridiculous.
Re: General UK news thread
Why are you mentioning she should be locked up and asking if its illegal to leave a child at home then?[/b] He attended with his uncle suggesting to me he is staying with his uncle. Surely you're not suggesting she should be locked up for being away whilst the sentencing is due? Saying she should be locked up for either situation is ridiculous.

Because I phrased it poorly.

And actually yeah, I think 10 days in jail for scarpering would do her the power of good. If anything, I'd rather see her in clink than the kid - he's clearly got a bad role model raising him and she needs a good kick up the arse.

Re: General UK news thread
Yes. Lets start sending people to prison for not breaking any laws. That's where all the good countries start.
Re: General UK news thread
Why are you mentioning she should be locked up and asking if its illegal to leave a child at home then? He attended with his uncle suggesting to me he is staying with his uncle. Surely you're not suggesting she should be locked up for being away whilst the sentencing is due? Saying she should be locked up for either situation is ridiculous.
If she booked it ages ago then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to go on holiday without her child. If she booked it late then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to delegate responsibility for her child to another adult in such serious circumstances. She's definitely not going to be up for parent of the year award and her attitude probably explains why her kid is straying from the straight-and-narrow.
Re: General UK news thread
Funny ain't it? Parents can be fined for taking their child out of school to go on holiday during term time, but apparently it's fine for a parent to fuck off on holiday without their kid when said kid is up for sentencing for taking part in a riot.
Re: General UK news thread
There's nothing to suggest that the kid has been left home alone. She may have left him in the care of relatives whilst away.

Or he could be with her on hols?
Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 17, 2024, 06:10:28 pm
part of the issue is that there's no way they will be consistent with these sentences, classycara has posted some examples above but im sure twitter is absolutely full of it. How many people on this forum have called for Frottage, Trump, thatcher etc to die/be killed? Should they face prison time?

I've heard many otherwise good people make the kind of horrible remark that woman made, and im sure anyone who has sat in a pub, with an elderly relative or the resident family nutter who likes a conspiracy theory has as well. Its disgusting but you simply can't justify over a years worth of prison time for it. Is she really a threat to society in any way? Labour's stated aim of clearing out prison spaces was very popular on here. Can we justify cutting sentences short for people who have committed violent crimes, in order to make spaces for people who have made horrible Facebook posts?

I agree they deserve punishment. But you have to be consistent, and they haven't been in the past and they won't be in the future. It's a joke of a sentence. The people making up lies and spreading them absolutely deserve prison time IMO because that is truly inciting violence. These people are essentially the last line of all this, it's the "journalists", politicians, and supposed political commentators on twitter who should be locked up for whippingbthrm up into a frenzy with bullshit stories.

Yea, this seems to be swerving out of control.

Get these people educated and some community service (streets round here need severe amount of sweeping), month or so in prison or whatever but serious assaults or even some reckless drivers get less than some of these, admittedly highly nasty, social media posts. Many posts on forums and socials probably go unpunished entirely.

Need someone to get a grip on this shit and start being sensible. Frottage is laughing his pompous racist ass off, being as right wing as any of them and getting away with it in broad daylight.
Re: General UK news thread
There's nothing to suggest that the kid has been left home alone. She may have left him in the care of relatives whilst away.

With his Uncle wasn't he ?
Re: General UK news thread
If she booked it ages ago then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to go on holiday without her child. If she booked it late then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to delegate responsibility for her child to another adult in such serious circumstances. She's definitely not going to be up for parent of the year award and her attitude probably explains why her kid is straying from the straight-and-narrow.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Or he could be with her on hols?

Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 08:02:23 pm
Yea, this seems to be swerving out of control.

Get these people educated and some community service (streets round here need severe amount of sweeping), month or so in prison or whatever but serious assaults or even some reckless drivers get less than some of these, admittedly highly nasty, social media posts. Many posts on forums and socials probably go unpunished entirely.

Need someone to get a grip on this shit and start being sensible. Frottage is laughing his pompous racist ass off, being as right wing as any of them and getting away with it in broad daylight.

Ok just to be clear I'm not defending her choice to go away on holiday to Ibiza and miss the sentencing of her 12 year old child at all here, she is rightly and justly being criticised for that.

What I do have a problem with however is Red Beret saying she should be given jail time for him completely making up that the child was left alone and then doubling down on it by saying she should be given jail time for going on the holiday or by just being the lads parent despite there being absolutely zero evidence of her committing a crime.

Now if you're comfortable with people being sent to jail for not committing crimes then I'm pissing into the wind with this arguement.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:18:07 pm
With his Uncle wasn't he ?

The BBC state in their article he attended court with his uncle which suggests to me that he was staying with him yes.
Re: General UK news thread
So the mother has done nothing wrong.
Re: General UK news thread
If she booked it ages ago then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to go on holiday without her child. If she booked it late then you have to ask why she felt it was okay to delegate responsibility for her child to another adult in such serious circumstances. She's definitely not going to be up for parent of the year award and her attitude probably explains why her kid is straying from the straight-and-narrow.


Like millions of people do every year, not joined at the hip you know.
Re: General UK news thread
So the mother has done nothing wrong.

In terms of the law no she hasn't.

In terms of her parenting skills there's seems to be a lot left to be desired...
Re: General UK news thread
Like millions of people do every year, not joined at the hip you know.

I'd guess that most parents don't go away on holiday when there are major events in their child's life. Especially not a twelve year old. First day at new school? You can make your own way, can't you? Have cancer treatment? Ah, he'll be in hospital anyway, won't he? GCSE results? Just text me what you got. Going to prison? Well, I can't stop them, can't I. Don't need to be there then. It just smacks of very irresponsible parenting, a women who is clearly putting her own interests over the needs of her child. (And the mother is the official responsible parent, otherwise the judge wouldn't ask for her).
Re: General UK news thread
I'd guess that most parents don't go away on holiday when there are major events in their child's life. Especially not a twelve year old. First day at new school? You can make your own way, can't you? Have cancer treatment? Ah, he'll be in hospital anyway, won't he? GCSE results? Just text me what you got. Going to prison? Well, I can't stop them, can't I. Don't need to be there then. It just smacks of very irresponsible parenting, a women who is clearly putting her own interests over the needs of her child. (And the mother is the official responsible parent, otherwise the judge wouldn't ask for her).

At least the uncle assumed some familial responsibility.
Re: General UK news thread
I am presuming this boy has a father? Perhaps he should step up and take some responsibility or is that only the mother's duty? I am not excusing her, but it's amazing how people allow the father's off the hook, in these cases.
Re: General UK news thread
I am presuming this boy has a father? Perhaps he should step up and take some responsibility or is that only the mother's duty? I am not excusing her, but it's amazing how people allow the father's off the hook, in these cases.

Two feckless people produced a 12 year old rioter.
Re: General UK news thread
I am presuming this boy has a father? Perhaps he should step up and take some responsibility or is that only the mother's duty? I am not excusing her, but it's amazing how people allow the father's off the hook, in these cases.

That was my thinking too.  I assume it's a fair bet that the father is 'not on the scene'.  Not absolving him of blame, nor placing more on the mother.
Re: General UK news thread
Like millions of people do every year, not joined at the hip you know.
He is 12 years old and therefore still a child. Family holidays normally include the family.
Re: General UK news thread
This a shocking.

There are definitely more violent offences caused by young people, nowadays.

Five children arrested over murder of 80-year-old man in Leicestershire

Three girls and two boys held on suspicion of murder after alleged serious assault in Braunstone Town park
Quote
Detectives have arrested five children on suspicion of murder  including three 12-year-olds  after the death of an 80-year-old man who was allegedly attacked while walking his dog on Sunday evening.

Leicestershire police say the pensioner was allegedly attacked at about 6.30pm in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town.

The victim died in hospital on Monday night, police said, and they believe he was attacked by a group of youngsters who then fled the scene. After inquiries, detectives made the decision to arrest the five children  a boy and two girls, all of them 12 years old; and a boy and girl, both 14.

The children were in custody and being interviewed by detectives under criminal caution, they added.

In a statement, police said: It is reported the victim, who was walking his dog, is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms, was seriously assaulted by a group of young people. They left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are speaking to residents in the area to gather as much information as possible.

As part of enquiries, they are wanting to speak to anyone who was in the park or in the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Leicestershire police revealed that the victim had previously been in contact with them, but gave no details as to why.

They added they would be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct. Police continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Emma Matts, who is leading the murder investigation, said: Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened. We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/sep/03/five-children-arrested-over-murder-80-year-old-man-in-leicestershire
Re: General UK news thread
He is 12 years old and therefore still a child. Family holidays normally include the family.

Going to go tell my sister that she shouldn't have asked my mum to look after her kids so that she could go on a trip to New York with my brother in law a few years ago...
Re: General UK news thread
He is 12 years old and therefore still a child. Family holidays normally include the family.


Could be worse, he could've been a 3yr old, taken to be babysitter to his little siblings.

Point being, he was safe & with family, no different to being left with Grandparents & certainly better than being left Not Home alone.
