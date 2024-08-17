We don't all get led into this do we? You have to take an active role to lead yourself into these activities.
Just my perspective, on a post that I otherwise agree with. 'WE' aren't all living her life, in her circumstances, with her education. No situation in life should necessitate that you behave in that way, but it's easier for some to avoid being dragged into it by the usual suspects than others.
Also, floating an idea. Why don't we legislate the social media have a quick content check before posting and a warning...
"The post you are about to make is possibly racist/homophobic/sexist/etc" Are you sure you want to post this?
It would be cheap to implement, and not really affect the platforms apart from hopefully maybe giving people time to think twice.